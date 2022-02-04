Let’s Check The Progress On The Anti-White Jihad

They had Biden announce that he is seeking a black woman to replace Breyer on the so-called Supreme Court.

Indeed, one source said that they had already eleven candidates already up.

Yes. I can picture that line up. The lightest skinned black woman on the left, all the way to the darkest skinned on the right.

You’d think the darkest would be a shoe-in, since she’d be closest to a “black female.” But there’s also the “female” part of the qualification to consider. So maybe instead of shade alone, size of genitals will factor into the ordering.

I’m not sure we’ll be able to discover the function they use to make the ordering, but whatever it is, it does exist, and it will be used to pick a “black woman” for SCOTUS.

Rumor has it that the first question of the Senate confirmation will be, “So, I hear you’re both black and a woman?”

The best part of this comes later when we point out that this black woman got her job because she is a black woman, and we will be called “racists.”

All this has already happened, in a way. Georgetown law professor Ilya Shapiro said the ordering they will use would lead, as it indeed it will, to a “lesser” black woman being elevated to the Court position.

The students of-color-other-than-white at Georgetown heard this. Perhaps they are all women or men pretending to be women, because they immediately demanded—spit your drink out now—to “be given a designated place on campus to cry.”

They also demanded to be able to skip class and class requirements, and demanded that their missing work should be part of a “reparations” package.

And why not? It’s not like they will need legal training if the spoils are being divvied up because of tribal affiliation.

As they are now, by rigid enforced contract, in Hollywood.

(You’ll pardon the lack of a link, but all my tweets die tragically of coronadoom after seven days.)

David Cole has been tracking Hollywood Diversity & Perversity quotas. It’s no longer something loose and negotiable. Quotas are in print and in force.

Here, for example (from Kobayashi) is a picture of the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings.

The best part—another spit-take danger—comes in the caption for the picture, which I can’t bring myself to type out. But given the LOTR saga was meant by its faithful Catholic author to fashion as a sort of national myth for England, it’s even funnier than you first suppose.

Amazon announced this was coming, said Cole, boasting of a cap on whites. Somewhat embarrassed by the negative publicity, they removed their anti-white announcement. But thanks to the Wayback Machine, we have it still. Amazon will eliminate whites

by seeking out stories that amplify the voices of characters across race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability (including mental health), body size, gender, gender identity, and gender expression. Second, by bringing these often underrepresented or misrepresented characters to life in an inclusive production environment.

Hard quotas are instituted (my emphasis): “the minimum aspirational goals for casting across speaking roles are 30% white men, 30% white women and non-binary people”. Cole was right. Men are men, but trannies, also called Gorsuches, count as women.

Bari Weiss invited anecdotes about the anti-white studio jihad. And she reminded us that no Oscars will henceforth be given unless a film is woke. That, too, is official.

CBS mandated that writers’ rooms be at least 40 percent black, indigenous and people of color (or BIPOC) for the 2021-2022 broadcast season and 50 percent for the 2022-2023 season. ABC Entertainment issued a detailed series of “inclusion standards.” (“I guarantee you every studio has something like that,” a longtime writer and director said.)… “Now, they’ll just say, ‘Sorry, diversity quotas. We’re just not allowed to hire you,’” said a 48-year-old white, male comedy writer who was recently dropped by his agent. Zack Stentz, a writer and producer who was a screenwriter on “Agent Cody Banks” and the Marvel movie “Thor,” said, “A really toxic thing that does happen is that agents will tell their clients, especially white clients, when they don’t get a job, ‘Oh yeah, it’s because they had to hire a minority writer.’” Stentz added: “Even if it’s true, it’s not a helpful thing to say.”

And so on.

Given that any form of Diversity & Perversity quota hiring necessarily lowers standards and quality, for the many reasons we discussed before, we can look forward to ever worse movies and “entertainment”. And, for the real kicker, even more idiotic Supreme Court decisions.

In our suffering, at least we won’t have to look at so many white faces.

