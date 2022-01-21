Justice Anthony Kennedy Is A Satanist

Anthony Kennedy, while sitting as a Supreme Court Justice, in an infamous ruling wrote, “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.”
This is satanism.
I don’t mean the bloody red demon exorcist green-pea-soup satanism, though that certainly exists and is the true darker side of it, and I don’t mean the LARPy dress-up ackshually satanism of redditors. I mean in the worst sense, the Luciferian Freemasonic sense, where man thinks himself Godlike. This is beyond the idea that man sole measure of all things, but that man is also the creator of things.
It’s trivial to disprove Kennedy’s argument, and many have done it, so we won’t spend much time on it, except to emphasize that his sentiment is now deep in every breast. We want to know why.
Oh? You haven’t seen a disproof? Okay, here’s a short one.
It is my concept of existence, and of meaning, that I have to right, nay duty, to eviscerate my enemies and use their bowels as casings for sausages. This answers the mystery of life to me. That is why I am here. If you disagree with me, you are my enemy. And if you are my enemy, start this paragraph over again to see your fate.
If Kennedy is right, you have no foundation, no basis at all, to prove me wrong. You may only disagree. Your disagreement means nothing. It is mere air. Especially if you are weaker than I, and it is dinner time.
As idiotic as this disproof is, it is valid because it relies on ideas we all have embedded into us, or we quickly learn, which are certain universal notions. It is that now we (especially the young) deny them. Or pretend to. It is the retreat from universalism that led to Kennedy and to us.
We can thank especially William of Ockham, he of the dull razor fame, for this. At the peak of Realism in philosophy, the glorious Middle Ages (an apt term), certain academic thoughts occurred to those impatient with the rigor of the schoolmen. Thoughts of doubt. Which became a mark of sophistication. Which, through the passing of years and encrustation of theory, led to the considered-brilliant solution: we are certain we can never be certain.
Anyway, Ockham was the father of nominalism, which is the denial of universals, and therefore of underlying fixed Reality.
This isn’t the time to tell that story, or to describe in detail the competing philosophies. But it’s plain enough that if you deny universalisms, you are not only free, à la Kennedy, to make up your own definitions for things, you must do so.
Nominalism is why we have spectacles such as this:
Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it
— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022
I don’t know, and don’t care, if Walsh’s interlocutors were men pretending to be women, or women pretending to be men. I do care whether or not they are crazy. They aren’t. They are, however, satanists. Satanism is the religion that is rapidly replacing Christianity. The religion also called Woke. I don’t mean that in any sensationalist way, but as a statement of the metaphysical beliefs shared by our coming masters.
Reality says the universal sex exists and has the characteristics we know, even if, perchance, we don’t know all of them. Knowing universals exist does not imply we always get particular instances correct, or know them fully. The opposite result, skepticism, that therefore we can never know them at all, is absurd. Yet believed.
Broken instances of universals also don’t disprove universals. We don’t say a cat lady who forgot to go to the market, falls asleep, and has her foot gnawed off by a pack of ravenous felines is a non-lady because she lacks a foot. She’s just a broken lady.
The people Walsh talked to said “Transwomen are women”. Walsh made great sport of the pair (later) because they couldn’t define woman. Yes they could, and can.
They lied.
Of course they know what a woman is. They believe in the universal. But they also follow Kennedy’s satanism and believe they can create a new kind of universal, a transwoman. But to create that, they first necessarily have to know what a woman is to pretend to be one.
And because they know they are not what a woman is, they have to pretend to have created something else, a new thing. But only Reality, which is to say, only God Himself, can create a universal. So they are satanists.
I’ve forgotten who said it first, but God creates, man can only discover. That is no longer believed.
Briggs, you go from strength to strength.
New revelations explode daily but theocratic patterns are recycled. Masks. Apocalyptic visions of flooding. Catechisms. Authoritarianism. Worshiping multiple times a day before your choice of media. We don’t seem to be ritual posturing towards Mecca yet but maybe it’s coming.
Will a leader arise to save us? I’m not Christian, but watching the evil stalking among us makes me wonder.
Satan has a lot going for him; sex, drugs, rock n’ roll, money, fame, power, freedom,
— all the fun of the world without any pangs of conscience, but rather a full sense of pride. Little wonder the sly devil does so well recruiting dupes into his ponzi scheme. Of course, when the bills come due, the bubble bursts, and the chickens come home to roost amidst metastasizing metaphors, the poor fools howl, Oh you tricky Devil, you lied to me!
Same as it ever was.
I’m not sure that Justice Kennedy’s comment that you cite is in error. It seems to be that it is a redefinition of the word “liberty.” A definition is only an abstract statement, neither true nor false. As long as he is consistent, he can define the word as he pleases. It is not until you apply the definition to something in reality that it can be true or false.
Of course, I am basing that just on the single sentence you cite. If he later went on to apply his redefinition to some legal principle that made use of the word “liberty” then that would be the fallacy of equivocation. If he went on to claim that his redefinition of liberty was a something to be persued to obtain a good or virtuous life, then that would be a error of fact. To accept a “concept of existence” that is in conflict with reality would be a great evil. And, as you write, make an idol out of yourself.
But I think you need to cite a little bit more of his statement to show that he is in error.
Robert Yoho: ”Will a leader arise to save us?”
The Leader has already arisen, to save us. If we would only follow Him.
Briggs, if you can so easily to conclude and broadcast that Kennedy is a Satanist, you should be able to accept my conclusion that you are evil. (You know you are evil, and I can justify my conclusion if you wish, though I rather read a novel.
Your argument doesn’t disprove anything. The fact that you can decide on a meaning to your life that I might not like doesn’t prove that you can’t have your own meaning to life. Not even slightly. It’s just an argument from consequences fallacy.
Reality is real. Reality was created by God. Anyone who opposes reality, who denies the very existence of reality, has therefore placed themselves in opposition to not only reality, but God. QED
The words of Moses in Deuteronomy 29 still hold. Therefore: It is time and past time to reinstate the Inquisition. It is time and past time for a Crusade, a Reconquista of our own.
@BB: “The question is, ” said Alice, “whether you can make words mean so many different things.” “The question is,” said Humpty Dumpty. “which is to be master—that’s all.” – Through the Looking Glass, L. Carroll
BB — my first thought was that your opinion was worthy of a Supreme Court talmudist. But on further reflection, it’s not a bad point. There is a narrow sense where Justice Kennedy’s statement is simply stating the necessity of man’s discernment in making choices, given man’s free will. We are not programmed as are animals. There is Gods Truth, but it is left to man to seek, weigh, and choose it. Usually badly, it seems. Justice Kennedy can emanate clown-suited penumbras all he likes, but when his clown car crashes into the guard rail of reality, and plunges off the roadrunner cliff of truth, smashing into the bedrock of terminal metaphoric euphoria, then perhaps he may issue a dissenting opinion.
Swordy, for gods sake can you just get out of the minor key for once? Go to your piano and hit a crashing C-major chord, man! It’ll do you good.
You are neither a swordfish, nor a trombone. Having the “liberty” to define yourself as such is a meaningless frivolity. To insist anyone else respect or even pay attention to such a meaningless frivolity is insanity. Hence, Kennedy.
I remember seeing (circa 2010) an article in an academic journal that went at length about the differences between “sex” and “gender.” As was vogue at the time, “gender” meant non physical characteristics and “sex” meant physical characteristics. It was then described how a “transgendered” person simply had a gender that didn’t match the sex, and how while we might be able to say things about that person’s sex, we had to respect absolutely a personal determination of gender.
So far this is at least logically consistent, if divorced from reality.
But in the last few paragraphs of the paper it declared that even “sex” could easily be changed by surgery, and that there was good reason to say that it had changed if a transgendered person merely started acting differently or dressing differently. After all, who are we to say that a penis must necessarily indicate a male sex?
It was an eye opening experience that taught me that the advocates of transgenderism are not merely deluded, but actively dishonest and anti-reality.
May God bless you Briggs, for standing up and stating what in a saner age would be considered obvious.
You’ll get a load of grief for it!
Three Ave’s for you!
http://www.drbo.org/chapter/68002.htm
The first Pope was right and Kennedy is a satanist and he is the logical consequence of accepting a liberty which is really malice.
Sure, Democracy stinks like the bottom of monkey’s cage but ain’t we got fun.
Re: ‘nominalism’ vs ‘realism’
Of course, the classical ‘realist’ position begs the question (“begging” in the original sense of already supplying the answer) as to whether (and if so, how) one can arrive at a sure knowledge of universals.
But that was one of the key questions in the argument: can one truly arrive at a sure knowledge of universals? And what is the basis for that attestation? Or does ‘induction’ prove itself?
One ought to remember that William of Ockham (c. 1287-1347) was far from the first ‘nominalist’; two centuries prior, Peter Abelard (1079-1142) certainly taught a strong form of it for much of his career. And one also ought to remember that Ockham was a ‘realist’, in the sense that he never doubted that our senses told us about the real world.
One should also remember that Ockham was, and remained, a Catholic priest, and never repudiated his faith, in transubstantiation, or in any other of the truths of the faith. But he differed, perhaps with reason, from the ‘realists’ in his account of those truths.
And transubstantiation came to be, not an edge case, but the test case, for the whole debate. After all, from the ‘outside’, as it were, transubstantiation seems the height of nominalism: you take bread and wine and you change their name.
The bread and wine look and act exactly the same after you change their name. But by changing their name, they become what you say: the Body and Blood, Soul and Divinity of Our Lord. The very essence, the ‘form’, the ‘substance’ of the bread and wine are ‘transubstantiated’: this is the faith of the Church.
Nor could anyone seriously argue that the transubstantiation of the bread and wine is a ‘miraculous’ event; for, very much different from a miracle, the transubstantiation of the bread and wine at each and every valid Mass to the end of time is perfectly predictable, consistent, and regular. A miracle is scarcely a thing that directly contradicts the most fundamental laws of the universe predictably, consistently. regularly — and on spec.
Is transubstantiation thus not a direct repudiation of the stable relationship between things and words that classical ‘realists’ so prize?
This was the kind of question that animated the argument between the ‘realists’ and the ‘nominalists’ in the late Middle Ages.
Questions like these were, and are, serious questions, not lightly dismissed or answered.
Q: What is a woman?
A: Someone who menstruates with some degree of regularity, it’s not complicated.
Here’s where you screwed up:
The difference between “meaning” and “reality.”
We can both look at a rock and each derive our own meaning of a rock, its existence, its feeling. But the rock remains a rock.
The rock is the reality.
That you may see in it a useful paper-weight, and I may see it as a useful weapon to put in a sling and hurl at your head, doesn’t change the reality. The reality is fixed. It is a hard thing and does things hardness is useful for.
But if you want to redefine that reality that a rock is a trans-sponge and identifies as very soft and don’t get out of the way when you see me slinging it at you… well… you’re about to experience the cold hard reality smashing the very thing you use to give things frivolous “meanings.”
So it stands to reason that your “meanings” should be consistent with reality. Paperweight and weapon align with the reality of the hard quality of a rock, but a sponge and a snowball do not, no matter how hard you try and how giddy you feel in your god-like power of imagination.
This is going to start giving your life more problems, but instead of correcting your botched meaning, you then start blaming everyone else for being very mean to you, and demand society rearrange itself and science and meaning to cater to you, which will eventually find more people wanting to stone you to death to end that insanity if you don’t do yourself in by putting on your swimming trunks and diving off a cliff into a quarry.
Frankly I find the trans-inanity hilariously outdated by their own criteria.
If there is no such thing as a woman, then it stands to reason that they need not be held back by limiting “women” to need to be called she/her or even need to have the “wo” either nor need to dress or act as one normally does. Who says a “woman” can’t just be “man” and be called he/him and dress and behave as a “man” and therefore be that for the sake of convenience and social justice and equality? Whatever those words mean…
So we should be more progressive and trans men to women should become trans-trans and be trans-trans-man-woman-man and keep their penises and just do everything that normal men behave and do. I mean, why hold yourself back by outdated re-definitions of woman. Why can’t woman be man and man who wants to be woman just take woman to be just a man, man?
Like… free your mind!
Swoshfish contd:
Also Briggs already addressed you in paragraph two:
If Kennedy is right, you have no foundation, no basis at all, to prove me wrong. You may only disagree. Your disagreement means nothing. It is mere air. Especially if you are weaker than I, and it is dinner time.
So Briggs never said…
Of course you can! You just won’t go very far with it by having a stoopid one. Like having your cake and eating it too. And by ‘cake’, you may mean a trans-rock with a candle.
Anyway, this again serves as another fine example of how fak-chakers work… by not addressing the point, but some trans-point they thought you trans-meant to trans-say so that they may present a trans-fact, which should not be confused with an actual fact or an actual fact-check.
Nailed it Briggs.
Liberty is simply I choose for me and you choose for you. Consequences usually follow but are not part of any reasonable definition (IMO).
I accept the existence of universals as a hypothetical thing; as a practical matter I only require proof beyond reasonable doubt. It is unreasonable to assume I was created 5 minutes ago complete with a lifetime of memories. It’s possible, but so what? I work with what seems to be real.
All definitions are working definitions. Here in internet comments definitions tend to be less defined.
One thing is certain and self-proving; in order to claim to be a woman (or anything) one must define the properties of woman (or that thing) so that anyone can determine whether you do indeed meet that definition.
If there’s an irony here, it is that for decades women’s liberation was trying to persuade everyone that there is no meaningful difference between a man and a woman. If that were true there would be no point in announcing one or the other since they are the same.
But it seem they are NOT the same and some people wish to be called woman and some people wish to be called man. Perhaps they have a definition.
Liberty includes me NOT going along with your definition.