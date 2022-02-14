Why Do Conservatives Want WWIII So Badly?

It’s easy to see why the regime wants war with Russia. Idiocy and profits. The entire military-industrial complex is behind the push, as is every major propaganda organ. Journalists are loyal liars.

The tangle of money is complex, of necessity, and it’s far from clear those thinking they’ll get rich off of exploding missiles have full batteries in their carnage calculators. But there’s no doubt they want, perhaps not war exactly, but to give Russia the high hard one.

It’s not as if there isn’t humor in this. It’s been a lot of fun watching Biden voters air out reasons why American blood needs to flow in Ukraine. Or if not our men, women, and whoknowswhats, then the red stuff of lowly foreigners. If they die, they die, and it’s their own fault for being born in some far off land nobody can find on a map.

One of the big reasons our woke and progressive compatriots want the killing to start is that “Putin stole the election for Trump.” No less an eminence than Hillary herself said so. Often. Propagandists, living through their Days Of Rage in 2016 and early 2017, repeated the story more times than NPR said “racism” in a year.

Remember “the” dossier?

Well, let’s not remind our friends of this. It’s a tad embarrassing for them. Having to admit being duped that hard is painful. It’s also best to speak quietly of the revelation Hillary paid spies to look in on the Trump campaign. Hey. Trump had it coming. He was mean. And literally Hitler.

So it’s not just the moola, but the need to keep the fiction going that Russia and Trump were secretly attempting to rule the world, rather than having to admit to high treason.

No. Our concern is with the Big Con, with the neoconmen and other “conservatives” who started drooling the day the propaganda about an “imminent” invasion of Ukraine by Russia was released. The invasion was going to be today. No, today. Today, I mean. Tomorrow at the latest. Soon. Trust us. It’s happening.

Propagandists greased the minds of its adherents, saying Russia was going to release some horrible something, we know not what. Except that it is definitely maybe going to be a false flag. If you’re an American citizen, get out of Ukraine now! But only if you’re vaccinated.

Given the left always accuses its enemies of what they themselves are doing, we can look forward to a comical deep fake video of badly drawn CGI of weapons of mass destruction. Or maybe small masked children Photoshopped onto tank treads? Or Russian men making scowling faces at two gays kissing?

Or maybe they just won’t tell us at all. The State Department’s Ned Price will announce, “Russia just did something so horrible we have to attack.” When asked what the evidence for this horror is, he’ll say, “I just gave it you.”

Laugh, but these tactics will convince all those who have a strong desire to believe. Which is all our social betters.

Yours Truly wanted to know the minds of “conservatives”, so I listened Friday to the Mark Levine radio show, knowing his opinions are reliably typical of the outer party.

He began by juicing war. Those against war, he said, were “friends of Putin.” Friends is a strong word. I have never met the man, but I’d sooner have a glass of vodka with him than, say, Nancy Pelosi—although she could drink both of us under the table.

“We must muscle up” the Ukraine border with American troops and materiel, Levine said.

“It’s not that you don’t want your kids to die in a far off war. It’s that things need to be done, have to be done.” Your kids dying in some far off war is just something that needs to be done. I’m sure Brave Mark will join those kids in parachuting into Moscow as shock troops.

“We need to strengthen mightily the eastern border that is shared with Ukraine…immediately provide Ukraine with effective powerful offensive weaponry….in order to protect the United States.”

Yes, Mark, but why? Because “some people” in history, he said, have territorial ambitions. They might not stop at one country, like cops can’t quit after one donut, and like “some people” they will continue their maniacal march until…until…well, who can say what would happen to whom?

So that’s Levine’s reason.

Other “conservatives” simply can’t bear to give up on empire. They must have it, and don’t care who has to die to keep it. They don’t see this as a personal cash gain. It’s emotional, like having their team win The Big Game. And just as meaningful.

Maybe you have better ideas. Let’s hear them. I want particularly to hear from progressives, leftists and the woke about why it’s a good idea we start World War III. Speak up.

Buy my new book and learn to argue against the regime: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



