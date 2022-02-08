The Official Regime Coronadoom Narrative Has Taken A Series Of Vicious Body Blows

Been a busy week or two for the regime. They’re having an increasingly difficult time holding back Reality from leaking into the coronadoom narrative. Not everywhere, of course. Austria is moving to full ver-are-your-papers monetary-fines concentration-camps final solution for the unvaxxed. But elsewhere, even once stalwart allies are turning their faces toward the calm sunshine.

This week we learn that if lockdowns worked, we would never have needed masks; and if masks worked, we never would have needed vaccines; and if vaccines worked, we wouldn’t need mandates or passports.

Before all that, some applause, please, for the accurate prediction in the last post, which said an official Ministry of Truth must exist if misinformation exists. The UK is proposing to criminalize misinformation: “Spreading Covid-19 disinformation would also be covered under a crime of sending a false communication.”

JAMA & THE VAXX

Let’s begin with JAMA, a once seemingly unshakable regime tool. Somebody there either made a mistake—maybe the censors took the weekend off—or some editor had an attack of conscience. Because somebody slipped in the paper “Myocarditis Cases Reported After mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccination in the US From December 2020 to August 2021” by Oster and others. Findings:

Question What is the risk of myocarditis after mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccination in the US? Findings In this descriptive study of 1626 cases of myocarditis in a national passive reporting system, the crude reporting rates within 7 days after vaccination exceeded the expected rates across multiple age and sex strata. The rates of myocarditis cases were highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males aged 12 to 15 years (70.7 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine), in adolescent males aged 16 to 17 years (105.9 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine), and in young men aged 18 to 24 years (52.4 and 56.3 per million doses of the BNT162b2 vaccine and the mRNA-1273 vaccine, respectively). Meaning Based on passive surveillance reporting in the US, the risk of myocarditis after receiving mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccines was increased across multiple age and sex strata and was highest after the second vaccination dose in adolescent males and young men.

First thing we notice is that myocarditis in the young, especially men, after vaxxing is no longer a conspiracy theory. It used to be. It is a now an “official” fact.

Second thing to see are the study dates. This tracking ended August 2021, well before the vax panic had reached full frenzy. The strong-arming increased in fall 2021, which means that rates found in the paper will likely increase.

Third thing is that this study used VAERS, which regime supporters used to dismiss with a scoff. “It’s not official,” they said, “Therefore it’s all a lie,” they wanted you to imply.

And this:

ISRAEL

According to the propagandists at Reuters, another long-standing regime organ, “Israel has administered at least 17,904,445 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 98.9% of the country’s population.”

Israel also mandates a “Green Pass” (green for the color skin turns?), i.e. a vaccination passport.

They are also now moving on to their fourth mandated dose. Headline from 17 January: “Israeli trial, world’s first, finds 4th dose ‘not good enough’ against Omicron“.

As of Sunday night, over 500,000 Israelis have been inoculated with a fourth dose. The Health Ministry began offering fourth vaccine shots to Israelis 60 and older, the immunocompromised, and medical workers last month.

And we recall Israel had testing mandates and travel quarantines, besides all the various lockdowns, mask mandates and whatnot.

So much for the “solutions”. What does Reality say?

Ah.

Maybe this accounts for it:

According to professor Yaakov Jerris, director of Ichilov Hospital’s coronavirus ward in Tel Aviv, “most of our severe cases are vaccinated.” “They had at least three injections,” Jerris told Channel 13 News in describing the typical COVID patient. “Between seventy and eighty percent of the serious cases are vaccinated. So, the vaccine has no significance regarding severe illness, which is why just twenty to twenty-five percent of our patients are unvaccinated.”

You know the old saying: if at first you don’t succeed, go for the fifth mandatory jab.

WHY INDISCRIMINATE VAXXING FAILS

Incidentally, a paper sent in by John Kelleher gives an explanation of why indiscriminate (as opposed to carefully vaxxing only the highest risk group) fails. The authors are not regime friendly, it’s true, so it doesn’t count as a loosening. But it’s still interesting.

“Innate Immune Suppression by SARS-CoV-2 mRNAVaccinations: The role of G-quadruplexes, exosomes andmicroRNAs” by Sene and others. One quote: ” the genetic modifications introduced by the vaccine are likely the source of these differential responses. In this paper, we present the evidence that vaccination, unlike natural infection, induces a profound impairment in type I interferon signaling, which has diverse adverse consequences to human health.”

The other very real, and almost certainly true, possibility is original antigenic sin. See our friend Eugyppius on this.

A small study of breakthrough infections provides further evidence that Omicron likely benefits from immune imprinting, or Original Antigenic Sin, in the vaccinated. The authors, mostly from UC San Francisco and UC Berkeley, conducted neutralisation assays on 144 plasma samples from 81 individuals, 63 of them double-vaccinated, and 18 of them boosted. None of the subjects had been infected prior to vaccination, but 53 suffered breakthrough infections. Thirty-nine of these breakthroughs were probably Delta, and 14 were Omicron.

This one counts as a loosening because the paper authors are regime-backed.

LOCKDOWNS

A third heretofore reliable regime ally turned coat. Enter “A Literature Review and Meta Analysis of the Effects of Lockdowns on COVID-19 Mortality” by Herby and others, from Johns

Hopkins and other places.

Now we had an analysis of lockdowns way back in the forgotten history of 2020, reported on in our book The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe. Gist: they did nothing but cause harm. Great harm.

Our “discovery”—even the WHO advised against lockdowns in 2019—was reaffirmed in this new paper. Abstract (my paragraphification):

Lockdowns are defined as the imposition of at least one compulsory, non-pharmaceutical intervention (NPI). NPIs are any government mandate that directly restrict peoples’ possibilities, such as policies that limit internal movement, close schools and businesses, and ban international travel…[Studies in our meta-analysis] were separated into three groups: lockdown stringency index studies, shelter-in-place order (SIPO) studies, and specific NPI studies. An analysis of each of these three groups support the conclusion that lockdowns have had little to no effect on COVID-19 mortality. More specifically, stringency index studies find that lockdowns in Europe and the United States only reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average. SIPOs were also ineffective, only reducing COVID-19 mortality by 2.9% on average. Specific NPI studies also find no broad-based evidence of noticeable effects on COVID-19 mortality. While this meta-analysis concludes that lockdowns have had little to no public health effects, they have imposed enormous economic and social costs where they have been adopted. In consequence, lockdown policies are ill-founded and should be rejected as a pandemic policy instrument.

Finding that lockdowns “reduced COVID-19 mortality by 0.2% on average” means finding lockdowns reduced mortality not at all, but 0.2% is far down in the noise, where a sea of other plausible causes exist.

It’s likely impossible to quantify precisely, but their calculation of a “stringency index” showed this:

The regression lines are crude, and unnecessary. But you get the idea. Lockdowns are a huge enormous gigantic monumental failure. They brought no benefit and caused only pain.

So the next time you hear “Covid caused inflation” or the like, spit in the speaker’s eye and say, “No, sir. Government ‘solutions’ caused inflation.”

MASKS

It should be clear, even to scientists in bed with the regime, that if masks worked, then masks would have worked by now. A simple comparison of those jurisdictions that criminalize maskelssness and those which allow free breathing is sufficient proof. As is the consensus (I use this word in its old-fashioned sense) of studies accumulated over a century, ever since it was discovered that mask mandates were useless in the Spanish flu.

All we have left in favor of masks are badly designed “studies” by the regime, such as the CDC. In their latest, they make the same asinine mistake they made when they declared that vaccine-initiated immunity was superior to naturally acquired immunity.

In that “study”, they only looked at people once they had got to the hospital. Which ignored those who, after having been unvaxxed-infected-and-recovered never got sick again, and so never showed up in the hospital again to be counted as having got sick again!

The CDC Experts never noticed this.

Same thing with their new mask “study”. They only look at people who showed up getting tests. For some reason, they never ever never ever never recall that it’s the panicked getting the most useless repeated tests. And it’s the panicked who wear masks, double masks, double masks with face shields, everywhere.

In other words, it’s much more likely the unmasked who show up to be tested who think they might be sick will be sick, whereas the panicked masked are much more likely to have negative tests.

Many won’t recall, but the CDC has been consistent at producing mistaken studies on masks. The lousy “science” emerging from the CDC makes one weep.

Perhaps the best summary of the usefulness of masks comes from the mayor of Los Angeles, which is provided in this LA Times end-all headline: “LA mayor says he was holding his breath during maskless picture with Magic Johnson”.

