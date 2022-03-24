Black Woman SCOTUS Nominee, Who Is A Black Woman, Doesn’t Know What A Woman Is

SEN. BLACKBURN: “Can you provide a definition of the word ‘woman’?” JACKSON: “No, I can’t” BLACKBURN: “You can’t?” JACKSON: “I’m not a biologist”

Let’s think carefully about everything that has gone wrong with this answer.

First, let’s get out of the way the most important point: Jackson is a black woman, nominated to SCOTUS because she is a black woman. She therefore possesses the key trait—being a black woman—required for the job. No answer can ever take this from her.

Second, even if this black woman doesn’t make it through these tear-inducing (yes, she cried) questions, another will rise up to take her place. And will likely give the same answers.

So we’re stuck with her, or with whoever follows. The left will not be surprised, as “conservatives” are, by their nominee making rulings that accord with Reality or common sense. The left vets their nominees too well, and whoever they get will be woke and will vote according to party line. Thus, there’s not much profit in getting too excited about Jackson herself.

With that out of the way, let’s move to the black woman’s (did I mentioned she was nominated because she was a black woman?) answer.

Jackson (a) was lying, (b) is genuinely ignorant, or (c) is a zealot. Any situation is disqualifying. None will disqualify her.

A. LYING:

As we saw yesterday, the majority of people who claim to say they do not know the difference between men and women are lying.

They lie because they see other elites are lying and they want to belong to the club; they want to get along; they want to get ahead; they sacrifice their souls for material gain. They lie because they see what happens to people who tell the truth; they are afraid, and are cowards.

Ours is an Age of Lies. We expect our elite and rulers to lie, and are glad of the lies when they provide comfort to “our” side.

B. IGNORANCE:

Jackson may, in fact, be as stupid as her answer indicates. This is a mighty level of dumb. But then we recall she wasn’t chosen for her intelligence, but for those other two characteristics you’re sick of hearing about. So it remains a possibility her intellect is dull.

But I don’t believe it. This level of sheer invincible ignorance is more theoretical than actual.

What she could be is academic-ignorant. This is the false puzzlement of academics who pretend not to know clear answers in situations which afford them an opportunity to signal their credentialed intelligence.

Yes, this is a form of lying, but it’s not the usual kind of lie of the type covered above. It’s instead a kind of hubris married to arrogance, the desire to appear smart by claiming intricacies where none obtain. I’m so smart I know nothing, taken to a ridiculous literal extreme.

That’s usually only found on campuses, think tanks, and NPR.

Jackson, if she is in the ignorance category, and is not lying (which I think she is), has instead fallen prey to scientism. Specifically of the first kind. This is the false belief that we cannot know anything until it has been certified by credentialed scientists. It is academic-ignorant once removed.

This is a live possibility. Our culture is saturated in not just lies, but scientism. Science, which cannot explain itself, nor mathematics, nor logic, nor morals, is somehow taken as the epitome of all thought. Strange. Science has a terrific PR agency.

Jackson can sit in her black robes and pretend not to know what she knows because scientists have not yet ruled. Yet this implies she’d have to wait for Science to rule on all questions. That being so, there is no point to have judges. We can make do with panels of credentialed scientists.

C. ZEALOTRY:

Zealots are those who chimp out when questioned on these simple topics. If they are students or in the public, they resort to flinging their arms and objects. They launch screechbombs and remind you that you are in the Current Year. If they are academics, they do the same, but with words on paper or screens.

There is no reasoning with zealots. They are lost. And whosoever shall not receive you, nor hear your words, when ye depart out of that house or city, shake off the dust of your feet.

I do not believe Jackson is a zealot.

Knowing that none of what we do here today will change anything, what’s your guess why she gave this answer?

