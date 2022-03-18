On Computing The Number Of The Beast

And it was given him to give life to the image of the beast, and that the image of the beast should speak; and should cause, that whosoever will not adore the image of the beast, should be slain. And he shall make all, both little and great, rich and poor, freemen and bondmen, to have a character in their right hand, or on their foreheads.
And that no man might buy or sell, but he that hath the character, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name. Here is wisdom. He that hath understanding, let him count the number of the beast. For it is the number of a man: and the number of him is six hundred sixty-six.
Some manuscripts, it is said, say 616 and not 666. I possess no textual (small-e) expertise and cannot comment. But I do understand our bias toward the beauty of the fuller, richer, more redolent number 666.
The point of this post is simple. Take any name, in any script, and you can find a mathematical function of that name in that script that comes to 666—or 616. Mathematicians will agree with this instantly, the proof being clear without having to state it. However, the rest of us will need some persuasion.
Take this example mailed to me. Start with A = 65, B = 66, and so on. The take the Latin script for BERGOGLIO, and add the value of the individual letters. 66 + 69 + etc. = 666.
Well, I can’t say it’s wrong, and neither can you. But I don’t believe it. The man occupying the Vatican now does not, to my lights, possess any of the important qualities of the Antichrist. He certainly does not inspire universal devotion. He is too old. He has displayed no signs or wonders.
None of that is definitive either. I don’t offer it as proof, but as reasons I don’t buy him as the Antichrist, whatever else you may want to say about him, good or bad.
It will, of course, have struck you as odd that the sequence began with A = 65. Why not A = 1? Then, as is obvious without doing the arithmetic, we don’t reach 666 (we get 83). Same thing if we start with A = 66: not 666. Or any other number.
Then we realize his name is not BERGOGLIO but JORGE MARIO BERGOGLIO, which if input into our function does not work, either. But if we let A = 28, B = 29, and so on, and also add 1 for every space, counting the last one that separates the name from other text, or three spaces, then we also get 666.
No fair adding the spaces? Why not? What’s unfair about it? It is a legitimate mathematical operation. There is certainly nothing in the Biblical text that suggests the correct mathematical function, though there is historical evidence adding letters was not uncommon.
We certainly aren’t married to decimal numbers. As Wiki says “NRON QSR”, which is Nero name written in a traditional Roman way, “which when interpreted numerically represents the numbers 50 200 6 50 100 60 200, which add up to 666.”
How about the illustrious WMBRIGGS, the name I use for all professional matters—and if being the AC isn’t a profession, I don’t know what is. If we let A = 71, B = 72, and ignore spaces, because you think them unfair, then we get 666.
Let’s do the current White House occupant. Let A = 7, B = 8 and so on. Then adding JBIDEN gives 80. Next multiply the digits of JBIDEN. Gives 4,224,000. Then all we have to do is divide that by 80^2, to give the adding its historically important greater weight. This gives 660. Lastly, we add in the number of letters: 666 once more.
I take it my point is proved. A mathematical function can always be found to come to the desired total. It need not be so complicated as the last one; but, on the other, it can be more complicated, too. We can stick with just adding letters, giving them, in the positions of the name variable values, for whatever reasons we think we can get away with. For instance, first A = 1, second is 27, first B = 2, second is 28 and so on.
Here’s a fun page showing how 666 is hidden in corporate logos, showing that the mathematical function can be graphic, too.
Do not come away from this with skepticism about the existence of the Antichrist, who I believe, along with Doctor of the Church St Robert Bellarmine, will be a real person.
But you should be skeptical of fanciful numeral tricks that show names equating to 666. It’s been done at least hundreds of times, all wrong so far. It can be done with any name. It’s like with that book The Bible Code which purported to find all kinds of hidden—read gnostic—prophecies and predictions hidden in the text of scripture, if you combined them in similar arcane ways as we just did with JBIDEN.
I’m guessing that until the real guy comes along, what that 666 means won’t become apparent, for most, it’s too late.
Your exercise in numerology undercuts your other arguments!
One hopes its tongue-in-check.
I’m still not convinced that the “number of the beast” is an actual number with any meaning.
I still think that John saw something in his visions that looked vaguely like the Greek numbers for 666 (or 616 or whatever). It could be a logo, it could be something written in a language that didn’t exist back then (or John wasn’t aware of).
Former PLO terrorist turned anti-Islamic Christian apologist, Walid Shoebat has a theory that what he saw was the Arabic “Bismillah” and the crossed swords of Jihad and that looked vaguely like the Greek numbers to him. I don’t know if that’s correct, but the basic idea that John saw something a man of his era wouldn’t recognize and tried to cobble together an explanation of what it was makes more sense to me than “OMG X politician’s name when translated into Hebrew and converted to numbers = 666 therefore they’re the Anti-Christ!”
So at this point I’m not going to put a lot of effort into trying to calculate the number and what modern names it might be associated with.
I believe Christ warns us against putting too much effort into trying to predict the last days in Matthew 24:6. I think he’s probably right … its more important that we live by the Truth and look out for any deceivers (not just the final Anti-Christ).
Just as nothing has a probability, nobody IS the AntiChrist. The probability of one being the AC is contingent on the function, f(name), chosen.
I’m going strictly off of memory here, but I vaguely recall reading somewhere that in Hebrew, the number 6 is, among other things, the number of imperfection or incompleteness, that number being related to the 6th (and last) day of creation, which, although materially complete, was not blessed until the 7th day, which was the Sabbath, the day of rest and completion and blessing. In a similar vein, the number 3 refers to (again, among other things), hands that shed innocent blood, deeds that tear down instead of ones that gather and build, sowing seeds of death and discord. Seen in this light, the number 666 (three 6s in a row) could refer to a man who will be the full embodiment of earthly “incompleteness” and “discord”. Now Hebrew numbers have both positive and negative meanings and connotations, and I may well be constructing my own self-fulfilling algorithm to come up with a meaning for the number 666. If you go to https://graceintorah.net/2015/06/15/hebrew-numbers-1-10/ you can make up your own interpretation. All I’m suggesting is that the common assumption that the letters in the name of the anti-christ will add up to 666 may be mistaken; the number 666 itself may be metaphorically symbolic based on meanings given to numbers in Hebrew. Just a thought…
Briggs I’m beginning to think you suffer from numerophilia, 666*** who cares we wanna
know about those ‘fallen angels’ who scooped up all the hot chicks. I stumbled across this
rabbinical exegete who described a situation during early biblical times when women were
forced to cover their hair with shawls and their faces with veils because it excited the
angels so much that they would kidnap the wives and daughters for sex. He claimed that
the early Jewish and current Muslim prohibition against women appearing in public without
these accouterments was implemented and incurred such severe penalties because of this
situation with the horny angels. And giants; well then there’s the giants and Leviathan
and the abyss, the cutting of roots, the introduction of women to makeup, and the casting
of spells. I mean really 666 is just plain old school, lets move on to the juicy bits, the real
mysteries that are historically anchored but waved away by the church as mere mythology.
Reminds me of computer models. You put in whatever you need to arrive at the conclusion you’re trying to get.
Why the confusion?
Surely it’s obvious that this vision predicts the modern age where only those who have the tattoo proving they’ve had their 664th booster shot may engage in commerce?
Or, maybe not.