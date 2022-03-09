Do You Like Gladiators?

This is the opening section of Chapter 25, One True Spartacus, from Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Defiance
At the end of the eponymous movie, the slave army led by gladiator-cum-general Spartacus (Kirk Douglas) lies defeated before the creator of the First Triumvirate, General Marcus Licinius Crassus (Laurence Olivier). But Crassus does not know which of the multitude is his foe. He offers to commute the enemy army’s sentence of crucifixion on the condition the survivors identify the body or person of Spartacus. One after the other the men rise, defiantly shouting, “I am Spartacus!”
Crassus, who knows his logic, realizes that because each man claimed to be the one true Spartacus, there could be no one true Spartacus, and so he released them all in the names of Diversity, Tolerance, and Equality.
Kidding! I’m kidding.
Crassus did not succeed in discovering with certainty which prisoner was Spartacus. He reasoned that because the slave war existed and was led by a man named Spartacus, there had to be one true Spartacus. He wanted to punish the one true Spartacus. So he crucified everyone. Brutal, but effective.
Based on subtle behavioral clues, he most suspected two of the men were the one true Spartacus. He saved this pair for last and had them fight to the death. The still-undiscovered one true Spartacus mercifully killed his lieutenant, but was then himself crucified. Crassus never knew for sure he had his man—and to add to the subtlety, the one true Spartacus never shouted I am Spartacus! Still, Crasus reasoned that, given the evidence he had, he made the best choice.
Which he did. Make the best choice. If Crassus reasoned as we first supposed, by that odd logical rule which stated that because every man claimed to be the one true Spartacus there could therefore not be a one true Spartacus, he would have committed the One True Spartacus Fallacy. This fallacy says because there is a choice or there is disagreement over the truth of a proposition, there can be no one right answer.
Many gods
Stated so simply, the fallacy is absurd, and you might figure nobody would ever wield such a limp noodle. You would be wrong. The One True Spartacus Fallacy is particularly beloved of atheists who use it to deny that all other religions except theirs is false, which is a sort of two-for-one solecism. The routine in argument has become standard. First comes the One True Spartacus, then comes the denial that their religion is a religion, the latter error likely arising from the false belief that religions must have nameable, immortal gods.
Regardless whether I’m right about atheists having a religion, it is certain the One True Spartacus for the atheist plays the same role as the Peer Review Fallacy does for scidolators; see Chapter [Science]. This can be seen via some atheists’ favorite joke. This lists minor deities in whom they disbelieve, and in whom they assume Christians disbelieve. Then comes the quip that they, the atheists, “reject” only one more deity than the traditional theist. Funny. As a plain statement of observation, it is nothing more than a sophomorism, but if it is used, as it almost always is used, to imply that the one more deity—God—does not therefore exist, or that He should not be believed in, it is the One True Spartacus Fallacy.
A Good Joke
Two theists of different religions and an atheist walk into a bar. Theist One says, “My religion is the one true religion.” Theist Two says, “No, my religion is the one true religion.” The atheist says, “What loons you two are. All religions claim to the one true religion. Therefore there is no one true religion.” Given just the information available, the atheist has committed the One True Spartacus Fallacy and at least one of the theists has made an error, and possibly both have, though we cannot know on this evidence alone.
Theists fall into error, too. Usually this is because of humility coupled with justified uncertainty, which are no bad things, or perhaps because of a too liberal interpretation of ecumenicism or mercy, which are not such good things (the interpretations). The polite theist resists claiming his religion is the one true religion, even though he believes it is, in an effort to spare the feelings of his audience, perhaps hoping to win his listeners over by coyness. The danger is that this practice becomes habitual and the theist forgets what he believed. And then he looks around and sees all the other religions and then says to himself his cannot be the one true one.
What if there were no One True Logic, but rather every man has own personal logic, and all logics are equal. That way no oppressor class of logic supremacists can lord it over poor weak logic victims, shaming them for being “wrong”. My truth is as good as your truth. I’m okay, you’re okay (even if you’re a dope.) Every man really is Spartacus. Think of how such an approach would instantly resolve all conflict among men. Logics liberation, daddio — Viva la Revolucion!
“his” — ed.
I think the atheist trope you mention here can be used to make two non-fallacious points:
1. The existence of many competing and mutually contradictory claims lowers the probability that any given claim is right. In an ordinary situation, if someone tells me he is Spartacus, I’m going to assume a very high probability that he is Spartacus, unless I have some particular reason to distrust him. If a hundred men all say “I am Spartacus,” then it is obvious that falsely-claiming-to-be-Spartacus is a very common thing. It means the usual tests for whether someone is Spartacus or not have a very high false-positive rate, and that should make me less inclined to believe that any particular person actually *is* Spartacus. It obviously doesn’t prove that there is no real Spartacus, but it does make it reasonable to dismiss claims-to-be-Spartacus unless very strong evidence is provided.
2. Most Christians dismiss most other gods and religions out of hand, without bothering to come up with evidence or arguments against them. Believing in Thor or whoever just seems self-evidently silly. The atheist’s point is that all religions seem silly to outsiders, and that dismissing them without serious consideration is a legitimate — or at least a fairly universal — response.
The point of the ‘atheists just reject one more God’ meme is to get Christians (and others) to see that the sort of reasons Christians reject Thor, Allah and Poseidon are the same as the sort of reasons atheists reject the Christian God: basically, lack of evidence, NOT that we ‘want to sin’, or some such nonsense. In other words, it’s about probabalistic reasoning. If I said ‘most psychics are fake so all of them are fake’, that absolute claim would be the OTS fallacy, but ‘most psychics are fake so all of them are PROBABLY fake’ is perfectly reasonable. And probably true.
As for atheism being a religion, surely it is up to atheists to define what they believe, in the same way as it is up to Christians to define what they believe? Would you accept it if I were to define Christianity as ‘belief in a cosmic Jewish zombie’?
Das right, like, all logics be equal, ya know?
What I’m talkin’ ’bout, wigglers.
BZZZZT! Strawman and wrong! “Lack of evidence” was never the one and only tact followed by early Christians, this is typical atheist projection. Some pagans literally worshiped real men who actually existed that they deified, for example. Or at other times it was assumed to be demons. Other times everyone was fully aware that certain ‘gods’ simply did not exist, but their cult existed for purposes of political or social convenience. That also happens today. For example:
Dat-dah-dah-DAAAH (drumroll)
Edgy Atheists that worship Satan.
You know… just so they can shock/horrify/mock those there Christians. But oh boy are they sticklers for proper rites and rituals!
Atheists also, like pagans, tend to deify and worship men – such as certain politicians and leaders and ideologies deified in the State apparatus. Sure, atheists don’t all walk around swinging incense every Sunday, but they are the ones with just as much Manifesto-thumping evangelical zeal.
Yes you do! As sure as night follows days, one dances a followup to the other! Always has been that way in actual practice, no matter how much posturing atheists try to do in theory!
The problem is that the atheists also then turn around and say, “I’m psychic! Look at my science! I will tell you all about the past through a reading of these bones! Gaze into my crystal model to see the future! OMMMMM-SHANTI-OMMMMNIIICRRROOONNN-OOOOOO!”
But, you already do that all time! That’s what makes most atheism so sad and also so funny! The sheer hypocrisy of it all! And its adherents are blissfully unaware that they ae doing it! Then you come here and play “the victim” that we are hurting your wittle feelings whenever we point out the blatant absurdities of your positions. And it is especially rich coming from you, who refuses to answer simple questions such as which branch of atheist origins myths you personally subscribe to. So we haven’t got it wrong. Like Protestantism, and pagans, there are many house churches and cults amongst atheists. We don’t assume you are all the same guy! But there is certainly a shared herirage and doctrine!
Johnno: perfectly irrational, illogical, non-factual assessment that clearly advertises your complete cluelessness about atheism. But I don’t mean to hurt your wittle feelings. so have a nice afternoon, anyway.
I second Swordfish’s comment.
I have long disagreed with the notion that Christians or theists of any kind get to say what others think.
its word play at best.
It doesn’t convince anybody but reassures the ones with less faith, or. those who need to feel superior/fail to understand the position of their opponent.
Very highly regarded Christians using the trope.
It’s rhetorical banter and of little efficacy in convincing anyone. It even smacks of cultish luring type behaviour, which is creepy.
If it’s done in debate, perhaps it’s simply point scoring, but it’s projection none the less.
To think you can simply knock a letter from the front of a word and hey presto, something has happened inside someone’s head, it’s very fatuous.