How to Spot Fallacies – Podcast

Last week I was interviewed by Pat Coffin on his show about Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Best part: very little mention of coronadoom. We are all sick sick sick of it.
Coffin’s description:
On Twitter, mathematics PhD (Cornell) Dr. Briggs is @famedcelebrity, and his website subtitle is “Statistician to the Stars”—both digs at our culture’s silly celeb worship. He co-authored an important book about the Covid scam titled The Price of Panic, and has a new one out, that does many things well, including explaining the difference between conservative and based; and scores of examples of fallacies and how to spot them.
A very enjoyable exchange with a natural raconteur, practicing Catholic, and man of hard science and logic.
In this episode, you will learn
- The basic (and more profound than you think) difference between actually based and merely conservative.
- The true definition of based (and debased)
- What a fallacy is.
- The top fallacies used online in debates, and by politicians every day.
- Why everyone inescapably imposes his viewpoint on others
- Why there are no “gay people” and no “transgendered people”
- Why offending some people is necessary for communication success.
Resources mentioned in this episode
- Everything You Believe Is Wrong by William M. Briggs
- The (entertaining and enlightening) Briggs blog
- The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, by William Briggs, Douglas Axe, and Jay Richards
Categories: Podcast
