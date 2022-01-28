Experts—Trust Them!—Discover Coronadoom Misinformation Causes Depressive Symptoms

Gettin’ bad out there, friends. Lot of people poppin’ happy pills. Pills, that is, designed by Experts to make them happy. Or what Experts say passes for happy. Pills that, with medical precision, carve out smiles on graven visages. Pills that ensure those smiles all the way to early graves.
But let that pass.
The pills are being ingested at ever-greater rates because people are being diagnosed—the word is stressed—more and more with what Experts call depression. How this differs from sadness, glumness, melancholy, even agony, and a whole host of other similar emotions, I’ll leave Experts to explain.
Our purpose is different. It is to discuss this wonderful new peer-reviewed paper in JAMA by Roy Perlis and a chunk of others: “Association of Major Depressive Symptoms With Endorsement of COVID-19 Vaccine Misinformation Among US Adults“.
You can see where this is going. The more coronadoom misinformation there is, the more depressive symptoms there are. The more depressive symptoms there are, the more depression. And the more depression there is, the more happy pills are prescribed. Be like your Congresscreature: invest in Pfizer.
Let’s take a look at some of the leading sources of depression; which is to say, of coronadoom misinformation.
The Fabulous Fauci must take first place in any such list. In early 2020, before his celebrity metastasized and he became a shameless camera whore, he spoke a truth in a TV broadcast. Masks don’t work, he said, and won’t stop coronadoom, or any respiratory disease. Wear one if it makes you happy, he said, but don’t count on it.
After the panic took firm grip on the nation’s estrogenically shriveled testicles, he began lying about masks. He insisted they worked. Wear two, he said. Which he never did when the camera was off.
He was far from the only Expert pumping mask misinformation. Indeed, it’s difficult to think of a credentialed Expert who did not. That is a depressing thought.
But the research by Perlis focused on vaccine misinformation, so it’s not clear that masks lies and exaggerations count—even after a century’s worth of studies showing they were useless. Let’s push on.
Fauci again appears shortly after the announcement of the mRNA gene therapy treatment many came to call vaccines. He said, “When people are vaccinated they can feel safe they are not going to get infected.”
We can, and must, ask: was he lying, or just ignorant?
Either way, he was spreading misinformation. But was he doing it out of malice or some form of psychopathy, or was his performance the result of promoting a midwit far beyond his competence? You be the judge.
Then there was CDC Director Rochelle Walensky. Like Facui, she is a doctor, an Expert. She said, “Vaccinated people don’t carry the virus, don’t get sick.”
In her case, it’s more probable she was ignorant, and only repeating what she had heard from whoever it is that provides her with Official Information. We do have to consider, after all, that she was promoted to her job because of her sex.
How about Ice Cream Joe? He said, “You’re okay; you’re not going to get covid if you have these vaccinations.”
Funny thing about Biden. He has spent a lifetime, his entire career, lying. He has been caught more times than Hillary has buried enemies. Many of his whoppers were even exposed by regime propagandists. Who, in their favor, thought that Biden would be dumped at the time.
But his supporters forgave every one of the lies. Even the ones he admitted! Yet—and this is the funny part—they still always believe whatever he says.
That being so, we have to exclude Biden from this list. People just don’t believe his misinformation is anything but genuine, even after proof it isn’t. That depresses me.
Still, it is clear there are massive amounts of misinformation being spread about coronadoom, and not just about the vaccines. Vaccines are the worst, though. I have collected in regular updates promises from Experts that even one shot was near 100% efficacious—not just from death, but from infection. Depressing.
Worse, today, in many locales, vaccine misinformation is the law. Get one or get fired. On the theory that if you are fired you can’t catch or spread the doom. Talk about misinformation!
May as well quote the paper, which is otherwise a typical asinine effort to quantify the unquantifiable with sketchy questionnaires, and to codify opinions of Experts as unquestionable law. The authors said, “individuals with moderate or greater depressive symptoms were more likely to endorse vaccine-related misinformation”.
Well, we see this out the window, don’t we? Those “boosted” (definition changes by country) and masked are the most frightened.
Misinformation is a terrible thing.
