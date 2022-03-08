Cursed Are The Fear Mongers

Cursed are the fearmakers, for they will be called children of Satan.
More than two years. A good twenty six months of idiot fear, panic, rash decisions, saturation propaganda bombing, roiling of the rabble, shrieking hersteria, forced compliance. Lives lost, livelihoods gone, spirits wounded, sanity ruined. The “elites” and ruling class crushing dissent, growing rich, growing richer, the arrival of tyranny.
Result?
Not one damn lesson learned. We pivoted from the coronadoom moral panic to the Russia moral panic in the twinkling of an eye. No pause for breath. No delay to think things through. In a day, in a trice, the same elite set who sported masked avatars switched to blue and yellow. All to say I AM A GOOD PERSON.
Moral panics are not a bug but a feature of a democracies. Where all people must have an opinion on all things. And not just an opinion, but the right opinion. This is why people who disagree with the right opinions are called dangers to our democracy.
Their minds rotted by popular “entertainment”, our elites and rulers cast the war as a children’s comic book movie. Ukrainian supporters assemble! Propaganda explosions on every source of media. All with the same message: Ukraine is an Innocent Victim, and they are winning, would never lose, could never lose, which is why you and the rest of the world must go to war for them. If you aren’t in favor of war, you are a bad person.
Fear, always fear. Be afraid. Ward off the evil using masks, flags. Fear.
The lies, then as now, are constant. Jen Psaki said, “The reason why the price of gas is going up is not because of steps the President has taken. They are because President Putin is invading Ukraine”.
Some propagandists feel they are fulfilling their duty, doing what they must. But this one. She enjoys lying. She takes pleasure in your pain. Those that rule us are evil.
The propagandist supreme, the New York Times, boasted of the benefits of lying to the public: “Viral stories like the Ghost of Kyiv — a Ukrainian pilot who supposedly single-handedly shot down several Russian fighter jets — are of questionable veracity. But they’re a key part of Ukraine’s war plan, experts say, as it tries to keep morale high.”
They lie. They say the lie. They say lies are good. Therefore we should know not to listen to or heed then. We do not know. We welcome the lies. Jen Psaki lies regime change is “not the policy of the United States”. We believe.
Most propaganda is asinine, as befits a moral panic. The Economist—which switched its banner to a bloody Ukrainian flag—is an enthusiastic source of nonsense. Example: “More Russians are asking Google ‘how to leave Russia’ than have done so in 18 years since such data became public.” Many will believe this.
The vice-signalling and wretched attention-seeking nitwittery in our elites is as nauseating as always. Here’s blabbermouth Keith Olbermann weeping he has lived his “entire life with the stain of Russian heritage”. Condemning your own people is as about as low as you can sink.
The ever-hectoring Stephen King was aghast that Coke could be found in Russia, and called for boycotting the company.
They were not alone. Indeed, it is a challenge to find any in the elite that has not rushed to let you know how deeply, how very deeply, they support the Current Thing.
Worse were the corporations, all woke, all cutting their own throats, shedding their own blood to show how much they care. None will do business, visible business, anyway, with Russia. They say. They shout. They support the Current Thing. They must force you to support it, too.
It has already become a meme on Team Reality of the Russian victory over Netflix, TickTok, Twitter, and others sources of cultural decadence, all of whom gifted Putin’s land by retreating from it.
Funniest were Visa and Mastercard, who shut off their services, knifing without warning anybody relying on them. China, well prepared, replaced their woke money with Unionpay. You have to laugh.
Many such cases. So many that optimists on our side are hoping our latest moral panic decapitates globalism. It may.
Anybody not joining in on the latest frenzy is called an “apologist for Putin”, or some other nonsensical name, like “science denier” during the last one. The left is hot for war. Not surprisingly, the “conservatives” are right there with them.
Worst are our rulers. No surprise about that.
Lindsay “Hello Boys” Graham and Marco “I’m A Big Boy” Rubio both called for Putin to be assassinated. Out loud. Our Affirmative Action VP said, “So, Ukraine is a country in Europe. It exists next to another country called Russia. Russia is a bigger country. Russia is a powerful country. Russia decided to invade a smaller country called Ukraine. So basically that’s wrong.”
There is no memory, at all, that it was the globalist empire, the USA, that caused the crisis by first fomenting the bloody color revolution in Ukraine, overthrowing the government, and threatening, merely for the sake of threatening, installing NATO on Russia’s border. There is no memory, at all, of it all happening before in Georgia for the same damned reasons in the same damned way.
As we say, nothing is learned from history except that nothing is learned from history.
Our rulers do not live like us, in Reality. They have little exposure to it, shunning it, seeing it as dirty and low. They live in Theory. The loudest noise they hear are praises of their intelligence coming from fellow elites.
In Theory, Russia and China will do what theory says they will do. Theory says “We do X, they must do Y.” If instead Russia and China rebel act against Theory? Well, our rulers would sacrifice us before they sacrifice Theory.
The only comfort in this latest panic is that if our rulers succeed in their mindless frenzy and missiles fly, DC would be left as a glowing pit.
Addendum Hilarious demonstrations of outright whopping lies from the usual sources. To juice the moral panic.
Fight to the death to defend what you love. That’s the American position. That’s why we call it the Defense Department, not the Department of Nation Building, or the Bureau of Trans Evangelism. (3/3) pic.twitter.com/k7QLvHi2uO
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 8, 2022
“In a day, in a trice, the same elite set who sported masked avatars switched to blue and yellow”
Yes, but within a few days – a few hours! – most of the masses (including too many Christians who had survived the birdemic without aspostatizing) have gone-over to frenzied support of Satan’s side in the past fortnight.
It is no longer Us and Them – because We are now (mostly) actively on-side with Them.
Populism is useless when the masses choose and will their own enslavement, death and damnation.
The great danger is that some idiots within NATOstan actually believe this BS and feel an urge to go in and save poor ukrainians from russian atrocities. Putin has expressed himself very clear: “There is no need for a planet without Russia”
>> It is no longer Us and Them – because We are now (mostly) actively on-side with Them.
True.
And so very tiring.
But some are capable of breaking out of the fever.
Thanks Briggs, for being dependable voice for sanity. It will do some good.
And thank God for Abp. Viganò, he has been a lion through this mess and he will wake a good few up:
https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/abp-vigano-globalists-have-fomented-war-in-ukraine-to-establish-the-tyranny-of-the-new-world-order/?utm_source=featured&utm_campaign=usa
The Pandemic taught me more about our world than I learned in the 63 years prior. It was and continues to be a very painful education.
A related side note: Perhaps no one has embodied my disillusionment and disappoint more than the once-esteemed storyteller Stephen King. One of my favorite, if not the favorite author, he took me on many incredible journeys of imagination. I ate up his works of horror fiction with delight.
Then, a few short years ago, I noticed the first hints of social justice in his books. Not quite deal killers, but just enough to notice and wonder why.
THEN, I was introduced to the world of Twitter, where he feels the need to display his elite woke status in all of its disgusting glory.
It’s not just Mr. King, he’s just a tiny representation – but he was once part of my world, very admired, and a part of me wishes that particular rock had never been turned over. How could someone with such talent and perception turn out to be THAT person? Does fame and money always corrupt so completely?
Naw Putin’s got this not only is it Caucasians killing Caucasians it’s
Christians killing Christians nothing could make the WEF happier.
The same thing Europeans have been doing for 2000 years.
The long column of stuck Russian tanks you keep hearing about have
secured a route for an above ground pipeline to supply fuel and water.
Operations will resume.
This Hungarian perspective maybe not a 100% but noteworthy:
“Russia is actually doing us a favor.” Intelligent insight into Ukraine, Russia, USA, WEF, Freeland
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SKLE4T0aapQ
So this is Fear Update CXX?
To coin a phrase: “The only thing we have to fear is fear itself”
A fitting piece for formerly Plague Panic Tuesday, Briggs. Plague is last week’s terror. War is this week’s. On deck: Famine. All deliberately fomented. A criminal cabal, with malice aforethought, planned and perpetrated one of the greatest crimes in history: a fake pandemic to frighten people into accepting a totalitarian New World Order satanic dictatorship while injecting millions with experimental genetic poison. And then, to distract from that monstrous crime and further the totalitarian New World Order satanic dictatorship, they stir up a war, a monstrous new crime based on more brazen lies in which millions instantly and stupidly believe, as before with the plague hoax. Front row seats at the Global Satanic Fecalfest — what a show! What an education!
I’ll say this for the cabal masterminds: they’ve got sinful man figured out, they know how to lie, they know how to corrupt and manipulate, and they seem to have all the money in the world to do just that. And this has been going on for quite a long while, didn’t just oddly pop up two years ago.
It’s positively Biblical.
Another fantastic post, Dr. Briggs. Kathleen, thanks for posting that Vigano article, which I just finished reading and was about to post myself. It is very long, the most comprehensive and truthful thing I’ve read about this situation.
As Archbishop Vigano demonstrates, “globalists have fomented war in Ukraine to establish the tyranny of the New World Order.
“The Ukrainian people, regardless of what ethnic group they may belong to, are merely the latest unwitting hostages of the supranational totalitarian regime that brought the national economies of the entire world to their knees through the COVID deception.”
When reading that superb article, note the imbedded video of Pres. Zelenskyy’s “campaign commercial” wherein he mows down the entire Ukrainian Parliament with two submachine guns. Blessed are the peacemakers!
The mob psychology is strong, moving from one distraction to the next. The next question becomes how will TPTB distract the public from raging consumer price inflation due to soaring supply shocks and commodity prices, which then crushes the economy? $1,400 checks won’t cover it anymore.
Russia holds two high cards in this poker game, fuel and fertilizer–and there isn’t a surplus stockpile sitting around anywhere to fill the gap in supply. The Globalists got their globalism, and the integrated inter-dependency resulting. Now, they don’t like the fact that Russia holds enormous resources that can be used to their strategic advantage.
Biden, the EU, Ukraine, the West, Klaus Schwab/WEF gambled badly and lost. The only answer that remains is how much this will cost people everywhere?
1 – I keep wondering how visa and mastercard expect to collect outstanding balances.. (and who will pay for those losses?)
2 – On the primary theme here, here’s something I wrote about a week ago:
—
A nice little conspiracy theory in re Putin v. Zelensky et al
Here it is March 2nd, 2022 and there is now enough information to speculate about what’s going on in Ukraine, and, more importantly, about what comes next.
But first, a conspiracy theory: I believe that the generic left’s hatred of all things Russian, largely based on factors like its abandonment of communism, it’s mostly white population, and the reversion to Christianity among much of the population, provided the emotional support and shared “truth” needed for a small number of conspiratorial manipulators to emplace and support a major lie. The lie is that Russians are the enemies of the west in general and America in particular, and what that lie serves is Chinese expansion across what is now Siberia and Kazakhstan.
In this context what’s going on in the Ukraine should have been a sideshow: just one more round in the endless civil wars and boundary adjustments the area has been heir to for centuries – triggered, in this case, by the opportunities created through western weakness and the expectation that bringing Russia’s energy exports into China’s banking system would provide an unsanctionable market while strengthening that nation’s commitment to peaceful co-existence with Russia.
It became a world changing event when Russian ground forces were unable to deliver the swift, effective, and low casualty Zelensky decapitation they promised – that changed the Russian calculation and brought the manipulators into the open as everyone from George Soros and Switzerland to Emmanuel Macron and the Canadian Junior Hockey League spontaneously erupted into a well orchestrated chorus of undying support for Ukrainian democracy.
What we’re going to see next, therefore, is some senior Russian officers coming splat-face to the end of their careers and a slow and grinding halt to the conflict as urgent orders to stand down get ignored and players on both sides feel their way to the resumption of business as usual with just enough shelling and sniping to keep the fight alive for their home audiences.
As a result the body count will leave the world’s headlines while the left continues its con brio denunciation of Russia at least until Chinese peacekeepers enter first North Korea and then Kazakhstan – at which point Russia won’t have the resources to defend its borders, it will be politically impossible for the west to come to Russia’s aid, and Moscow will have to choose between going nuclear or mounting a desperate rear guard action against overwhelming forces as China takes over everything east of the Urals.
So what’s east of the Urals to make all this worthwhile? about 12% of the world’s land mass, perhaps 15% of above water accessible natural resources, and hardly any people – enough space, materials, and arable land to take several hundred million Chinese migrants while making China independent of the western world for food, energy, and metals.
I cry and laugh at the same time as I watch civilization fall before my eyes. I never imagined I would live to see it happen. I was certain that sort of thing was all in the distant past, or on the pages of fantasy fiction. The left is working very hard to destroy the world, and they’re good at it. I don’t see any hope of a return to reason or even the level of comparative stability we had just a few years ago. It’s over. Normal is history. My only consolation is that I’m getting old, probably down to my last fifteen or twenty years. To be young, and have another half century or more to live in this bizarro-world Armageddon that grows worse day by day, and that evil is going to win, would be an unthinkable nightmare.
I dunno. Same fecalfest (thanks, Hagfish), different day. My recollection is that it has always been the very, very few that eventually save us from evil-doers, and the shifting whims of the mindless masses are ultimately irrelevant. Not to say that the very few will always save us, I’m just saying that the mere existence of the mindless masses is not prognosticative of the ultimate outcome.
There’s no point in constantly getting worked up over the mindless masses, they are ever-present, and just go wherever they are herded.