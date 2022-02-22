Canada Votes To Continue Martial Law, Even As Elsewhere Rulers Signal Their Desire to Move On

I want to remind you that our side, except for niggling details, and except for the odd conspiracy theory or two we’re still waiting to have verified, has been right about everything. Try and remember this.

But also recall being right does not mean winning.

Canada voted to keep its martial law because “emergency” 185 to 151. The 151, I hope, have made contingency plans and have their monies in accounts not easily “seized.” Or is the euphemism “frozen”? You pick: either way, what was yours, my Great White North brothers, is now theirs.

What’s best is Tyrant Trudeau in asking to extend the emergency act admitted there was no current emergency. But, he said, there might be one. “In case the truckers come back,” he said.

In case.

Pre-crime necessitates the continuation of martial law. Says Tyrant Trudeau. Coming soon to a democracy near you? Wait. Don’t answer yet.

Even conservative NRO is reporting that “Trudeau Government Moves to Make Expanded Surveillance Powers over Financial Transactions ‘Permanent'”. Permanent is a long time.

Canadian finance minister Chrystia Freeland said that the government was using the Emergencies Act to broaden “the scope of Canada’s anti-money-laundering and terrorist financing rules so that they cover crowdfunding platforms and the payment service providers they use.”

So, coming to…wait…wait. I got one more.

Lunatic Canadian MP says “Honk Honk is an acronym for Heil Hitler” pic.twitter.com/jj0yMN5Wmi — Sal the Agorist (@SallyMayweather) February 22, 2022

Is it better to classify her as Canada’s AOC or Maxine Waters? I won’t debate. You pick. That she (like AOC or Waters) is there and voting is sufficient for me.

So, coming to a democracy near you?

Never mind. It’s a rhetorical question. The only thing we have to figure out is the form it will take in each democracy.

Say, remember how all classic authors spoke of how democracy invariably descends into tyranny? Remember—ah, the Hell with it. My heart’s not in it.

Let’s think coroandoom instead, since today is Tuesday.

Tyrant Trudeau will have to lessen unnecessary restrictions at some point. The honkening and martial law means the unnecessary restrictions will continue longer in Canada, in and around Ottawa anyway, than in other places. Bad news for them.

Spring is coming, though you’d never know it looking out the window, and with it the annual well expected quieting of respiratory bugs. Here, in the States, are the daily infections (still mistakenly called “cases”).

Mene, mene, shekel, Pfizarkin. Which means: the panic has been measured and been found wanting, and the number of its days are nearing their end.

Our rulers see it. You see it. The oligarchs see it; especially those who have felt the sting of lost money. That lack of unity at the top guarantees this crisis must end—though others will be rushed in to fill its place.

So, let go the mandates and needless rules? Like useless masks? No, says propaganda outlet The Atlantic. Or, rather, yes, they say. Yes, masks don’t work. But they help us identify our tribe. “Mask policies can still make sense, so long as they serve a community’s shared goals,” they say.

Well, it’s not a rousing endorsement of masks. It is a signal they still want them, but aren’t going to bleed for them.

The week’s favorite has to be from the chief of chiefs of all propagandist outlets, yes, the New York Times itself, cussing out the CDC for hiding data. “The agency has withheld critical data on boosters, hospitalizations,” they admitted.

Why? Because you, dear reader, cannot be trusted to gainsay Experts. If you saw the data, you might come to the wrong conclusions—-conclusions, I emphasize, that were decided upon before anybody, even the CDC, saw any data.

When the C.D.C. published the first significant data on the effectiveness of boosters in adults younger than 65 two weeks ago, it left out the numbers for a huge portion of that population: 18- to 49-year-olds, the group least likely to benefit from extra shots, because the first two doses already left them well-protected… Two full years into the pandemic, the agency leading the country’s response to the public health emergency has published only a tiny fraction of the data it has collected, several people familiar with the data said…. But the experts dismissed the potential misuse or misinterpretation of data as an acceptable reason for not releasing it.

Strange they didn’t capitalize Experts, but we’ll let that pass.

Long-time readers will know the CDC hiding data is yet another conspiracy theory that has come true. Or, rather, been verified. I don’t know what your history of gambling is, but if I were you, I’d never bet against conspiracy theories anymore. You won’t win every time (like how vaxxes turn you into magnets), but you’ll do better than even the slickest card-counting blackjack player.

Late addendum.

Last week we saw influential virologists stigmatizing FOIA requests as harmful to scientific inquiry. This week @fastlerner reports that NIH sent her 292 blank pages in response to a FOIA lawsuit. https://t.co/nFkeJuOjV6 pic.twitter.com/qSIcvT6ic8 — Emily Kopp (@emilyakopp) February 21, 2022

Proving even Experts have a sense of humor.

I found today’s picture somewhere on Twitter but cannot rediscover where.

