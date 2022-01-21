Justice Anthony Kennedy Is A Satanist

Anthony Kennedy, while sitting as a Supreme Court Justice, in an infamous ruling wrote, “At the heart of liberty is the right to define one’s own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life.”

This is satanism.

I don’t mean the bloody red demon exorcist green-pea-soup satanism, though that certainly exists and is the true darker side of it, and I don’t mean the LARPy dress-up ackshually satanism of redditors. I mean in the worst sense, the Luciferian Freemasonic sense, where man thinks himself Godlike. This is beyond the idea that man sole measure of all things, but that man is also the creator of things.

It’s trivial to disprove Kennedy’s argument, and many have done it, so we won’t spend much time on it, except to emphasize that his sentiment is now deep in every breast. We want to know why.

Oh? You haven’t seen a disproof? Okay, here’s a short one.

It is my concept of existence, and of meaning, that I have to right, nay duty, to eviscerate my enemies and use their bowels as casings for sausages. This answers the mystery of life to me. That is why I am here. If you disagree with me, you are my enemy. And if you are my enemy, start this paragraph over again to see your fate.

If Kennedy is right, you have no foundation, no basis at all, to prove me wrong. You may only disagree. Your disagreement means nothing. It is mere air. Especially if you are weaker than I, and it is dinner time.

As idiotic as this disproof is, it is valid because it relies on ideas we all have embedded into us, or we quickly learn, which are certain universal notions. It is that now we (especially the young) deny them. Or pretend to. It is the retreat from universalism that led to Kennedy and to us.

We can thank especially William of Ockham, he of the dull razor fame, for this. At the peak of Realism in philosophy, the glorious Middle Ages (an apt term), certain academic thoughts occurred to those impatient with the rigor of the schoolmen. Thoughts of doubt. Which became a mark of sophistication. Which, through the passing of years and encrustation of theory, led to the considered-brilliant solution: we are certain we can never be certain.

Anyway, Ockham was the father of nominalism, which is the denial of universals, and therefore of underlying fixed Reality.

This isn’t the time to tell that story, or to describe in detail the competing philosophies. But it’s plain enough that if you deny universalisms, you are not only free, à la Kennedy, to make up your own definitions for things, you must do so.

Nominalism is why we have spectacles such as this:

Here’s the part on Dr Phil where I demonstrate that the “gender experts” cannot even define the word woman or explain what they mean when they use it pic.twitter.com/7CGcaEUlnj — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) January 19, 2022

I don’t know, and don’t care, if Walsh’s interlocutors were men pretending to be women, or women pretending to be men. I do care whether or not they are crazy. They aren’t. They are, however, satanists. Satanism is the religion that is rapidly replacing Christianity. The religion also called Woke. I don’t mean that in any sensationalist way, but as a statement of the metaphysical beliefs shared by our coming masters.

Reality says the universal sex exists and has the characteristics we know, even if, perchance, we don’t know all of them. Knowing universals exist does not imply we always get particular instances correct, or know them fully. The opposite result, skepticism, that therefore we can never know them at all, is absurd. Yet believed.

Broken instances of universals also don’t disprove universals. We don’t say a cat lady who forgot to go to the market, falls asleep, and has her foot gnawed off by a pack of ravenous felines is a non-lady because she lacks a foot. She’s just a broken lady.

The people Walsh talked to said “Transwomen are women”. Walsh made great sport of the pair (later) because they couldn’t define woman. Yes they could, and can.

They lied.

Of course they know what a woman is. They believe in the universal. But they also follow Kennedy’s satanism and believe they can create a new kind of universal, a transwoman. But to create that, they first necessarily have to know what a woman is to pretend to be one.

And because they know they are not what a woman is, they have to pretend to have created something else, a new thing. But only Reality, which is to say, only God Himself, can create a universal. So they are satanists.

I’ve forgotten who said it first, but God creates, man can only discover. That is no longer believed.

