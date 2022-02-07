Joe Rogan Flap Proves That If There Is Dis- and Misinformation, There Must Be A Ministry Of Truth

Let’s today emphasize the rather obvious point that if there is such a thing as official disinformation and misinformation, then there must a Ministry of Truth to define “the truth”, such that departures from “the truth” are officially error, falsehood, disinformation or misinformation.

There does not have to be an actual minister in a fixed office, though that helps. But there still must exist a list of “truths” held by a government or regime, and known to be held by them. The list is allowed to be in flux: what was officially “false” yesterday can be officially “true” today, and vice versa.

The information insisted upon by the regime must be of a special nature, too. It is only that information that the regime uses to justify policies, especially “solutions”, that becomes official “truth”.

For instance, there are a large number of people who believe the earth is flat. I don’t mean the comedians at the Flat Earth Society, but internet randos who are sincere in thinking the earth is a disc, and who are convinced the government knows this and is hiding it for some reason.

There are podcasts, websites, and social media posts galore on this topic. Yet the government and the oligarchs never move to quash this movement. There are no denouncements or speeches about mis- or disinformation. The flat earthers are allowed their strange belief—and nobody in power cares.

Because, of course, there is no consequence to elites if some believe the earth is flat. No government or oligarchic “solution” is opposed. There is no political friction. Even regime scientists ignore the topic.

What topics don’t they ignore? Again, just those that might lead the people to question “solutions.” “Solutions” for the global cooling, a.k.a. global warming, a.k.a. climate change, “solutions” for Russia, “solutions” for the coronadoom.

Take coronadoom. The regime truth ministers, typified in the form of a died-hair red head, demanded Spotify censor Joe Rogan, who had on at least two people who questioned various aspects of the coronadoom panic. These questions walked into “solutions” territory, and therefore the questions became official mis- and disinformation.

Older readers will recall when science progressed by open argument over facts and which evidence counted in discovering the cause of things. Mistakes, errors, misdirections, blind alleys, stupidities, stubbornness and other maladies of thought were corrected, to varying degrees of success, by bloody acrimonious desperate-at-times nasty loud public fights.

It was rare for those gripping mistakes to let go of them. Instead, new converts were won because they believed mistakes had been sufficiently well demonstrated. This is key. If we do not allow for the creation of dissidents, science dies. You may, even must, substitute any field of intellectual endeavor for science into this sentence, of course.

That was before our somewhat fluid, and to a large extent global, Ministry of Truth existed. Science now flows from regime “solutions”. A “solution” to some perceived, real or imagined, crisis is proposed. Evidence backing both the “solution” and the crisis itself is provided by scientists eager to become important. I don’t mean to suggest all these scientists are whores, though there are plenty. Many are true believers. As I say often: scientists love their models. Again, substitute for scientists the relevant professional in any other intellectual endeavor.

Regime-supporting scientists become Experts. Their regime-supporting theories become, officially, “The Science”, which is “settled”, and of which only “deniers” question.

When any man’s questioning voice on “The Science” becomes loud enough for others to hear, he must be silenced. Even a man who is, on most other things, a regime supporter. Like Joe Rogan.

The excuse censors use is that Rogan’s questions, which are now officially dis- and misinformation, cause harm, or cost lives. This, as you will recognize, is a circular argument from the regime, a fallacy.

Rogan and his guests question the “solutions” and claim non-regime-supported methods will lead to superior life-saving results. The regime disagrees and says methods that are not “solutions” must be wrong because they are not official “solutions.” They are not “The Science.” The circle is complete.

Spotify sort of supported Rogan, not having much choice with all the money they have invested in him. But they also—and many still do not know this—censored him.

There is a site that tracks the episodes Spotify already removed. As of this writing (Saturday evening), 113 episodes have been whacked. This is up from 70 on Friday evening. Among them with guests Alex Jones, Owen Benjamin, Gad Saad, Milo Yiannopoulos. It will be interesting if they quietly drop the Robert Malone, Robert Epstein and Peter McCullough episodes.

The “controversy” over Rogan accounts for the frenzy of soulless pitiless merciless bottom-feeders and spiritual vampires who rushed to their computers to condemn Rogan’s official misinformation. These are propagandists and simps too ignorant to judge the evidence itself, but know they must, for their own benefit, loudly support the regime.

You mustn’t think this only applies to the coronadoom. Rogan has strayed into global warming territory, too, which accounts for this telling headline: “Scientists stunned by climate denialism from Joe Rogan podcast guest“.

Now if the scientists said they were “stunned”, and this was not an invention of the propagandist, we know we are likely dealing with whores and not true believers. Because it is impossible to be a working scientist at this late date and not understand there are a vast number of dissenters to official “The Science”.

Still other scientists, propagandists claim, say Rogan allowing global warming questioning is “‘absurd’ and ‘dangerous’“.

The “absurd” might not have been a slur, it could have represented the old spirit of open questioning. But it was ruined by the “dangerous.” That means the regime-backing scientists cared nothing about causes of global warming, and only wanted to support “solutions.”

For how else can it be dangerous to hold a different view of the cause of some thing?

Anyway, as far as Rogan himself goes, he might have weathered his dissent on coronadoom “solutions”, but his apologizing for saying “nigger” could be his undoing. (He should have said he was quoting rap lyrics. People remembering his use of the magic word accounts for the 70 to 113 increase in episode bans, I’m guessing.)

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



