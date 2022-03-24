Black Woman SCOTUS Nominee, Who Is A Black Woman, Doesn’t Know What A Woman Is

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?”
JACKSON: “No, I can’t”
BLACKBURN: “You can’t?”
JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist”
Let’s think carefully about everything that has gone wrong with this answer.
First, let’s get out of the way the most important point: Jackson is a black woman, nominated to SCOTUS because she is a black woman. She therefore possesses the key trait—being a black woman—required for the job. No answer can ever take this from her.
Second, even if this black woman doesn’t make it through these tear-inducing (yes, she cried) questions, another will rise up to take her place. And will likely give the same answers.
So we’re stuck with her, or with whoever follows. The left will not be surprised, as “conservatives” are, by their nominee making rulings that accord with Reality or common sense. The left vets their nominees too well, and whoever they get will be woke and will vote according to party line. Thus, there’s not much profit in getting too excited about Jackson herself.
With that out of the way, let’s move to the black woman’s (did I mentioned she was nominated because she was a black woman?) answer.
Jackson (a) was lying, (b) is genuinely ignorant, or (c) is a zealot. Any situation is disqualifying. None will disqualify her.
A. LYING:
As we saw yesterday, the majority of people who claim to say they do not know the difference between men and women are lying.
They lie because they see other elites are lying and they want to belong to the club; they want to get along; they want to get ahead; they sacrifice their souls for material gain. They lie because they see what happens to people who tell the truth; they are afraid, and are cowards.
Ours is an Age of Lies. We expect our elite and rulers to lie, and are glad of the lies when they provide comfort to “our” side.
B. IGNORANCE:
Jackson may, in fact, be as stupid as her answer indicates. This is a mighty level of dumb. But then we recall she wasn’t chosen for her intelligence, but for those other two characteristics you’re sick of hearing about. So it remains a possibility her intellect is dull.
But I don’t believe it. This level of sheer invincible ignorance is more theoretical than actual.
What she could be is academic-ignorant. This is the false puzzlement of academics who pretend not to know clear answers in situations which afford them an opportunity to signal their credentialed intelligence.
Yes, this is a form of lying, but it’s not the usual kind of lie of the type covered above. It’s instead a kind of hubris married to arrogance, the desire to appear smart by claiming intricacies where none obtain. I’m so smart I know nothing, taken to a ridiculous literal extreme.
That’s usually only found on campuses, think tanks, and NPR.
Jackson, if she is in the ignorance category, and is not lying (which I think she is), has instead fallen prey to scientism. Specifically of the first kind. This is the false belief that we cannot know anything until it has been certified by credentialed scientists. It is academic-ignorant once removed.
This is a live possibility. Our culture is saturated in not just lies, but scientism. Science, which cannot explain itself, nor mathematics, nor logic, nor morals, is somehow taken as the epitome of all thought. Strange. Science has a terrific PR agency.
Jackson can sit in her black robes and pretend not to know what she knows because scientists have not yet ruled. Yet this implies she’d have to wait for Science to rule on all questions. That being so, there is no point to have judges. We can make do with panels of credentialed scientists.
C. ZEALOTRY:
Zealots are those who chimp out when questioned on these simple topics. If they are students or in the public, they resort to flinging their arms and objects. They launch screechbombs and remind you that you are in the Current Year. If they are academics, they do the same, but with words on paper or screens.
There is no reasoning with zealots. They are lost. And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.
I do not believe Jackson is a zealot.
Knowing that none of what we do here today will change anything, what’s your guess why she gave this answer?
Perhaps the question is another way of asking, “What do women want?” There is no simple answer; heck there is no answer. ?
Her words are a flag signaling she belongs to the proper Marxist vanguard.
PaulH:
Women want men to be women. This includes everything it implies.
“Those who can make you believe absurdities, can make you commit atrocities.” -Voltaire
And that’s the point, really, isn’t it? Such and such is so, because The State says it’s so. Believing absurdities is an exercise in obedience.
Voltaire was quoted by Jason Whitlock, on Tucker Carlson’s show last night. Tucker was discussing Judge Brown’s apparent ignorance of basic biology, and was kind enough to provide a diagram of the female reproductive system, which even “non-biologists” may remember from primary school, to help illustrate how women are different from men.
Tucker showed a phone video someone had taken, of a female spectator who was watching Lia Thompson crush it during a swim meet, and the spectator kept saying “That’s a man! That’s a man!” At which point, a bearded man in the row in front of her turned around and pointedly asked, “Are you a biologist?”
I now watch only two shows on Fox News: Tucker Carlson and Greg Gutfeld. I’m about done with Gutfeld though, partly because I’m tired of his homo-jokes (pretending to come on to male guests) and partly because even he has gone over to the dark side of political correctness. Two nights ago, they were discussing Lia Thompson, and Gutfeld kept referring to Thompson as “she”. When a guest, reporter Trace Gallagher, while describing Thompson’s superior strength, referred to Thompson as “he”, Gutfeld quickly corrected him: “You have to say ‘she’”, said he. At the time, I wondered if this was Fox News policy, but after watching Tucker, I think this is Gutfeld policy. Bye, Greg, it was nice while it lasted.
This is an attempt by the Father of Lies, Satan, to dissolve Womanhood. It’s fundamentally an attack on “The Woman”, the Mother of Christ, the New Eve, the New Ark of the Covenant.
This is how the Father of Lies, who hates humanity (because he hates God, and we are made in the image and likeness of God), attempts to usher in “trans-humanism”, his most destructive egoistic project.
Our best response is to just say NO, and to pray the rosary, our greatest weapon. Our Lady of the Holy Trinity will do the rest. She will crush Satan’s head under her heel; that’s not just a threat, it’s a promise.
Everything passing under my lens so far exposes Judge Jackson as a raging progressive/leftist. Not my bowl of political chowder ~ but it isn’t a disqualification factor. What really reeks of recrudescent conspiring however – is lofting this special candidate into confirmation hearings as: A Black Woman ~ rather than simply as A Plain-Vanilla judicial activist. If the Senate Committee rejects her now (which they still might) it can only be because of their WHITE SUPREMACIST bigotry. Quite “predictably” this would re-invigorate BLM/AntiFA during the hot summer months leading towards November mid-terms. Mixing political party agendas with judicial qualification hearings produces a highly volatile compound. [She (Judge Jackson) gave the answer she gave because that is The Answer; just as science is now The Science. Know this: Only The Experts can tell us anything.]
A missed opportunity.
Ms. Jackson, are you a woman?
If yes, why do you think that?
The black chick is dodging questions hoping to present a smaller target. Standard lawyer trick, and standard practice in confirmation hearings for those hoping to rise in the Empire of Lies. They want a black chick because that is more humiliating for white men. Humiliating white men makes them weak, demoralized, and less likely to resist. The Empire of Lies is satanic inversion and feeds on men’s sin. It starves in Christian virtue. The Empire won’t end until whitey stops playing the part of faithless coward.
Good one Briggs it’s all about turning the world upside down, rattling the cage, sowing
uncertainty in the mass population. It’s great for dividing people and launching them
at each others throats. It’s a lot like child abuse exploitation and it seems to be working,
given the childlike mentality that’ been cultivated in general public. It hurts my brain
too much to think is the common retort. The herd wants to be told what to think so they
can get back to Netflix and fantasize.
Have we reached peak trans?
https://unherd.com/2022/03/have-we-reached-peak-trans/?tl_inbound=1&tl_groups%5B0%5D=18743&tl_period_type=3&mc_cid=a724661732
V: Nailed it! What do you think her response would have been?
There could also be (d) Jackson recognised a disengenuous question and refused to play along with it. Blackburn is the pig-ignorant senator who said that the line “life liberty and the pursuit of happiness” is in the US Constitution.
“… what’s your guess why she gave this answer?”
She’s saying: “I’m going to be confirmed and there’s nothing you can do to stop it!”
“…what’s your guess why she gave this answer?”
She’s lying.
It’s a requirement of her political belief system, PC-Progressivism. The entire system is based on lies, and requires adherents to publicly profess belief in its unreal lies.
Reality is not allowed to intrude into PC-Prog public pronouncements.
They are allowed to live and act according to reality (the nominee lives as a woman, and clearly knows what a woman is): “In 1996, Jackson married surgeon Patrick Graves Jackson, whose family is considered Boston Brahmins. Through her marriage, she is related to former Speaker of the House Paul Ryan. Patrick Jackson is descended from Jonathan Jackson, a delegate to the Continental Congress, and is related to Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States Oliver Wendell Holmes Jr. The couple have two daughters.”
But PC-Prog does NOT allow public acknowledgement of reality. There are quick, harsh, and required punishments for any PC-Prog (and targeted Normals) who voice a real fact.
So, she lies.
And these lies lead to really, really bad results for our society.