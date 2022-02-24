This Is A Stick Up

Before I begin, let me ask Biden voters: how you guys doing today?

It’s that happy joyous anticipated glorious time of year where I squeeze readers to fund my extravagant life as a known thought criminal and debaucher of Expert theories.

My preferred flow of income comes from jobs. Know of any? I don’t mean salaried work at HR-containing corporations, for none of these places would hire me. If they did, the cost of the subsequent toxic workplace lawsuits would far outstrip any of the vast monies I would make for them.

And not universities neither. As a serial corrupter of youth—I have exposed many to the forbidden delights of Reality—there isn’t any chance they would allow a racist sexist antisemitic transphobic homophobic fascist ageist abelist Nazi meat-eating intolerant white supremacist manly specimen like myself near campus. And that’s before them discovering I would tease without mercy the sociologists about their wee p-values.

No. I mean consulting. Consulting allows employers plausible deniability about knowing me. Work in which I could put into practice all the predictive ideas I’m always on about. Most modeling, when it is not wrong, is at least over-certain, even monumentally over-certain. Better decisions are made when uncertainty is proper to the questions asked. This I know how do to.

And, do, too. The words at the bottom of the post are accurate. I am wholly independent. Have been, and will continue to be so. Even though there is—and I know you’ll be surprised to learn this—shockingly little money to be made in opposing the ever wokening regime. Unless you’re a “conservative” whose promises to fix things everybody knows aren’t meant.

Yet, with your help, dear gracious loyal readers, I have managed to make a living. For which I am profoundly thankful. Your more-than-generous support through these many years has sustained me.

I mean to go on doing what I have been doing, only more so.

I finally escaped the Dreaded Isle last summer, and am installed in my Remote Redoubt. Because of commitments here and there, the work on the new office fashioning some kind of “classroom” has gone slow, but will be completed sometime in the spring.

The room is small, but there’s a nice blank wall at one end. I’m going to fix a board that will swing down from the ceiling onto that wall, which will perform the same function as Bishop Fulton Sheen’s, though I will lack his angels. I can’t abide whiteboards and their expensive stinky markers. But they have the advantage of weight over chalkboards.

Even if I can’t set foot on any campus, I still want to teach what I know. I have several lessons of a course on probability outlined, but not yet videoed. I need to get a camera—which I’m always just about to do, but haven’t yet. This stems from a strong, indeed almost overwhelming, non-desire to learn how to edit videos.

I also can’t figure how to charge for classes, especially when I’d much rather make them available free. One way might be to put all up for nothing, and only charge those who want to do a project or desire a letter of completion. More on that later.

Turns out the old master of the place I now occupy did well by inviting people to come to town from all over the world for in-person summer classes. He was just as independent, and his topic was perhaps even more obscure than mine. So that’s a possibility.

The coronadoom panic is nearing its end. We all look forward to never having to speak of it again. Except to assess accountability for the lunacies and tyranny.

Although that blundering crisis will end, the spirit from which it arose has not been quashed. The same soy ackshually scidolatry , Expert arrogance, oligarchic grasping, science DIEing, hubristic over-certainty-loving attitudes are still with us and will be used for whatever the next crisis will be.

Likely global warming redux. Or rather definitely global warming, but with the strong possibility of something else added. Bill Gates was out the other week promising a new pandemic. The scientific benefits of war? Laugh if you want, but the Washington Post recently said “In the long run, wars make us safer and richer.”

Your guess, as the saying goes, is as good as mine.

Other news. Some kind readers have taken on my enemies and edited the typos out of Everything You Believe Is Wrong. And I have a whole new chapter—on animal “rights”. This work will be completed soon.

Plus I’m writing a (let us say) more intricate book on scientism. Something along the lines of my Uncertainty, but all of science, not focusing on probability.

So, if you have a spare buck or two, and only if it’s spare, consider donating or subscribing using the link below. If you’d like to donate in other ways, just email.

You can subscribe just to the blog (no cost) using the form on the far right of the page (if on a laptop), or at the bottom of all posts (if on a phone). I’ve also been mirroring most posts on Substack, if you prefer that platform (if so, let me know why; seems the same to me).

Also, please forgive me for not answering all emails in good time. I get many (many) and can’t keep up. But I appreciate all. Many good ideas. As always, unless you give me explicit permission, I won’t use your name.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here; Or go to PayPal directly. For Zelle, use my email.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



