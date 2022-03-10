I Have The Power To Slay With Words — And I Might Use It

I have the power! I can wound with a word. With two fell words, I can kill. A single sentence of mine can lay flat a city. What a whole book can do, well, I tremble to contemplate.

Only problem is, I’m not sure which words to use. That I have the power is a given. Experts and activists say so. Unquestionable sources.

How to manifest my awesome ability is not so clear. Near as I can figure, it’s to expose Fantasists to Reality.

A Fantasist is a man who has committed the Deadly Sin of Reification in earnest. He was swapped theory for truth. He substitutes ideology for actuality. Fantasists strap Zuckerbergs to their faces, as it were, and enter into the Metaverse full time, abandoning the universe.

A Fantasist believes he can change the essence, the very nature, of a thing by his words. A Fantasist man says, “Behold! I am a woman.” And it is so. To him. And to all other Fantasists.

Let’s look at what happened to Dave Weigel, a propagandist for The Washington Post. According to David Cole, Weigel saw a Pew poll that said most Americans want boys pretending to be girls to play sports with other boys. Commenting on the election, he said, “One issue that would poll well, but it’s very hard to see Democrats doing, is adopting the Kristi Noem position on trans Title IX athletes.”

The Fantasists reacted hersterically (asterisks mine):

The initial onslaught consisted mainly of “victimized” trans folk telling Weigel to “**** off” and kill himself (lots of “go kill yourself” tweets). But soon the angle switched to “you’re killing people,” because Weigel’s words were either getting trans kids killed or compelling them to kill themselves: “…You hurt people.” “Have you looked at the suicide rates among trans kids? Placing them under attack to score some supposed political points is fundamentally evil.” “How many trans people are you personally willing to kill to appease the Republicans? Or are you just a coward who wants others to do the murder so you can pretend later that you had clean hands?” “So, you’re really just sacrificing LGBTQ people, because you’re a bigot, then.”

Realists would say men who are deluded into believing they are women (and vice versa) are crazy, and crazy people often kill themselves—unless they can be talked out of their craziness by exposure to Reality. Indeed, most men who say they are women make their escape from Fantasy in just this way. It’s only that Fantasists are not keen on broadcasting that statistic.

Fantasists insist hearing a Truth is an attack, that words wound and kill. How?

It must be something like this: Words break some vital connection in a Fantasist’s mental existence, which is his entire existence. These must be life-essential bonds formed of pure fantastical thought. The words of Truth eat through these bonds like acid. The break enervates the Fantasist, his lifeforce drains, then the dies.

This is what they say: They die from hearing that somebody disagrees with their fantasy. They die from a denial. Their belief is like a god who withers the fewer worshipers it has. The only conclusion is that their belief is not sufficient to sustain their fantasy, thus their existence. But that your cooperation in the fantasy is necessary.

They are not wrong.

Think: what if quacks, Experts, academics and other elites stopped agreeing with Fantasists and switched back to preaching Reality? What then of the “transgender” movement?

You know the answer.

We’re very close to learning how to kill. The last step comes in realizing Weigel did not tell Fantasists a Truth. He merely reported others believed a Truth. This allusion, weak and tepid as it was, was sufficient to kill. Fantasists say.

Imagine the body count if instead we boldly and plainly state Truths.

I imagine this little post of mine is going to engender hate among Fantasists. Well, I will engender them right back. I will transform them back into their own sexes where they belong. Just by denying they exist.

If the mood strikes, I may do worse.

I swiped today’s picture from a hilarious academic conference.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



