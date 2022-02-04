Let’s Check The Progress On The Anti-White Jihad

They had Biden announce that he is seeking a black woman to replace Breyer on the so-called Supreme Court.
Indeed, one source said that they had already eleven candidates already up.
Yes. I can picture that line up. The lightest skinned black woman on the left, all the way to the darkest skinned on the right.
You’d think the darkest would be a shoe-in, since she’d be closest to a “black female.” But there’s also the “female” part of the qualification to consider. So maybe instead of shade alone, size of genitals will factor into the ordering.
I’m not sure we’ll be able to discover the function they use to make the ordering, but whatever it is, it does exist, and it will be used to pick a “black woman” for SCOTUS.
Rumor has it that the first question of the Senate confirmation will be, “So, I hear you’re both black and a woman?”
The best part of this comes later when we point out that this black woman got her job because she is a black woman, and we will be called “racists.”
All this has already happened, in a way. Georgetown law professor Ilya Shapiro said the ordering they will use would lead, as it indeed it will, to a “lesser” black woman being elevated to the Court position.
The students of-color-other-than-white at Georgetown heard this. Perhaps they are all women or men pretending to be women, because they immediately demanded—spit your drink out now—to “be given a designated place on campus to cry.”
They also demanded to be able to skip class and class requirements, and demanded that their missing work should be part of a “reparations” package.
And why not? It’s not like they will need legal training if the spoils are being divvied up because of tribal affiliation.
As they are now, by rigid enforced contract, in Hollywood.
David Cole has been tracking Hollywood Diversity & Perversity quotas. It’s no longer something loose and negotiable. Quotas are in print and in force.
Here, for example (from Kobayashi) is a picture of the cast of Amazon’s upcoming Lord of the Rings.
The best part—another spit-take danger—comes in the caption for the picture, which I can’t bring myself to type out. But given the LOTR saga was meant by its faithful Catholic author to fashion as a sort of national myth for England, it’s even funnier than you first suppose.
Amazon announced this was coming, said Cole, boasting of a cap on whites. Somewhat embarrassed by the negative publicity, they removed their anti-white announcement. But thanks to the Wayback Machine, we have it still. Amazon will eliminate whites
by seeking out stories that amplify the voices of characters across race, ethnicity, nationality, sexual orientation, age, religion, disability (including mental health), body size, gender, gender identity, and gender expression. Second, by bringing these often underrepresented or misrepresented characters to life in an inclusive production environment.
Hard quotas are instituted (my emphasis): “the minimum aspirational goals for casting across speaking roles are 30% white men, 30% white women and non-binary people”. Cole was right. Men are men, but trannies, also called Gorsuches, count as women.
Bari Weiss invited anecdotes about the anti-white studio jihad. And she reminded us that no Oscars will henceforth be given unless a film is woke. That, too, is official.
CBS mandated that writers’ rooms be at least 40 percent black, indigenous and people of color (or BIPOC) for the 2021-2022 broadcast season and 50 percent for the 2022-2023 season. ABC Entertainment issued a detailed series of “inclusion standards.” (“I guarantee you every studio has something like that,” a longtime writer and director said.)…
“Now, they’ll just say, ‘Sorry, diversity quotas. We’re just not allowed to hire you,’” said a 48-year-old white, male comedy writer who was recently dropped by his agent.
Zack Stentz, a writer and producer who was a screenwriter on “Agent Cody Banks” and the Marvel movie “Thor,” said, “A really toxic thing that does happen is that agents will tell their clients, especially white clients, when they don’t get a job, ‘Oh yeah, it’s because they had to hire a minority writer.’” Stentz added: “Even if it’s true, it’s not a helpful thing to say.”
And so on.
Given that any form of Diversity & Perversity quota hiring necessarily lowers standards and quality, for the many reasons we discussed before, we can look forward to ever worse movies and “entertainment”. And, for the real kicker, even more idiotic Supreme Court decisions.
In our suffering, at least we won’t have to look at so many white faces.
Many are aghast that Biden violated a law by saying he’d make his SCOTUS decision based on race and sex (putatively illegal since the inane civil rights act) but Trump did something similar when RGB gave up the ghost.
One problem with many is that they can’t break the habit of thinking in terms of laws and compliance when America is all about power.
Justice is not blind but far too many Americans are deaf to what is happening to them.
Nice collection of criminals for the new LOTR.
I don’t now Briggs the semantics are working against us lets face it anti-white or anti-Caucasian
have got no cachet, no hand. One could say anti-Christ which has a nice ring to it but conjers up
images of the Christens being thrown in the lions den. What the white race needs is a high paid copy
editor from a ‘paper of record’ like the New York Slimes.
NYT Headline Today…”Good morning. China’s zero-Covid policy has kept deaths very low.
Can it continue?” LOL…and just in time for the Olympics; you’ve been warned about the
anal swabs and indefinite detention. Any athletes going should have their heads examined.
Basic thrust of the article is how the Chinese stamped out covid with lockdowns
and masks, and how generally it’s a superior system to any of the Western Democracies.
Just look at their numbers it’s obvious. Didn’t read the whole thing because I don’t subscribe
but the news brief cheerleader tag is nauseating enough. They have a chart for you numberphilics.
How can a work that was thoroughly imbued with Catholic themes “transcend religion” while still remaining true to the source material? It can’t.
The only thing this new LOTR has in common with the original work is the title. And either those are really bad shots, or those actors are being cast as Orcs. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I have an after party to go to.
I thought you said the cast was good looking?
“Diverse” means “as few straight white men as possible.” I don’t think this is even a controversial statement at this point. That’s just how the word is used. (For example Biden’s Supreme Court picks being touted as “very diverse” despite the whole point being to get only black women who fit a very specific political mode.)
Where things will get interesting is how things will work in the long term with respect to Jews. As the recent controversy with Whoopi’s statements has shown us, the establishment position is that it is racist to think that Jews are white or are not part of an oppressed class. But those same remarks also demonstrated that Whoopi doesn’t think that, nor do many other blacks. Can the “brave diversity movement” survive without black support?
Gaslighting to the stars https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/ghastly-gaslighting-20-09-28
[Confirmation Hearings] (opening):
QUESTION: “Having now been duly sworn, do you understand why you are appearing before us here today?”
ANSWER: “Yes. Because, I am a Black Woman.”
Listen carefully these are the architects of your doom & their future plans.
Howdy Doody moderator is priceless in this scripted badminton match,
which is in fact hardball for what’s in store for ‘White Minority Rule’
after the insurrection. Hold your nose and listen…
Renewing America Series The Growing Divide—Polarization in the United States
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BjBo0ZPzl7A
I just about did a spit take when I saw the caption with those mug shots that said these people are “really, really good looking”. There are maybe two or three of them that might clean up okay. Most of them are not very attractive by any normal standard (but then I suppose normal standards are what they’re trying to get rid of).
“Really really good looking” means “not white, and not morbidly obese.”
On that note there is a common leftist ploy to attack standards and then once the standards have been vacated, to replace them with standards meaning “believe whatever we say.” They never intend to actually destroy standards, but they are always seeking to replace them with standards which benefit them.
So for example, once upon a time Hollywood was full of beautiful actors and beauty was prized in Tinseltown. Then the left spent years saying that standards of beauty were necessarily bigoted, sexist, racist, etc. and that actors should be hired regardless of their appearance. Once they finally broke down their standards and started to get ugly people hired in roles that called for beautiful people, they did celebrate and say that the cruel standards had been defeated forever. No, they simply started to claim that ugly people were in fact beautiful. It was good the whole time to have beautiful actors, we simply needed to make sure that “beautiful” meant “ugly.” So if you now say “shouldn’t we hire people for roles without considering their looks, considering how hateful standards of beauty are?” they will not agree that the standards are evil, but instead ask you why you can’t admit that the actors they are hiring are “actually beautiful.”
Similarly they attacked objective truth for years, and then when we got a generation who couldn’t conceive of objective truth they did a 180 and declare that objective truth was in fact very important, just so long as you agree that “objective truth” means “whatever the fact checkers are saying today.” The same thing with them insisting that censorship is unjustifiable in all circumstances, only to embrace cancel culture when they were able to abuse their immunity to censorship to take control of the narrative. It’s the same tactic again and again and again.
Part of why conservatives have done poorly over the last century is that they resist leftists as though leftists were seriously trying to destroy standards, where in reality each and every time they are simply trying to replace them.
–>”Indeed, one source said that they had already eleven candidates already up.”
Binders full of black women, so I’ve been told.
–>Given that any form of Diversity & Perversity quota hiring necessarily lowers standards and quality, for the many reasons we discussed before, we can look forward to ever worse movies and “entertainment”.
Probably explains my book reading habits, which have increased over the past couple decades as so-called entertainment programming has become derivative rather than original.
The new AA sober game is spot on! No one would every get a drink!
The photo appears to be a joke though.
Not that Amazon isn’t cooking up some insanely woke casting.
But the photo appears to be from a story is 2018 about a woke MODEL AGENCY.
Well, if Joe does put up j michelle childs, it sounds like lindsey graham will support