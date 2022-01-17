Why Voting Is Bad & Other Topics from Everything You Believe Is Wrong — Podcast

Podcast from the Your American Heritage show from 15 January 2022. Show description: “Ed Bonderenka talks to Matt Briggs (wmbriggs.com) about, among other things, his book ‘Everything You Believe Is Wrong’.”

Bonderenka’s previous shows are here.

We spent a good deal of time on Chapter 5 “On Voting.” But there were a few words on our culture’s determination to DIE. Which is taken from Diversity Inclusion and Equality, or Equity. Which is Chapter 11, “Can’t We All Get Along?”

As I’ve said many times, Equality was the first sin, and it will be the last. It comes and goes, fades and strengthens in time. Now it is believed with an ardor stronger than a scientist touting his model to a grant review board.

It’s most bizarrely believed in this thing called academic Christian theology. Yes, prefixing “academic” to any word is enough to damn it in most cases. In this case, too.

However Equality to be believed in Christian circles is a question I don’t have an answer to. Perhaps some of you know. But that it came to be believed is remarkable, because it is nowhere supported in scripture itself.

In a nice coincidence, here was the second reading from yesterday (1 Cor 12:4-11).

Brothers and sisters:

There are different kinds of spiritual gifts but the same Spirit;

there are different forms of service but the same Lord;

there are different workings but the same God

who produces all of them in everyone.

To each individual the manifestation of the Spirit

is given for some benefit.

To one is given through the Spirit the expression of wisdom;

to another, the expression of knowledge according to the

same Spirit;

to another, faith by the same Spirit;

to another, gifts of healing by the one Spirit;

to another, mighty deeds;

to another, prophecy;

to another, discernment of spirits;

to another, varieties of tongues;

to another, interpretation of tongues.

But one and the same Spirit produces all of these,

distributing them individually to each person as he wishes.

Whatever the opposite of Equality is, this is it.

You may download a PDF of the entire first chapter (with Table of Contents).

Get the book at (Amazon, Barnes & Noble (paper and nook), Alibris (link), ABE Books (at a slight premium).

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

