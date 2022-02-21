Diversity Oaths In Physics Grants Becoming More Common

When I was at Cornell, I attended a lecture by Alan Guth on inflation. This is the theory that in the early universe gravity was attractive before it became repulsive. Sort of like the progression of many young women through college.
Inflation? Sabine Hossenfelder is a somewhat well known YouTube physicist. On the 19th, she tweeted:
I wrote a research proposal about inflation (in the early universe, not your supermarket) and it bounced back because I didn’t explain its relevance to “sex, gender, and diversity”. I need to add a paragraph on this. Anyone has an idea what to write?
Enter an army of wags who answered in just the way you’d guess. Some were of the stripe that the Big Bang led to inflation which led to physicists which led to woke which led to demands to put DIE on grants about inflation.
I can’t be more specific, because Hossenfelder deleted the original tweet. She explained in a new one.
deleted a tweet from yesterday in which I asked a question about research proposal submission. This was an honest question and not intended as a criticism on the funding agency. I deleted it because I felt too many people took it out of context. Thanks for your understanding.
Naturally, somebody saved the original, which is in the picture heading this article.
I also don’t know which funding agency Hossenfelder meant. Perhaps the NSF, which is the big one in physics.
In a cursory search, I discovered a grant that had some boilerplate on Diversity.
NSF’s mission calls for the broadening of opportunities and expanding participation of groups, institutions, and geographic regions that are underrepresented in STEM disciplines, which is essential to the health and vitality of science and engineering. NSF is committed to this principle of diversity and deems it central to the programs, projects, and activities it considers and supports.
The answer to this is: no it doesn’t. Diversity is not essential to anything, except to the careers of Diversity consultants and the zampolit who police university STEM departments.
The NSF also promotes the idea that Diversity is the “cornerstone of good science.”
The answer to which is: no it isn’t. Devotion to Reality is. Or was. Diversity is our weakness in science, and everywhere.
After we’ve had our fun, like I did, making sarcastic replies to Hossenfelder’s tweet, we are still left with the request itself. Or she is. She must and will still write something. She will still have to say how an obscure physical theory, one that is solid complex math, relates to “sex, gender, and diversity”.
I know it’s pedantic to say so, but there is no relation, in any sense, between “sex, gender, and diversity” and inflation. It has to be said because the request is not sane. It does not accord with any rational standard of evidence. It is absurd. It is an indication that something has gone horribly wrong.
Doubtless, Hossenfelder will copy and paste or tweak some idiotic paragraph she finds on her funding agency’s sites about the joys and wonders of “sex, gender, and diversity” and how without them, there is no possible way to understand inflation. She’ll do this to get along, to keep her position. And, if she is not a fool (and she does not seem to be one), she won’t believe what she is writing.
But she will nonetheless be corrupted in some small way by forcing herself to write what is not true as if it is true. One corruption is minor. Many corruptions added together, in one person or across a group, are not. They cause strain that when suffered over a period of time cause the system to break.
Because, as is clear, Hossenfelder, or many like her, will come to believe, in some small way at least, that, yes, “sex, gender, and diversity” are important to inflation. Believing takes some of the pain of lying away.
And then she has to think about those who really believe that “sex, gender, and diversity” and inflation are related. Will they have a better chance to get the grant? They might. It depends on how much the agency believes in The Cause.
Making people lie and convince themselves to believe to some degree, that “sex, gender, and diversity” are important to inflation will eventually cause “sex, gender, and diversity” to be not ancillary to inflation, but to be more important than inflation.
One day, likely soon, we will awaken and discover inflation means “sex, gender, and diversity”.
Don’t believe me? It’s already happening, as regular readers have seen time and again. Right now real work, which is to say Reality, still dominates physics. It can’t and won’t continue to. We warned you years ago Diversity oaths were coming to grants, like this one. And we will see the consequences.
Hopefully Sabine can make enough money on YouTube some day to be able to self-fund. It seems to me our best science was done by such people, so long ago.
Briggs linked a short essay by Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, entitled “Live Not by Lies” on his Twitter feed. This is applicable to “diversity oaths in physics” and other communal lies which are the hallmark of forced collectivism.
Here is the introduction by Edward E. Ericson, Jr. and Daniel J. Mahoney:
“On the day Solzhenitsyn was arrested, February, 12, 1974, he released the text of “Live Not by Lies.” The next day, he was exiled to the West, where he received a hero’s welcome. This moment marks the peak of his fame. Solzhenitsyn equates “lies” with ideology, the illusion that human nature and society can be reshaped to predetermined specifications. And his last word before leaving his homeland urges Soviet citizens as individuals to refrain from cooperating with the regime’s lies. Even the most timid can take this least demanding step toward spiritual independence. If many march together on this path of passive resistance, the whole inhuman system will totter and collapse.”??
https://www.solzhenitsyncenter.org/live-not-by-lies
Ann,
Thanks for sharing Briggs’ share of the Solzhenitsyn article. His observations echo through the decades, predicting and warning of our current future.
“Solzhenitsyn equates “lies” with ideology, the illusion that human nature and society can be reshaped to predetermined specifications.”
Just a note on your comment: It’s NOT “ideology” writ large that he equates with lies. It is the fake, built-on-lies soul-less, anti-human-nature ideology of the crumbling Soviet Union.
His description of the Soviet edifice-build-on-lies is strikingly familiar in 2022 America:
“There’s that unnecessary bravado around our ventures into space, against the backdrop of ruin and poverty at home; and the buttressing of distant savage regimes; and the kindling of civil wars; and the ill-thought-out cultivation of Mao Zedong (at our expense to boot)—in the end we’ll be the ones sent out against him, and we’ll have to go, what other option will there be? And they put whomever they want on trial, and brand the healthy as mentally ill—and it is always “they,” while we are—helpless.”
The authoritarianism of American PC-Progs today, with their ideology of Normal-Hatred, are carbon copies of ANY authoritarians at any point in human history. The lies at the heart of PC-Progism are NOT communist/Marxist/socialist, but based on the creed of Hate-Normal-America. However, the creators of the lies of the PC-Prog belief system were the forebears of Solzhenitsyn’s tormentors.
So the “lies equals ideology” equation is only true for certain ideologies. Ideologies built on a foundation of lies make that equation true. Ideologies built on an understanding of, and that make allowances for, true human nature are not built on lies.
That linked Solzhenitsyn bit is solid:
”But we can do—everything!—even if we comfort and lie to ourselves that this is not so. It is not “they” who are guilty of everything, but we ourselves, only we!” [emphasis in original]
The corruption, or sin, creeps in when we agree to it. Don’t agree to it and “they” lose power. “They” are not forcing us into anything. They can’t. What they can do is offer rewards for compliance (you get your grant for extolling DIE), and they can revoke privileges for noncompliance (you have to find another job). It’s your choice. You are not a victim. You are responsible. “Oh, but they forced me to do it! — No, you chose to do it because you were unwilling to make a sacrifice by refusing. Free will is God given. If you put the blame where it belongs you’ll see you also have the power to change it.
We are gradually accumulating a population that is incapable of sustaining our current technological civilization. The end result will be some sort of Latin American feudalism. The Ruling Class will have to import whatever technology they can use (if they are capable of using it) for other, non-woke countries, like Russia, China, Iran…