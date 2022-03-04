The judge-ordered release of the Pfizer docs happened this week (full link). Just when I thought we’d kicked the coronadoom habit.

I don’t want it to get lost: what we’re about to see first are the adverse events reported by Pfizer only through February 2021. A year ago. Before the huge push to intimidate and force younger people to be vexxed. Thus, the young will be underrepresented in the Pfizer data. But not in VAERS.

I’m reverting to the Ann Cherry-spelling vex for this post to get by any censors. Here is the original VAERS post, which gives all the provisos. I’ll expect you to have read that before commenting about VAERS itself.

Here are the screenshots of: “1. LIST OF ADVERSE EVENTS OF SPECIAL INTEREST”.

Seem like a lot to you?

“But Briggs, what are the background levels of all these. That’s important.”

Uh huh. You look. I have seen in my over twenty years in medical statistics many adverse events reports. This one is the largest, and it isn’t even close. Given the manic panicked nature of the vex effort, that’s not surprising.

Now we’ll re-examine VAERS, which includes Pfizer and all the doom vexxines.

The data on adverse events is voluntarily submitted. Which makes some say “Ackshusally, we could trust VAERS in all the years up to 2021. But not after, because you’re a racist.” Or whatever.

What’s fun is that even Pfizer admits “the magnitude of underreporting is unknown.” Under, not over.

Cumulatively, through 28 February 2021, there was a total of 42,086 case reports (25,379 medically confirmed and 16,707 non-medically confirmed) containing 158,893 events. Most cases (34,762) were received from United States (13,739), United Kingdom (13,404) Italy (2,578), Germany (1913), France (1506), Portugal (866) and Spain (756); the remaining 7,324 were distributed among 56 other countries.

One thousand two hundred and twenty three—1223—dead bodies. At least. By the end of Feb 2021. A year ago.

Yes: some may be non-vex caused. But Yes: some may be vex caused. We’re back to the dying with and dying from distinction. How did that debate work out for coronadoom deaths? I mean, what numbers did the CDC use?

Never mind. Here’s the updated VAERS analysis. All of 2021 and up to this Monday in 2022. All the caveats are in the first post. I will not re-explain them here.

All right. How unusual is the doom vex to other vexxes in VAERS? We trust VAERS for other vexxes. Right? If the distributions are similar for doom and non-doom, it gives us increased confidence reporting on the doom is reliable. Here the distribution of days since vex to death, for both the doom and all other vexxes.

The doom has many more entrants, so the distribution looks fuller. But it has the same shape. Which gives us confidence people reporting doom events are doing so using the same kind of behavior they had in reporting non-doom events. This, of course, says nothing direct about cause of death.

The “-30 days” are mistakes in VAERS, negative days. I don’t remove them, but lump all negative days into the 30-day prior bucket. Even that distribution looks the same. I also lump all deaths past a year into the 365 bucket. That looks the same.

Judgement: whatever reporting habits into VAERS is for non-doom on death days, it is for the doom.

This is the Age of Death after vex distribution.

That 0.42 is years. Meaning 5 month olds. Meaning the kids getting their regular routine vexxines.

Meaning the regular routine vexxines are likely killing some kids. Did you know? This was never a controversial statement before. In other words, it is, or was, known that vexxes kill some kids. But it was thought the risk was worth it. Suddenly, this knowledge was forbidden. Ain’t that curious?

Again, this is in favor of VAERS because we know few kids under 5 get the doom vex. But most kids get “routine” non-doom vexxes.

Judgement: VAERS is very likely just as trustworthy as it always was.

Now we look just at the doom vexxes, by type. This is the distribution of Age of Death by manufacturer.

Those injected with J&J are dying younger than those with the other vexxies. Do you see it? See how the blue distribution shifts lower?

Something different is happening with J&J.

I count 51 dead 17 and under across all doom vexxes.

Now look at Pfizer. See how the distribution bops up for the very youngest? The “1” may be an error, but the others, no. The 13-16 year olds are dying at higher rates with Pfizer than with other shots. Well, that’s because the young aren’t getting the other ones.

This is the Days Until Death by vex.

Not much different here, except those getting Moderna die fastest. Big difference. Tell me you see the big, very big bump in early deaths after Moderna.

Last, the distribution of Age of Life Threatening Injury by vex.

I apologize for the age labels cutting out for those under 17. But if you stare, you can figure them out easily enough.

The young getting Pfizer are suffering many more life-threatening injuries than the other vexxes. Because the young aren’t getting those other vexxes.

There is more to the Pfizer docs than what we’ve done today. It is a huge cache and it will take time to examine.

One revelation is that the Pfizer study wasn’t blinded.

The reason is that the identities of vaccine and placebo recipients was pretty much “out in the open” at that site. It wasn’t “double blind,” meaning an experiment where neither the researchers nor the participants know who is getting the treatment and who is getting the placebo… Except knowledge of who was in the treatment and control groups went far beyond the nurses administering the shots. According to the Pfizer/BioNTech study protocol, the study manager and the clinical research associate at each study site were also unblinded, along with a team of researchers, including people responsible for reviewing adverse events and protocol deviations (see p.49):

Huge no-no for the obvious reasons. Which Pfizer turned into a big yes yes in our prior idiot moral panic. We’ve since moved on to a new moral panic, of course.

