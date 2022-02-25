Vladimir Putin Comes To Dinner — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

The following is an email reply I made to a friend Wednesday night, the night of the ‘Invasion of The Ukrainian Body Snatchers’. This friend, knowing of my studies of the Slavic nations, asked me what I could make of the situation. My reply is then followed by my further observations of today, Thursday. It’s a little choppy, there hasn’t been time to smooth the wording. It’s sort of a ‘stream of unconsciousness’. But this post, both parts, reflects my thoughts as this thing unfolds in real time.
EMAIL REPLY
Editor’s note: Except for fixing the links, there is no editing; this is the actual email.
Padre-
Well, I think once again, Vlad the Fox (who knows many things) has outwitted Slow Joe, the Hedgehog (who knows only one thing; Russia!) . Vlad came un-invited to the All-Ukraine coming-out party hosted by NATO. But Vlad studiously avoided the large buffet. Instead, he went straight to the dessert table, where he is casually (and slowly) nibbling away, chewing very slowly, while talking and laughing with his eastern Ukrainian friends from Donetsk and Lukansk who also came to the party. Those friends no longer consider themselves to be ‘only’ Ukrainians. They are also fully Russian, Da? Vlad obviously feels right at home here, and why not? He too is fully Russian, Da!
There’s a whole story untold here, but the bottom line is this- Vlad is a calm, cool and collected chess player who refuses to get excited or mad. He is obviously working according to a plan that he has confidence in. Chess grand-masters think about every move, well in advance. I have seen nothing that makes me doubt Vlad’s skill or will. And nothing from Emperor Joe that assures me the West has a bright future.
And truth be told, this Western waning may simply be another outgrowth of the badly-done but evidently ‘accepted’ Fatima Consecration. You know, whereby the faithful don’t get the whole enchilada of blessings, but neither do we get the whole foretold chastisement. This slowly unfolding dismemberment of NATO and the Empire may actually be the least violent means of the prophesied Russian ascendancy. Which is still plainly in play.
The wild card, in my mind, is China and Xi, as I think they will now move to eliminate (literally) the Indians, their closest true demographic and numerical nuclear foe. Their foes, the Paki’s, are the perfect foil for this tension, and China is firmly wedded to Pakistan. After all, it was at Lop Nor (in China) that the Paki’s got to test their first (and subsequent) nukes.
And India? It has NO alliances, with us or Russia. No one will come to their aid. The outsourced Help Desk will be closed. Permanento. And once the world sees the savagery that ensues in this theatre, there will be no one that wants to help Taiwan. Or South Korea, or Japan, or the Philippines, or………. (you get the idea). No one in East Asia wants to see the sequel of ‘Bomb Bomb Bomb, Bomb Bomb Bombay’, especially at a theatre near them.
Why would China do this? Well, why risk damaging the jewels (Taiwan and the semi-conductor gold mine, etc.) when you can burn down a distant poor neighborhood that no one prizes nor wants to risk life and limb to save? The double benefit, for China, will be a possible decimation (in the true sense) of the Muslim world. No one will notice the disappearance of the Uighurs, I’ll bet. Or the Paki’s who died for Allah.
The reviews of this horror flick will be great reading for NBA die-hards.
So, The Bear gets the West, rather peaceably, and The Dragon gets the East, rather un-peaceably. Everyone (but the Empire) gets what they want . Gas and blood flow freely. No tariffs now.
And there are lessons here. But these lessons are no longer a required part of the current-day Imperial Foreign Service curriculum. The specific lesson we need to focus on is the, the Treaty of Rapallo, in 1922. This treaty is what laid the actual foundation for the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact of 1939 that pre-planned the dismembering of Poland between the two wolves that flanked it. The current Sino-Soviet duet seems like a mirror image of those inter-war years.
I just finished an excellent book on the secret provisions of this Treaty of Rapallo (1922) and the lesson seems clear- Russia is now in the midst of another Faustian bargain, this time with China. My guess is Vlad has learned from Uncle Joe’s mistake of thinking he would be able to beat Hitler to the punch. Vlad learns from other people’s mistakes, which is why he makes so few. And I still don’t think he has mis-read the will of the West. His real concern is actually China. But for now, all is well in the Great Halls of the East.
Anyway, I will write something soon, but here’s my guess: we will have Cold War II, to partially satisfy the War Hawks (and their industrial allies), and Vlad will continue to nibble. By the way, click this link for a look at something 99.9999% of people are unaware of; the existence of the People’s Republic of Trans-Dnistria. This dagger of land on the western edge of Ukraine is the location of the actual beginnings of the dismemberment of Ukraine in 1990. After Vlad’s Crimean move in 2014, the head of Transnistria requested to join the Russian Federation. Hahahahah!!! So, Ukraine is almost totally surrounded by Russian break-away operatives (including Belarus). Vlad eats slowly so as to avoid indigestion. But he doesn’t stop eating. Ever.
Yes, I know, too much info!!!
We’ll have plenty to talk about when I visit after Easter. And maybe even more, depending on upcoming events (may they be few). Stay safe till then!
Pax,
Ianto
THURSDAY NIGHT THOUGHTS
Well, that’s where I was at late last night. Now it is Thursday noon, and nothing has changed, in my tiny mind. Vlad is still at the Ukrainian NATO-Anticipation fest, but the mood of the Kievan hosts has noticeably soured. Vlad won’t leave on his own, and no one from NATO is coming to oust him.
The Press, of course, is screaming their heads off. But they’ve been doing that for months now, and I’ll bet that a huge number of little people (who have tuned out the MSM and Fox as well) aren’t even aware of what may or may not be happening halfway around the world. Nor do they care.
But some still do. And they always ask the question that betrays their ignorance of Mankind’s actual history. And their question is always ‘What does Putin really want?”
Well, the answer to that, to an experienced criminal mind, is very easy. In one easy word, as Mel would say, the answer is always PAYBACK. As in vengeance.
But ‘vengeance is Mine’, sayeth The Lord. And He means it. I have to admit I am a heavy sinner in this department of spiritual deportment. As most of us are, if we are honest once a day.
What’s Vlad want payback for? Here’s where people’s eyes glaze over as you recount the nations that have tried to encircle, betray and enslave Russia. Starting with the Swedes (who actually accomplished it first, through the Rurikid Dynasty). And then again in the early 1200’s, but successfully resisted by ‘Saint’ Alexander Nevsky. To Russia’s own detriment as they enlisted in the Khan’s Horde.
The litany rolls on. Poland, Lithuania, Prussia, France, England, Austria, Germany, and of course, us. Notice, this litany that Vlad repeats endlessly, concerns enemies that lie (in all senses) in the West. And my list above is not nearly exhaustive.
But what about the Mongol Horde? And their Turkic cousins? Why doesn’t Vlad ever mention them? Well, there’s a reason, and we’ll get to that. And Vlad will, too, eventually. But all of the historic truths he speaks ignore Russia’s own errors, the chief one being her chauvinistic outlook on who should rule the world. That is to say, the same chauvinism her tormentors exhibited over the centuries.
Anyway, Vlad could be forgiven if he sensed the current maneuverings as simply another Western attempt to destroy his people. But who are ‘his’ people? That’s what’s being decided right now. And since every nation is built on a culture, and every culture reflect its cult, this is actually a religious war. As most are.
So, ultimately, what Vlad wants is homage and hegemony. Everywhere. This fact will lead to the unwinding of Russia’s current Faustian bargain, with the Devils of the East. But that’s not today’s story. Today, we are looking West, and wondering what Vlad sees through his field glasses. And if I was going to try and predict what he will do, (and I will), here’s what I expect.
First of all, as I have said, Vlad is patient. He knows his greatest asset is the feckless nature of the modern West. The clock is in his favor. No need to grab the buffet carcass and run. Just keep munching at the dessert bar. He knows that unless he crosses the western borders of Ukraine, NATO will not appear on his radar. All Vlad must do is neuter the air and naval forces of Ukraine. And it appears he is doing just that, as I write.
Then, taking a favorite page from the Empire’s playbook, declare a No-Fly zone over Ukraine. Shoot down ANY aircraft that penetrate it. All the civilian airlines have already halted all flights over Ukraine. Anything else is presumably military.
Same thing with the scanty remains of the Ukraine Navy in the Black Sea. And take the nuclear powerplant at Chernobyl, as it is just a few miles from those other Russians in Belarus. No need to let that genie out of the bottle again, for any false-flag reason. Same thing with the Russian pipelines to Europe that cross Ukraine. Guard the pumping stations, for sure. And sever all rail links to the west. Let’s see how many freedom convoys the EU sends to help, hahahah! In short, act like Trudeau.
Almost all of this can be accomplished by air. With missiles, generally. Put Ukraine under the equivalent of the quarantine as Kennedy did to Cuba in 1962 (before blinking, and removing our missiles from Turkey, which sparked that whole confrontation). If I were Vlad (and be glad I’m not!), I would also destroy every airfield in western Ukraine
At that point there is no need to advance regular ground troops much beyond the western borders of the ‘republics’ of Donetsk and Luhansk. Who now have some ‘international’ recognition, and who invited Vlad in earlier this week. How nice of them to invite him to the party!
I wonder if any of the idiots who thought up this NATO-Ukraine engagement party are having any second thoughts now. Actually, they aren’t. They are counting on Vlad taking these steps. They know Vlad is rational. They only want Cold War II, not Hot War III, which they surely must know they (and many others) would lose if Vlad gets mad.
Their real mistake lies just over the time horizon that they so shortsightedly see. What do I mean? Simple. This isn’t really about Ukraine. It’s about the playoffs. They think there will be another round before the finals. But the West has been eliminated as a serious contender. Covid took care of that. Only Russia and China remain.
Next, after the initial missile waves lets up, comes payback for the continental NATO weasels. I’m sure someone will damage the NordStream II pipeline venture sidelined by the Krauts. Well, it doesn’t take a genius to figure out who suffers from that. All Vlad has to do is declare that no belligerents will receive anymore natural gas, or even crude. Moscow will be the warmest city in Europe. Let’s see whose house of cards collapses now.
Remember, Vlad has the largest pile of cash and gold (outside of China) and the lowest debt-to-GDP ratio in the developed world. And it is the number one or two top producers of gold, diamonds, uranium, coal, wheat. And a big producer of scores of other mineral wealth (copper, aluminum, etc).
So, Vlad doesn’t have to do any of that economic blackmail stuff (although he could, quite successfully). Why? Because those witless Europeans are quite aware of the contorted position they are now in. They have already surrendered, all though a few don’t seem to be aware of this fact. They still mouth Imperial slogans, but the vast majority of them are winking at each other as they repeat Joe’s empty words. Regardless of what anybody says, only actions speak now. And Vlad has acted.
So, no matter what anyone in the West says, Russia will still be able to sell all her goods to others, especially China, the largest consumer of all these same things. And Russians have already been numbed to the chanting of ‘sanctions’ from the West. The common Russian hasn’t been able to buy western products for years. They no longer care. Why? They don’t watch CNN. By volume, that’s America’s largest export. And guess what? My internet link to RT (Russia Today) is now dead. But CNN still works, here in the Empire. Amazing coincidence, eh?
Bottom line, the West has nothing Russia needs. Especially weapons. Russia is an exporter of that product line, actually. And in fact, Ukraine is now the largest importer of them now. Duty-free, and free delivery to boot.
What to do now? Do what we forgot to do for the last hundred years. Pray for our enemies, instead of demonizing them. Why? Because now they ARE demons. OUR demons. We should have listened to The Beautiful Lady. But her Help Desk is still open. And she takes all calls personally. With no outsourced accent.
Got any Holy Water?
Beautiful writing style! Thanks.
That was a very interesting and insightful post, Ianto, thank you.
CNN et al. love to blather on about how defending Ukraine is all about “DEFENDING DEMOCRACY!!!!”
On the other hand, “Homeland Security Today.US” (where you’ll find hardly a word about our own southern border) tells us why Ukraine (really) matters:
“Why does Ukraine matter?”
“How the independent, sovereign, democratic nation of Ukraine (their words, not mine…wasn’t there a coup in 2014?) ranks:
“1st in Europe in proven recoverable reserves of uranium ores;
2nd place in Europe and 10th place in the world in terms of titanium ore reserves;
2nd place in the world in terms of explored reserves of manganese ores (2.3 billion tons, or 12% of the world’s reserves);
2nd largest iron ore reserves in the world (30 billion tons);
2nd place in Europe in terms of mercury ore reserves;
3rd place in Europe (13th place in the world) in shale gas reserves (22 trillion cubic meters)
8th place in the world in coal reserves (33.9 billion tons)
Ukraine is an agricultural country:
1st in Europe in terms of arable land area;”
…and the list of material wealth goes on and on. Read it here:
https://www.hstoday.us/subject-matter-areas/border-security/why-ukraine-matters/
I haven’t forgotten the things I learned growing up at the end of the Cold War. And I teach my kids. I haven’t quite figured out what to trade my dollars for before it goes bust, but I’ll get an answer soon.
”We’ll have plenty to talk about when…”
Refresh your glass while I put another log on the fire. Then take up yon harp, and sing, bard!
And India? It has NO alliances, with us or Russia. No one will come to their aid.
Slight disagreement here, and hats off to India if it pulls it off. Indians in America are quickly becoming the new jews. They are methodically replacing the jews in America who replaced the WASPS much like they did wrt the Amsterdam diamond trade. Already, they have a stranglehold on Sillicon Valley, they are increasingly moving into finance and medicine, they are well represented in politics (one heart-beat away from having a half Indian in the White House) and through H1b are flooding the market in middle class key management spots.
When the time comes, the I in AIPAC will switch from Israeli to Indian, with the consequent “greatest ally” benefits (for them, not us).
A lot of US tech jobs are 2-tiered in that Indians get the short end of the stick in terms of pay, working conditions, etc. If they complain, they are fired (by their Indian manager).
The Kiev Chickens have come home to roost.
Great post.
It does us Catholics well to remember that Catholic Prophecy holds that a great Pope (Haven’t had one in a long time) and a great French Monarch (Yeah, the Monarchy will be restored in France at some future point) form a bond that results in a miraculous defeat of Russia in Germany.
In the meantime, I think Zacharias has a warning about nuclear war for us
Zacharias 14: 12 And this shall be the plague wherewith the Lord shall strike all nations that have fought against Jerusalem: the flesh of every one shall consume away while they stand upon their feet, and their eyes shall consume away in their holes, and their tongue shall consume away in their mouth.
I’m not clear where “Catholic Prophecy” holds this, Mick. Perhaps in some private revelation, but the teachings of the Church do not require all Catholics to hold to private revelations, and to claim that it is a teaching for all Catholics looks an awful lot like the woo of the Pentacostals.
Putin is absolutely a smart man. Which is more than we have going with the Obama Chicago Thug Crew running our puppet — they’ve got boat loads of vicious and cunning but are pretty low on actual intelligence.
And Putin is no saint. Putin looks out for Putin first, his nation second. Not a bad deal for them. Again, way better than our deal where the Obama-Crew is making open war on us.
Guaranteed Putin did ALL his homework before starting this. He KNOWS he can pull off his objectives.
USA needs to keep our nose OUT of this.
The Ukraine “leader” is a SOROS PUPPET installed in a COLOR REVOLUTION just like the one that got us OBiden.
Those opposed to the filthy Soros agenda have been squashed and silenced ever since.
Military desertions HAVE been off the charts.
The PEOPLE are NOT behind the SOROS PUPPET.
The Soros-Puppet-Government is so desperate now that they’re trying to get civilians to lob molitov cocktails.
Bet on it that the global elite have ALL kinds of bad business they’ve been running over there behind the shield of the Soros-Puppet-Government. You name it. We saw the filthy tip of the ice burg exposed by the Hunter Biden scandals.
The Orthodox prelates has spoken up more than once affirming that the people share religion/culture.
Here we go. Putin making it crystal clear his target is the SOROS-PUPPET-GOVERNMENT that has been oppressing people that SHARE their culture/religion.
http://en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67843
Dear Nate. “Trial, Tribulation & Triumph” Before, During, and After Antichrist” Desmond A. Birch
Page 553-554 A hypothetical chronology table based on early prophecies previously addressed individually
#14 The Great King (France) will lead his forces (against terrible odds) until finally, after attending Mass in Btemen he leads his troops to victory in Westphalia…The Russians and Prussians will be totally defeated..the great King chase the invading Moslem army back to the holy land
Fr. William Most observes He (Birch) utilizes four solid sources – Catechism, Scripture, Tradition found in the documents of the Magisterium and in the virtually unanimous majority opinions of the early Fathers of the Church…showing they are passing on truths revealed from the beginning by Christ himself…”
It is worth of note that Birch does not accept the putative prophecies of Joachim of Fiore, Telephorus of Cosenza, Nostradamus, and the list of popes by Malachy
It’s a great book, well researched and worthy.
I never claimed it was a teaching.
In case you missed it, here’s the scoop, straight from the horse’s mouth. This is what Russia’s actions are about. This is about based vs. de-based:
APPENDIX – Russian President Vladimir Putin’s Speech At The Plenary Session Of The 18th Annual Meeting Of The Valdai International Discussion Club
“Where are the humanitarian fundamentals of Western political thought? … What are the general ethical limits in the world where the potential of science and machines are becoming almost boundless? … Some people in the West believe that an aggressive elimination of entire pages from their own history, ‘reverse discrimination’ against the majority in the interests of a minority, and the demand to give up the traditional notions of mother, father, family and even gender, they believe that all of these are the mileposts on the path towards social renewal.
“Listen, I would like to point out once again that they have a right to do this, we are keeping out of this. But we would like to ask them to keep out of our business as well. We have a different viewpoint, at least the overwhelming majority of Russian society – it would be more correct to put it this way – has a different opinion on this matter. We believe that we must rely on our own spiritual values, our historical tradition, and the culture of our multiethnic nation.
“The advocates of so-called ‘social progress’ believe they are introducing humanity to some kind of a new and better consciousness. Godspeed, hoist the flags, as we say, go right ahead. The only thing that I want to say now is that their prescriptions are not new at all. It may come as a surprise to some people, but Russia has been there already. After the 1917 revolution, the Bolsheviks, relying on the dogmas of Marx and Engels, also said that they would change existing ways and customs, and not just political and economic ones, but the very notion of human morality and the foundations of a healthy society. The destruction of age-old values, religion, and relations between people, up to and including the total rejection of family (we had that, too), encouragement to inform on loved ones – all this was proclaimed progress and, by the way, was widely supported around the world back then and was quite fashionable, same as today. By the way, the Bolsheviks were absolutely intolerant of opinions other than theirs.
“This, I believe, should call to mind some of what we are witnessing now. Looking at what is happening in a number of Western countries, we are amazed to see the domestic practices – which we, fortunately, have left, I hope – in the distant past. The fight for equality and against discrimination has turned into aggressive dogmatism bordering on absurdity, when the works of the great authors of the past – such as Shakespeare – are no longer taught at schools or universities, because their ideas are believed to be backward. The classics are declared backward and ignorant of the importance of gender or race. In Hollywood, memos are distributed about proper storytelling and how many characters of what color or gender should be in a movie. This is even worse than the agitprop department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Soviet Union.
“Countering acts of racism is a necessary and noble cause, but the new ‘cancel culture’ has turned it into ‘reverse discrimination’ – that is, reverse racism. The obsessive emphasis on race is further dividing people, when the real fighters for civil rights dreamed precisely about erasing differences and refusing to divide people by skin color. I specifically asked my colleagues to find the following quote from Martin Luther King: ‘I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by their character.’ This is the true value. However, things are turning out differently there. By the way, the absolute majority of Russian people do not think that the color of a person’s skin or their gender is an important matter. Each of us is a human being. This is what matters.
“In a number of Western countries, the debate over men’s and women’s rights has turned into a perfect phantasmagoria. Look, beware of going where the Bolsheviks once planned to go – not only communalizing chickens, but also communalizing women. One more step and you will be there.”
“Zealots of these new approaches even go so far as to want to abolish these concepts altogether. Anyone who dares mention that men and women actually exist, which is a biological fact, risks being ostracized. ‘Parent number one’ and ‘parent number two,’ ‘birthing parent’ instead of ‘mother,’ and ‘human milk’ replacing ‘breastmilk’ because it might upset the people who are unsure about their own gender. I repeat, this is nothing new; in the 1920s, the so-called Soviet Kulturtraegers also invented some newspeak believing they were creating a new consciousness and changing values that way. And, as I have already said, they made such a mess it still makes one shudder at times.
“Not to mention some truly monstrous things when children are taught from an early age that a boy can easily become a girl and vice versa. That is, the teachers actually impose on them a choice we all supposedly have. They do so while shutting the parents out of the process and forcing the child to make decisions that can upend their entire life. They do not even bother to consult with child psychologists – is a child at this age even capable of making a decision of this kind? Calling a spade a spade, this verges on a crime against humanity, and it is being done in the name and under the banner of progress.
“Well, if someone likes this, let them do it. I have already mentioned that, in shaping our approaches, we will be guided by a healthy conservatism. That was a few years ago, when passions on the international arena were not yet running as high as they are now, although, of course, we can say that clouds were gathering even then. Now, when the world is going through a structural disruption, the importance of reasonable conservatism as the foundation for a political course has skyrocketed – precisely because of the multiplying risks and dangers, and the fragility of the reality around us.”