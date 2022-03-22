The Empire Of Lies & The Wars Started By False Flags

You’ve seen the new acronym GAE. Global American Empire. Pronounced gay, for the export and enforcement of Globohomo, among other things. You’ll not be surprised to learn that the Big GAE is a big fat liar.

Following John Mearsheimer’s Why Leaders Lie, I speak here of lies of commission. Not lies of omission. Not spin, not concealment. Every empire, every government has reasons to conceal truth. Sometimes these reasons are good, and sometimes bad. No, I mean the direct, in-your-face direct lies told in order to gain your compliance or silence.

Not lies told, in the minds of the liars, for the good of the country and our people. But lies told to benefit the regime and the oligarchy. Lies told for self-aggrandizement, lies told only to control and retain power. The incessant lies of fear-mongering, when a ruler’s duty is to provide its people courage.

Government now acts as if it no longer has any duty to the truth. It views its own citizens as “problematic”. It now lies constantly. It lies and we know they lie. They know we know they lie. Yet still they lie. It has become a farce.

Before we investigate this more, let’s remind ourselves of a few of the larger recent lies. These are my recollections. You will have your own. Please list them in the comments.

A Brief History Of Lies

* Weapons of mass destruction in Iraq. The very most sincere and soothing Colin Powell.

I list this one first because I believed it. My excuse is that I was much younger and still trusted Big GAE. I was in NYC on 9/11 and I wanted blood. I have since learned my lesson.

Nobody knows the real number, but some half a million to a million people killed because of that war that Big GAE just had to have. The repercussions are still being felt.

* Hunter’s laptop. It was always obvious it was his. Not only did Big GAE lie about it, but Big Tech, too. Many were canceled for telling the truth. The lie was, however, a brilliant election fortification technique. The lie worked: the NPR and TV crowd believed it.

Best take is from the NY Post, which Twitter canceled when the Post broke the story. “Spies who lie: 51 ‘intelligence’ Experts refuse to apologize for discrediting true Hunter Biden story“. I capitalized Experts.

All these Experts lied. They lied to us, they lied to Congress, which was eager to believe the lie. Offered a chance to apologize, none did. They are happy they got away with it.

The laptop shows Biden and Co. are on the take and full of corruption. Who remembers Tony Bobulinksy except for us? The real beauty of the lie is that after it helped fortify the election, the majority upon hearing the truth said, “Meh. What possible difference could it make now?”

The regime gets away with everything. And the corruption continues. Because they view it as being done by those on “our” side. They don’t want to upset the system and undermine their privilege.

* Trump said his campaign was wiretapped. Big GAE and their propagandists said this was a lie. The wiretapping was true (CNN link).

* Trump was said to have colluded with Russia to win his election. A “dossier” full of damning details emerged. Trump said Hillary was behind it. She lied and blamed Russia. Much later we learn that, yes, Hillary lied and bought the dossier.

* Biden on the campaign trial swore that he would not shut down the Keystone pipeline. He did so on the first day in office.

* Janet Yellen said that inflation would be transitory and that there was no chance of a recession.

* Big GAE said inflation was caused by Russia, and not the huge, huge increase in printed money, much because of numerous blunders in “solving” coronadoom.

* All in Big GAE speak of a “climate crisis.” There is no climate crisis. They speak this lie to boost “renewable energy”, in which they and their sponsoring oligarchs have large investments. Yet, as we proved earlier, it would take the full surface area of at least five states to provide enough wind or solar power to make up for fossil fuels.

* Nancy Pelosi claimed massive government spending was not the cause of inflation, a whopping lie by itself, but she had to add that spending more money we don’t have doesn’t add to the deficit, a lie so stupid that even propagandists blushed to repeat it.

* I have said so much about the coronadoom “solution” lies that I refuse to say anything else, except to remind you that all regime leaders lied and said the vex would provide 100% protection against the virus. On camera they lied. Even when we play these lies back, they are not grasped by the many.

* The regime’s best liar is Jen Psaki, who appears to have no conscience. A reporter asks her why Big GAE doesn’t allow more domestic oil production, she lies and says its the fault of oil companies. These aren’t even complicated lies.

Psaki: “We don’t know” that COVID effects older people more than younger people. pic.twitter.com/zynlSzEprx — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) March 17, 2022

* There are no bio-research labs in Ukraine, they lied. And then we learned there were, and that they were worried the labs would fall into Russian hands, but that this was not a worry because these were only “health labs.”

* The propagandists at USA Today named Rachel Levine “woman” of the year. The Babylon Bee named him man of the year, and Twitter cancels them.

Why The Lies

The laptop lie, like all the lies, follows this pattern: (1) Big GAE tells the lie; (2) Their propagandists push the lie, belittling those who identify it; (3) Big Tech cancels or tamps down those who expose it; (4) Evidence of the lie finally comes to light; (5) The lie is ignored because it’s time to move on.

And, finally, (6) The process repeats with no one learning any lesson.

You are no longer allowed to tell the truth on any lie in which the regime is invested—until after all benefit of the lie has been exhausted.

Since the regime is now lying about Russia, in an apparent desire to begin WWIII, it’s well to remind ourselves that our rulers have often lied to us to drag us into war.

Remember the Maine? Forget the pain! They said. A government-sponsored false flag to juice us into the Spanish-American war.

Gulf of Tonkin, anyone? A government-sponsored false flag to thrust us deeper into the Vietnam war.

Here is Mearsheimer from his book, reminding us of how FDR lied about the USS Greer to get us into WWII.

Franklin Roosevelt lied about the USS Greer incident in the late summer of 1941 to mobilize public opinion against Germany and hopefully get the United States into World War II. The USS Greer, an American destroyer operating in the North Atlantic, joined up with a British military aircraft that was pursuing a German submarine. The plane eventually dropped depth charges, but then had to return to its base because it was running low on fuel. The Greer, however, continued to pursue… A week later President Roosevelt went on radio and told the American people three lies about the Greer incident. He clearly implied that the attack on the Greer was unprovoked. He did not mention the British aircraft, much less that the Greer was pursuing the German submarine in tandem with that plane, which dropped depth charges against the submarine before it fired on the Greer. Instead, he simply said that the German submarine “fired first upon this American destroyer without warning, and with deliberate design to sink her” in American “defensive waters.” This attack, he said, was “piracy—piracy legally and morally.”

That “morally” was a nice touch.

Mearsheimer thought rulers fear-mongered because they believed a true threat existed, and the (disdained) public needed waking. This can be true. It isn’t now, and hasn’t been for quite some time. They fear-monger now only to exert control and seize power.

Not surprisingly, rulers lying to the public is a constant feature of democracies, for all the obvious reasons. The reign of deceit is a natural consequence of pandering for votes.

As good as Mearsheimer’s book is, he did not account for the kind of lies we see now. He said “Leaders not only tell lies to other countries, they also lie to their own people, and they do so because they believe it is in the best interest of their country.”

This is not so now. They lie to enrich themselves, they lie to keep and grow their power. They lie because they hate and despise us. We are deplorables and don’t deserve truth.

And now it seems they want another war. So the lies have begun. They have already signaled false flag possibilities. Chemical war, perhaps, or a cyber attack. Watch for it.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



