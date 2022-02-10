How to Spot Fallacies – Podcast

Last week I was interviewed by Pat Coffin on his show about Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Best part: very little mention of coronadoom. We are all sick sick sick of it.

Coffin’s description:

On Twitter, mathematics PhD (Cornell) Dr. Briggs is @famedcelebrity, and his website subtitle is “Statistician to the Stars”—both digs at our culture’s silly celeb worship. He co-authored an important book about the Covid scam titled The Price of Panic, and has a new one out, that does many things well, including explaining the difference between conservative and based; and scores of examples of fallacies and how to spot them.

A very enjoyable exchange with a natural raconteur, practicing Catholic, and man of hard science and logic.

In this episode, you will learn

The basic (and more profound than you think) difference between actually based and merely conservative.

The true definition of based (and debased)

What a fallacy is.

The top fallacies used online in debates, and by politicians every day.

Why everyone inescapably imposes his viewpoint on others

Why there are no “gay people” and no “transgendered people”

Why offending some people is necessary for communication success.

Resources mentioned in this episode

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



