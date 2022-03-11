What Putin & Russia Want: A Historical Perspective — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

I’ve been asked this a million times. ‘Who is Vlad?’ I keep answering that we do not (yet) know, because Vlad himself does not know who he is. Or rather, who he will be. He is on the road to Rome, but he has yet to reach the Rubicon. He has yet to cross that NATO bridge, which he must burn. Only then, when faced with the final fork in the road beyond that bridge, will he have to decide who he really is. And only then will we really know.

What will we then know? Will he repudiate the mistakes of all past Russians? (pace, ‘St’ Alexander Nevsky). Or, will he make the right choice, and come in peace to Rome?

And Rome? Is this Imperial Rome or Holy Rome that he approaches? Both. Therein lies the choice he will finally have to make. Which throne will he overturn? And which will he attempt to seat himself upon?

I ask you, how can he submit to the forces of Imperial Rome, which he will have destroyed at the Bridge? Will he finish this destruction by trying to seat himself on that now-empty Imperial throne? Or will he first try to finish that last bit of business remaining on his ‘to do’ list? What is there yet to be done, after having had his vengeance upon the ungrateful Imperial West? Well?

And once he finishes this un-done business, will he try to seat himself on that other Roman throne? How could he? He is not Peter. Nor Andrew, for that matter. No, he could only offer it, alongside his newly-seated Imperial self, to the Patriarch of Moscow. In which case, he will have slit his own Tsarist throat.

This is hard to understand unless you know the fullness of Russian history. A history of the struggle launched by ‘St.’ Photius in 866, when he tore Christianity in two. Russia too. After all, that was also when the first of the Barbarian Russian attacks on Constantinople began.

Russia was then beset by a death struggle between Patriarch and Tsar until the Tsar (seemingly) won with the deposition of Patriarch Nikon in 1666. From that time onward, Russia has proclaimed her ecclesial fidelity to Orthodoxy, but with the State above the Church. That is, schism, writ large. Just like the Protesting West.

That is Vlad’s conundrum. Will he fall for the Eastern siren song, as every Russian ruler has done since Photius, or will he break free of the Eastern-es of Orthodoxy? No, I’m not being cute. This is the heart of the question here.

This question has been succinctly addressed in a small but seminal work of another Vlad, surnamed Solovyev. That book is ‘The Russian Idea’, translated (finally!) by a good friend. Here is the core thought: do not ask what Russia’s role in history has been. Ask instead what it will be. And answer that question from the perspective of God, and not Man. In other words, what has been God’s intention, from the beginning, to be the particular purpose of this creation named Russia? Will she ever be able to look West, ecclesially speaking?

Forget what the West thinks of Russia. Equally so, forget what the Russians think of themselves. The only thing that matters is what God intends of them. And it appears to me that He intends to use them for a very salutary purpose, for both them and us. But it may be painful for both, as God’s ways are unfathomable. (Childbirth is painful, but absolutely necessary.) So be it.

Solovyev is known as the Father of Russian philosophy. He prophesied the coming East-West unity. But there must be a price paid to achieve such a peace worth having.

For Russia to achieve her rightful place in the order of Mankind, she must renounce her claim to superiority over other men. And the West? She too must renounce something; her similar claim to superiority. This claim is evinced by the Western tendency to view Russia as a Barbarian outpost unworthy of civilized thought. Here is the heart of the clash of the last thousand years.

Russians have chafed for this whole time, knowing the disdain the West has for her, as she strove to be accepted into the Western European world as an equal. Her efforts in saving Europe from all the errors and terrors of the French Revolution, from Napoleon through Hitler, have all gone unrequited by the West (who still secretly seems to approve of those two). To her mind, no one credits Russia or her sacrifices. Her natural response has been, ‘If we are not their equals, we must be their superiors. We certainly cannot be their equals’. (But they are.)

But who wouldn’t think this? If those snobby neighbors still consider you to be white trash (despite your having saved their neighborhood several times), well then, we’ll see about that, Komrade! But Russia has never been able to accomplish her vision of herself without outside help. That is, from the Pagan East. Which, of course, causes the Western Snobs to double-down in their contempt for that Slavic horde, because, after all, they always ally themselves with a worse bunch- the Golden Horde.

In other words, Russia refuses to become an ‘equal’ member of the Western Community because she rightly perceives that the original members of the Roman Country Club will never consider her as truly equal. You know, someone you’d let your daughter marry.

The consolation prize for Russia has always been to marry the daughters of The Greeks. You know, the Byzantines. Beginning with that first Vlad, the Great, in 988, when he married the Byzantine Emperor Basil II’s sister. After he converted, of course. In Kiev, by the way. Converted to anti-Roman Christianity.

Here is the root of the current conflict. The Northern Russian conqueror converts to Eastern Orthodoxy, in Southern (Kievan) Slavdom, to gain an Imperial ‘Western’ bride.

Don’t forget, Rotten Byzantium lasted longer than Country Club Rome. By a long shot. And the Vlad’s of every age have been inter-married to the Greeks, both imperially as well as ecclesially, for that whole millennium. But here too Russia has always been treated as white trash. Until Byzantium fell. Then membership in the Western Country Club seemed possible again. But it was always a mirage. From the time of the Sultan’s ultimate victory (1453) till now, every Russian advance on the infidels at Byzantium-Constantinople has been blocked by her erstwhile (that is, equally-schismatic) ‘fellow-believers’ in the West.

Every Russian advance on Constantinople from the time of Ivan the Great (1450) till now has been submarined by the same guys that don’t want Russia in their Western Country Club. The key to understanding all of this is simple: the Westerners, for the most part, had all become Secular Romans instead of Holy Romans. They had no intention of ever letting anyone into the Club that professed the True Faith. Even if that Orthodox profession of their Eastern faith had in it the seeds of their own Western schismatic ‘faith’. In other words, sure you can join. But report to the kitchen, chump.

Russia’s got a beef. And the West has an attitude. So, which came first, the chicken or the Kiev? Here’s where it gets even worse. Russia has been stiffed in the West by the same people who learned the lesson of Photius better than they did. Schism works! Look at the power wrested from Peter! But no one in Moscow wants to talk about that. Nor in Canterbury or Augsburg. They’re each pretending that their own nationality is superior. But the Western Snobs had an advantage – technology. And they have used it to the max.

Peter the Great recognized this. At the end of the 1600’s, he opened Russia to the Western world of city-and-ship-building. He began to build a colossus. And the West was afraid. Rightfully so. After all, if there was someone as equally schismatically-woke as the West, and more brutal to boot (Peter tortured his own son Alexi to death), what might this beast do if he were to cross the Clubhouse threshold of ‘civilization’?

So the West made a pact. Russia must be kept out. At any cost. The first cost, of course, was the Faith. The Western willingness to scuttle every Russian move towards Constantinople, to un-seat the Sultan. Faith-be-damned, better to have the Sultan lurking about than to let the Tsar ride his East-Christian war-horse through the dining hall. ‘Egads, Margaret, grab the claret before it spills! What beasts these Russians are!’

In other words, we need to wise up. We need to stop trying to parse all of history at the academic level. In the end, it all comes down to slights. Neighborhood slights. Ones that engender generational hostility. That’s what this is all about. Some people are never going to be allowed into the Club. And some will always support the locals, no matter what they do. Even if those same people are as barbaric as the new applicant.

That’s where we are. Russia wants in (with actual respect), and the current occupants say ‘Never!’ And if it means war, so be it. Amen, in other words. ‘Take your Slavonic schism and shove it. We’re schismatics too, but we’re civilized, and you aren’t. We have salad forks, you know.’

Who will prevail here? Once again, we cannot yet know, until we know how this Vlad finishes that last bit of business. That last bit of Russian vengeance. Against the East. The other source of the Russian inferiority complex. Yes, the Mongols must die. But first things first.

Herein lies Vlad’s role in this momentous time. I have no doubt he possesses the ‘will to power’ Dolph once had. The will the West has lost. Vlad can (and will) destroy the Emperor. It won’t be that hard. After all, the Emperor has a death wish. All Vlad must do is watch this faithless https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Auto-da-f%C3%A9 Auto-da-Fe. The West has actually destroyed itself.

That will bring Vlad face-to-face with the final question. Not the question of ‘who is Vlad?’. Rather, it is the question of ‘who is Russia?’ Vlad is simply the current embodiment of Russia. The Beautiful Lady didn’t warn us against the ‘Errors of Vlad’, did she? Just as Vlad the Great could baptize all of Russia in 988, so too can Vlad the Greater effect the re-immersion of that nation. The question, the only question in my mind, is which way will they face as they surface in this new sacramental act? East or West?

You see, Russia has been, for a millennium, a schizophrenic man. Straddling both East and West. Accepted by neither. Unable to wholly commit to one or the other. Seeking to have both, without bowing to either. But her entire past is one of unwilling-but-bloody obeisance to both. And she has chafed of this insanity the entire time. She has blamed both sides for her suffering. And she has vowed to herself that her time will come. And then, her tormentors, both East and West, will pay. Dearly.

But, as I insist, our time, in the West, is coming first. And soon. Once that is done, how will she avenge her Eastern bondage? How can she accomplish this without her own final destruction? The answer, as always, since the https://www.amazon.com/Barbarian-Bible-True-History-Since-ebook/dp/B00HOMTA7G Fall of Troy, is simple: deception.

After all, it’s worked pretty well since 1959. Just look at the West, and tell me Khrushchev was wrong when he declared ‘We will bury you!’ He should have said ‘You will bury you!’ We fooled ourselves into thinking the grave we were digging, with NATO expansion, was meant for Russia. Nope.

No one can believe that such a plot could exist, undetected, for all that time. But it wasn’t. Plenty of people told us otherwise. Golitsyn, Bezmenov, Solzhenitsyn, and others. The problem wasn’t the audacity of the plot. It was the idiocy of those who refused to see what has been right in front of them the entire time.

Even the prophets of Revolution told us. Gramsci, Trotsky, Lenin et al. They told us to our face that we would provide the rope for our own hanging. But as usual, the avaricious fools of the West looked only at the profit on the sale of the rope. Profits deafened us to the prophets. That too was foretold. And ignored. Truth be told, the Russians have been more dedicated to their warped vision than we are to ours. Russian toughness has earned them their final place in the playoffs. And they will be the final star in this saga. For better or worse.

So, halftime, with its garishly Western obscene show, is over. The second half is about to begin. The score is tied. And Russia will receive. But can she prevail against the all-time champions of the West? Does she have the heart to win?

That is my entire point. Not even Russia knows what is in her heart. Vengeance? Or forgiveness? We have to wait to see. But we can know something in the interim. That there will be an act of massive vengeance before Vlad’s final choice must be made. And this act will be against the East. Why? Because only the East can stop Russia’s date with destiny. And Vlad knows this. Every Slav knows this. The Mongols must die. Only then will Russia be able to freely choose her final fate. Only then will we see what Vlad does when he approaches the throne of Peter. No, not the current occupant. The Throne itself. And it’s original occupant.

Will he bend the knee, and save us all?

Please, pray for Vlad. Ask the Beautiful Lady to reach him. Soon.

Oremus!

