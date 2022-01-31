Take This Fun Political Quiz Inspired By Canadian Truckers

QUIZ

Test your knowledge of politics and political theory with this Fun Quiz!

1. Name the form of government in which it is illegal to criticize the regime.

2. Define fascist.

3. Describe in one word a leader in control of overwhelming force who runs from battle.

4. Justin Trudeau called his political opponents a “small, fringe minority” who held “unacceptable opinions.” About what proportion of the people constitute a “small, fringe minority”?

5. What is the name of the activity in which regime spokespeople spread false stories, or withhold true stories?

6. As you may have heard, the Canadian government tracks covid infections, a matter of concern to Canadian truck drivers, who are protesting mandatory vaccination. About how many more recorded new infections come from unvaxxed Canadians over vaxxed Canadians?

(a) 1/6-th as many unvaxxed as vaxxed infections

(b) about even; as many infections from unvaxxed as vaxxed

(c) 2 times as many unvaxxed as vaxxed

(d) 6 times as many unvaxxed as vaxxed

7. What do you call the state of mental being when you begin to blame a foreign power for losing a small portion of your near-total power?

8. What is the name of the system of government in which authorities by force of arms make everybody inject a (flawed) medication?

The answers are below, but don’t cheat! Have a go before peeking.

ANSWERS

Finished? Let’s see how well you did. Here are the answers.

1. Democracy.

Citing its powers under the COVID state of emergency beginning March 2020, the government of Nova Scotia, Canada, has declared it illegal to:

•Finance, organize, aid, or participate in a truck convoy

•Line the roadside in support of a truck convoy

Violators face $10,000 fines. pic.twitter.com/XX3m7eV0TF — Michael P Senger (@MichaelPSenger) January 29, 2022

2. Fascist: a powerless person who disagrees with the machinations of global oligarchs and the desires of government to oversee and control every aspect of life.

3. Coward.

JUST IN – Canada's PM Trudeau and his family have left their home in #Ottawa for a secret location, CBC reports. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 29, 2022

Justin Trudeau moved to secret location during Canada vax protests: report https://t.co/ZEEd97uCdi pic.twitter.com/O3CdVpMS3v — New York Post (@nypost) January 30, 2022

4. A majority.

It would appear that the so-called “fringe minority” is actually the government — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 30, 2022

MASSIVE support in Calgary, the trucker convoy has Canadians across the country standing up to these mandates. Full report from @ATSoos soon at https://t.co/69LmwLemGF pic.twitter.com/JXJGnZyzpv — Syd Fizzard (@SydFizzard) January 29, 2022

Wow! Truckers in Saskatchewan headed towards Ottawa. pic.twitter.com/uhfXvCsGLp — Election Wizard ?? (@ElectionWiz) January 30, 2022

5. Propaganda.

Massive turnout in Toronto for the #ConvoyForFreedom2022. Citizen journalist catches the state broadcaster(CBC) turning their cameras away from the large crowd.https://t.co/cTm6cKHpsA pic.twitter.com/FKl3EfLI11 — Efron Monsanto ?? (@realmonsanto) January 27, 2022

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in the Canadian capital of Ottawa to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns.

Some danced on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the National War Memorial, others carried signs and flags with swastikas. https://t.co/ZTDVPEBayW — The Associated Press (@AP) January 30, 2022

6. (d) about 1/6-th of all new infections are from the unvaxxed. Another way to put this is that about 6 times as many infections come from the vaxxed than the unvaxxed.

only a small minority of current COVID cases come from unvax. Frustratingly, the current transmission problem arises primarily from fully vax. "Pandemic of unvaccinated" is false information from Trudeau and others. pic.twitter.com/FVNE62PJRG — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) January 30, 2022

7. Hersteria (the effeminate, proper spelling of hysteria). (Idiocy is also acceptable.)

So desperate to smear. pic.twitter.com/x8h6BSmOJh — Canada Proud (@WeAreCanProud) January 29, 2022

8. Tyranny.

Non-Canadian friends, you may not know this b/c this news didn't spread much outside of Canada (we don't know why! ??), but 3 weeks ago the Canadian government announced that mandatory covid vaccination is coming for Canada. Horrifying. https://t.co/hWBBvsrSY9 — Canada SOS (@CanadaSOS1) January 30, 2022

SCORING

Let’s check how well you did.

8 right: You are a friend of Reality. You are based. If you are a man, you are manly. If you are a woman, you are womanly. Either way, you are forthright, keen, and beautiful. Everybody likes you, or should. You are a delight to all who meet you. Even the people who pretend to hate you for your embrace of Reality secretly love you, and want to be like you. You are a friend.

5-7 right: You see the Light in near distance. Your instinct, your very correct instinct, is to head toward this Light. You are a seeker of knowledge. You have have tasted of Reality and want more. You will have more. You cannot help but better yourself, and you know what you lack. You are on the Right Path. Do not waver.

1-4 right: You tried and failed. This could be due to some inherent internal weakness, some fatal flaw that will descending to the depths (the next category). If so, you are beyond mortal help. Seek the Lord. But your failing may also be because of decades of indoctrination from social forces beyond your control. Throw off the yoke of leftism and right yourself. Where there is breath, there is hope.

0 right: You are woke. You are debased. If you are a man, you are effeminate. If you are a woman, again, you are effeminate. Either way, you are deceptive, dull, and ugly. Nobody likes you, and you are a blight to all who are unfortunate enough to meet you. The only thing you are good at is providing an example of what not to be. You are an enemy.

If you scored poorly, do not fret. Hit the books, study hard, and next time you’ll do better.

