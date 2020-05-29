Black Vs White Violence: Or, Why Cops & Blacks Have No Love For One Another

So this black Cube fellow, speaking about the events in New Somalia (her implication), tweeted “How long will we go for Blue on Black Crime before we strike back???”

It’s natural that blacks and police are enemies. They are, as we see below in the original post, about ~7-10 times more murderous than whites, and have concomitantly higher rates in all violent crimes.

Their interactions with the police are therefore much more frequent than with whites. We should therefore expect an animosity to develop between Blue and Black. Be weird if they loved each other.

Blacks are demonstrating their historically demonstrated propensity for greater violence now in Minneapolis—aided by antifa and other prog terror groups, most of whom are white. You’d think it would be an obviously bad strategy for blacks (and their prog white allies or instigators) to claim that they do not deserve extra police scrutiny by acting in such a way that demands greater police scrutiny. This contradiction does not appear to have occurred to the looters and rioters, or to antifa.

Progressive apologists are suggesting it is right and proper for blacks to torch their neighborhoods and steal with abandon, because of “racism”. This “racism”, we can only guess, comes in the form of mysterious rays emanating from white bodies (their term) and forces blacks, against their will, to loot and riot. And to kill at rates 800% higher than whites.

This weird transmission of “racism” is why the arch prog Don “I’m Not So Sour” Lemon said, “We have two virus infecting us right now. #Covid_19 and racism 2020. And we have to deal with both of them.”

We do indeed. The hatred blacks and progs have toward whites needs to be eradicated (their word). Or, at the least, blacks need to teach themselves how to stop killing and committing mayhem so often.

“For the dictator, in the last resort, is not so much a master of intrigue and cruelty as a man with sufficient moral courage to open fire.” —C. Northcote Parkinson. Or perhaps the man who said “When the looting starts, the shooting starts”?

Sadly, the overwhelming amount of violent crime in our major cities is committed by blacks and hispanics-a tough subject-must be discussed. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2013

Let’s discuss it now.

Original Post

This post originally ran 12 January 2013.

Blacks who commit homicide do so at a rate about 8 times larger than whites who commit homicide. The trend in black homicide correlates well with the change in overall homicide. This disparity also exists for other crimes: blacks commit them at about 7-10 times the rates of whites.

Going on a suggestion made by reader JH when we first examined the homicide statistics1, I put both races together on one plot to make comparisons fair.

First is the homicide rate for Blacks and Whites, over-plotted with the homicide victim rate for both groups, finally over-plotted with the overall homicide rate (taken from the post on guns and homicides).

Note that the blue line is scaled to the right vertical axis, and is the overall homicide rate (as estimated by the FBI and Census). The black lines are killers, and the red victims. The dashed are Blacks, the solid Whites. (See this post for separate pictures of each race, where the general decline of White homicide rates, and its slight upward bump in 1990 is more visible.)

2020 Update Latest FBI homicide data by race is 2018. Of the homicides where the offenders’ race is known, whites committed 4,884 and blacks 6,318 homicides. In 2018, whites were 60% of the population and blacks 12% (pop was 327.2 million). Blacks had a homicide offender rate of 16.1 per 100,000, and whites 2.5. This is a ratio of 6.5, on the lower end of the scale.

Obviously, the overall homicide rate correlates nicely with the Black rates. In an odd coincidence, according to the FBI the number of Black victims is almost identical to the number of White victims.

Whatever is happening in Black populations is largely responsible for the decline in homicide rates up through the early 2000s [I need to update the data!].

One thing is more or less constant: the rates for Black killers are much higher than for White killers, as this picture which shows the ratio of rates demonstrates:

Rates bob around, but average out to about 7.5 times higher.

Perhaps the difference lies in who is killing whom. Lumping all the Black and White homicides together, here are the percentages of Blacks killing Whites and White killing Blacks:

Racial animosity is on the rise, homicidally speaking. This will come as no surprise to anybody who isn’t an NPR listener. More Blacks kill Whites than the reverse, which strangely is exactly what you don’t hear on TV. Original Update Perhaps this trend will escalate, given the media’s glee in stoking racial discontent.

Lastly, here are the percentages for the races killing each other:

Fairly self-explanatory.

Update Fig. 2 with new axes limits.

Update Breakdown of male (Figure A1) and female (Figure A2) Black and White homicide rates. Note the change in scale between the sexes. Males are about 10 times as homicidal as females.

The ratio of Black to White, by sex and age group, is also interesting.

1The data are from the FBI (details here), the Census Bureau, and the Department of Justice (details here). For W/B,B/W homicides, see htus8008f19.csv in the DOJ link.

