Journal Editors Demand Authors Provide Race, Gender: Force Scientists To DIE

There is, Nature, the journal of journals, tells us, a plan—a conspiracy, if you will—and not just a plan, but a giant plan–their word: giant plan—“to track diversity in research journals“.

Before we get to this giant plan, here is our point: the idea of “systemic racism” is stupid, and the notion of Equality idiotic. They are dumb. They are caustic, corrosive, cancerous. They cannot and must not be taken seriously. Ever. When encountered, they must be derided, scoffed at, laughed at. Where false cynical lust for power doesn’t account for individuals spouting these ideologies, magical thinking does. Or lack of intelligence.

Now the giant plan, which will kill off whatever is left of scientists’ respectability. Pardon me for foisting lengthy quotations on you today, but it’s necessary. Here’s the real-life announced conspiracy (emphasis mine):

In the next year, researchers should expect to face a sensitive set of questions whenever they send their papers to journals, and when they review or edit manuscripts. More than 50 publishers representing over 15,000 journals globally are preparing to ask scientists about their race or ethnicity — as well as their gender — in an initiative that’s part of a growing effort to analyse researcher diversity around the world. Publishers say that this information, gathered and stored securely, will help to analyse who is represented in journals, and to identify whether there are biases in editing or review that sway which findings get published. Pilot testing suggests that many scientists support the idea, although not all.

No. Not all.

And propagandists telling you your secrets will be stored securely is like a fact checker denying a story. But let that pass.

Here’s why the new push to have scientists out their race and “gender”:

The effort comes amid a push for a wider acknowledgement of racism and structural racism in science and publishing — and the need to gather more information about it. In any one country, such as the United States, ample data show that minority groups are under-represented in science, particularly at senior levels…

“Minority” groups don’t do as well in math and science. There must be a cause. Given the premise that all are Equal in capabilities, the cause must be racism or some other nasty “discrimination”. On the other hand, given Equality is moronic and the basest kind of never-observed-anywhere wishful thinking, the cause could easily be differences in ability.

Or differences in desire, opportunity, and so on. We can dismiss, for the most part, opportunity variation because of the myriad, long-lasting programs, interest, even mania for promoting non-white men. Opportunity abounds. So it comes down to desire and marginal opportunity variations, and differences in ability. But it is forbidden to discuss ability differences.

So it must be racism quashing desire. Yet since this quashing is never itself witnessed—there are never identified active quashers—it must be systemic racism, the system itself. The system thus acts like it releases low-grade radiation. But this is a strange radiation that only affects the synapses of non-white men.

Thus either white men have developed some kind of immunity to this “systemic racism”, or they are the cause of it. Yet since there are no visible instances of white men quashing, though there are plenty of reverse observations, it must be that white men possess telekinetic powers of a certain kind. Their mere presence causes non-white men to do poorly.

It also causes Asian men to do well, even better, in many cases, than white men. So the powers are somewhat odd and not yet fully understand. What is known, though, is that when white men are actively removed from participation, systemic racism still lingers. No, it does not go away. So that analogy to radiation isn’t far wrong. Whatever “rays” or negative energy emitted from white men, that affects all but Asian men, lingers on surfaces. For how long, nobody knows.

Never mind all that. That’s for another day. Let’s examine this giant plan.

The giant idea is that any departure from precise statistical representation, of whatever categories of politically interesting characteristics or behaviors the woke treasure, must be due to “bias”. Which is a synonym for “white men.”

Now as you slice characteristics or behaviors finer, the more buckets of “kinds” of people there are, it becomes more and more difficult to populate them statistically. If there were only two buckets, say for sex, then any departure from 50% men and 50% women in favor of men would be caused by “bias”. In favor of women it would be ignored. But in favor of men, this “bias” would be subject to mandatory quotas or programs to redress the “imbalance.”

Not add in race, “gender” (how many now?), and indulged sexual activity, the number of buckets explodes, and the chance for departure from perfect representation increases radically. Even in the absence of white men causing “bias”. This is not a bug, but a feature. It creates and sustains a necessary bureaucracy to police “imbalances”.

This strategy is no different in spirit than “battling” “climate change”. Since it is impossible (I mean the word in its strictest sense), for the climate not to change, there exists a reason for a permanent bureaucracy to battle it. Since the number of characteristics cherished by the woke grows, it becomes impossible for perfect representation to exist. Etc.

Why is this giant plan happening now?

George Floyd.

Yes:

The effort to chart researcher diversity came in the wake of protests over the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed Black man, by US police in May 2020. That sparked wider recognition for the Black Lives Matter movement and of the structural racism that is embedded in society, including scientific institutions. The following month, the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC), a learned society and publisher in London, led 11 publishers in signing a joint commitment to track and reduce bias in scholarly publishing (see go.nature.com/36gqrtp).

Nice use of “learned”, proving all things are named for their opposite these days. Wait. George “Stick ’em Up” Floyd as chemist? Well, amateur chemical user, yes. But scientist?

Nature proves this is indeed a giant effort: there are a huge number of universities and professional organizations involved on the hunt for “bias”. Every major journal is in on, they say.

And they remind us of this incident: “JAMA had become embroiled in controversy after a deputy editor, Edward Livingston, hosted a podcast in which he questioned whether structural racism could exist in medicine if it was illegal.”

Livingston committed the cardinal sin in a woke society. He spoke the truth. He had forgotten systemic radioactive whiteness, and so was booted. As a consequence of his false touch, “Both JAMA and NEJM say they have added BIPOC editors to their boards”. BIPOC, to my ears, sounds like some kind of affliction. “Oh no, I’ve come down with a nasty case of BIPOC.” You won’t be able to find any doctors to cure it, though. Because they all have it, too. By mandatory quota.

Nature includes a lot of charts that look like this one, the race of cardiology editors.

The non-ideological interpretation is that, in a historically predominately white country, more white men were available and were better at cardiology than other races.

Not so, says some black guy in a white lab coat. Black guys says “white men are central: they are the hub from which all the spokes emanate”. Which is, what, white supremacy? Anyway, black guy says “There needs to be intense pressure on” journals to purge whites and install more blacks.

Why? Well, for the same reason Biden had to appoint a black woman to SCOTUS. Because she was a she and because she was black.

If you point this out, by saying their own words back to them, you are a racist.

Many scientists had hoped to be left out of the culture war. They were not interested, as the old saying goes, but the Woke Undead Army is interested in them. They will all now be drafted. Fight for the Woke Undead Army, or be purged.

As is clear, quota hiring always, absolutely always, degrades standards. Science will be degraded. Science will increasingly become like movies. With their hard quotas of non-whites, females, and sexually perverted, movies are now largely awful and exist to propagandize further woke fetishes.

Too many areas in science have already been captured by politics, as we have all seen, especially these past two years. It’s only going to get worse. If you are a scientist of mathematician, you might hope to ride it out, much as the hardcore mathematicians did in the old communist regimes.

But that’s only because they couldn’t figure out how to turn theorems into politics. Our new communist regime has. Getting right answers is white supremacy. To which there are two solutions:

1. Change what it means to be right, based on race, “gender”, and perfervid perversion,

2. Purge white men.

Get ready for it.

