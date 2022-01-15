The Consecration Of Russia Was Accepted — Guest Post by Ianto Watt

I have a problem. I still find myself convinced that the Consecration of Russia hasn’t happened, correctly that is, because I have yet to see the promised result (peace & conversion). Yet I am also faced with the personal testimony of the Abbot, who has related certain things to me about the Consecration. I certainly trust him more than myself, but there are still further problems.

Yes, I’m speaking again of Fatima. And the prophetic utterance of The Beautiful Lady on the Errors of Russia? Routinely, without reflection, when so many hear that phrase of the Errors of Russia, they reflexively regurgitate ‘Communism’. Even (and especially) the most learned among us. Which is where I come in. For I am the village idiot. And I disagree. Violently. But who listens to Cassandra? Right. Nobody.

What in the world am I talking about? Simple, muzhik. It’s all about timing. Think about this: if we pray for our enemies, saying ‘forgive us our sins, as we forgive those who sin against us’, then we have implicitly asked that we be forgiven after we have forgiven those who sin against us. In other words, after we have given mercy, we may then ask mercy for ourselves.

But wait! What about that other primary admonition, that we are to love others as we love ourselves? Wouldn’t sequence here require that ‘we’ must come first? Well, yes. But only if we see ourselves as members of the Body of Christ. In other words, have we loved Jesus Christ first, before our personal filthy selves, let alone anyone else? Do we love ourselves as we currently are, or as we wish to be? Such a conundrum.

Well, so what? Here’s what. Timing is everything. Sequence counts. And the sequence tells all. If we have forgiven our tormentors, only then do we qualify to ask for our own forgiveness. Not before. Only after. Whether it is in loving or forgiving, timing is everything. That’s crucial.

Now, back to the question: what are the errors of Russia? If we say Communism, we ignore something blindingly obvious. At least, to me, the idiot, that is. Russia is no longer Communist. Nor, in my opinion, was she ever. Yes, a certain sub-set of the world was Communist, and they successfully invaded the body politic of Russia. Just like here, today. I won’t name the grouping that accomplished this fact, but it wasn’t the Irish. Nor the Anglish, much as I would prefer.

No, Communism isn’t the cause, although it is indeed a symptom. But just like the Irish and the Anglish, things are a little crazy here. What we need is a little Welsh insanity if we are to understand the problem. Why? Because Communism will be overturned before the final array of forces. Just as Capitalism is being destroyed today. All in order to usher in the New World our non-Anglish-Irish Overlords have planned for us. For in the dialectic world of Hegel, Kant and Marx, both the thesis and antithesis must be destroyed before the new synthesis can emerge to hypnotize us with the new image of the last god.

The new image that will cause us to all bow and scrape before it, as it glistens in the sun of the New Days. The days before the Last Day.

What the Hell am I talking about? Well, yes, I’m an idiot, but even a broken clock is right twice each day. And here’s where I’m right. Communism is, at its heart, anti-God. Just read any Communist, he will tell you. God (capitalized) does not exist. Only the new god can save us, and that new god is Man. A particular man, to be sure, the Anti-Christ. Who will come to reconcile everything to himself.

Recall scripture, if you will, as it recounts the appearance of this Man of god. This god of Man. It always says he will unite the government of all mankind under his rule. But everyone tends to forget that he is accompanied by the False Prophet. In other words, a man of god (in some fashion). Capitalized or not, the concept is there. In other words, something beyond a man.

Which means that in the end, there will be an accommodation (but not a full merging) between the concepts of god and man. Which is totally antithetical to the idea of Communism. Remember this, Komrade; this partnership between the concepts of god and man do not require us to travel all the way to the Aeviternal Center in order to accommodate the existence of a god. No, all we have to do is penetrate into the Intermediate Plane to find the existence of a god. Or gods, plural. But one will do for now, eh?

If we can find the right man who can rise above the human-only plane (that is, as Wolfgang tells us, on the Circumferential surface), then we can accept that particular man as both Man and god. And then follow him into this glorious Red Dawn.

All of which is repugnant to true Communism. For true Communism can only accommodate the material. Communism can only accept the physical. There can be no Intermediate Plane (let alone the Aeviternal Center) in a world made up of atoms alone. So Communism cannot be the error (Russian or otherwise) that leads us into the abyss. And that is before the next nasty question I have for those who mindlessly repeat the mantra.

Which is this: if the question is ‘what are the errors of Russia’, what the Hell is her other error? If Communism is one error, what is her other error? You’ll note, The Beautiful Lady spoke in the plural. So, if Communism is one error, what is the other? And are there more than just two?

Seems pretty simple to this simpleton. Communism hates the non-physical. Yet the coming god-man requires a spiritual compliment. Communism is singular, but The Beautiful Lady speaks of at least two errors. Yet Communism, destroyed in Russia, is opposed to Capitalism, which is also being destroyed here, before our eyes.

And please, don’t say Socialism is the other evil of Russia. Socialism, according to true socialists, is simply the end point of the initial Communist trajectory, but it too is purely materialistic.

Why then will Communism (or even Socialism) prevail, when both thesis and antithesis are to be destroyed (to make way for the newly synthesized New World)? Communist theory itself, according to both Marx and Engels, demands this self-destruction of the Communistic chrysalis of Socialism. They are one and the same. The only question, whether you are a materialist or not, is what will replace it? What is the Synthesis that will appear, which has both a material and spiritual component, both needed to mesmerize us? If you are a Christian, you have to accept that it will be a blend of both the material and spiritual. The only question is, what kind of Spirit will it be?

Well, that’s simple, to a simpleton. It will be the marriage of true Dark Matter and true Dark Energy. And it won’t be the result of Communism. After all, the great number of supposedly Christian believers will be fooled by this marriage as well. And they are, to a man, rightly opposed to Communism. They demand a Spiritual element to be part of the nuptials. So, how could they accept a Communistic/Socialistic (nee, Russian) spouse?

Well, here we go, my friend. It has to be a solution that satisfies all the in-laws, as they accept all the out-laws. And I can see only one. The bride and the groom in this Dark scenario must both be Russian.

Why is that? Simple. Because only those who believe in ‘Communism’ as the answer to Fatima’s question will accept a Russian answer, as they always conflate Communism with Russia. And since they are stuck on Communism, they see Russia as the acceptable substitute answer. Why? Because, paradoxically, they now see Russia as having become Christian! And thus, palatable. Sure, Russia’s a drunk schismatic. But she’s in Al-Anon now. So she’s OK!

Since the anti-Capitalists are also stuck on Communism (as their preferred solution to worldly trouble), they too will accept a Russian answer, as they also conflate Russia with anti-capitalism (even though Russia is now Capitalistic in large part). In other words, only Russia will do. Which, of course, puts everyone in agreement. Including, it seems, The Beautiful Lady. The problem is, she still sees Russia as the problem and not the solution. She sees this coming synthesis as a disaster and not a blessing. But everyone else is fine with it!

So we must have a synthetic-marriage between Caesar and god. Notice who gets capitalized here. And guess who wasn’t invited to the ceremony. God. Well, was that just a typo?

I will say it again. There are (at least) two errors of Russia, and they are inextricably entwined. For Russia has claimed, since 1453, to be the sole home of both True God (Orthodoxy) and True (Slavic) Man. Salvation comes from the Slavs, if you didn’t know it. But they do. Ask Monk Nestor. I’ll say this again, too. You can’t be both Romulus and Remus at the same time. Christ and Caesar are opposed, not conjoined. There are no real two-headed eagles. The problem isn’t Communism. It’s Russian chauvinism!

Look at it this way. Russia could genuinely be the seat of a Wholly Roman Empire. But not the seat of the Holy Roman Church. Not at the same time.

Only Russia holds the key to both sides of this puzzle. Why? Because only she can make plausible (earthly) claim to the rightful heritage of both the bride and groom in this coming marriage of Anti-Christ and False Prophet. Communism can’t. Capitalism can’t. Even Kant can’t.

Don’t forget, the Western Empire also makes this same idiotic claim of Caesar and god being compatible (or even the same person). Ever since Julius. That has been the norm. That’s what all those martyrs died for, in their refusal to burn the pinch of incense to the pantheon that included Julius and his successors. Right on down to our day, as the neo-cons continue to invoke the mantra of Holy Roman America in their bid to get the heartland martyrs to go and die in the next endless war for the glory of the heaven-on-earth democratic theocracy. Just as Autocratic Russia has asked of the muzhiks for the last five centuries.

Again, everyone (especially CNN) seems happy to conclude that Russia, and Russia alone, is the answer to the question. Any question!

But back to my conundrum. The Abbot says he spoke to a priest (now deceased) who actually talked to Sr. Lucia. And that she affirmed to him that the consecration was indeed ‘accepted’.

Notice, I didn’t say ‘done’. That is, to say, done ‘correctly’. All I said was ‘accepted’. That’s all The Abbot said he said.

Which is the problem. In other words, all of the objections raised by so many people as to the form and content of the previously reported attempts to do as The Beautiful Lady requested are hereby answered. The objections were (and are) still valid. But they have been over-ruled. The Heavenly bench, according to The Abbot (and his source) has ruled in favor of the defendants (Popes and Bishops). Over-ruled?!

But Your Honor, how can this be? ‘Silence’, He thunders! ‘Silence in the Court!’, He shouts, banging down His gavel! And so, I sit, dazed in mind and stunned in spirit.

No, it’s not the Father shouting here. He’s the plaintiff, after all, in the previous (but ongoing) case of Snake vs Eve, et al. No, the Judge here (as in all other cases in this truly Supreme Court), is the Plaintiff’s son, Jesus. Who has not recused Himself. Why? Because He can’t. There’s no one else available. Remember, the Holy Spirit is the prime witness in all these cases, so that choice is out. And it seems the Judge’s mother (The Beautiful Lady) is the only defense attorney available. Why? Well, haven’t you ever heard the joke about the first lawyer to appear before the Pearly Gates? Right.

The only other lawyer available (in Heaven, that is) is the Prosecutor, El Diablo, Esq., so there it is. And the defense attorney for the case in question (Popes and Bishops vs. The Righteous, et al), seems to have thrown her clients onto the mercy of the court.

‘Yes, Your Honor, my clients did their community service badly. They ignored the court’s deadlines. They have abused their tenants and let others abuse them too. Yet, I ask for Your mercy, because each of them, at one time or another, has honored me, as Your Mother. And so, I ask, on behalf for Your own honor, not to assess the maximum penalties originally given in the first appearance of this case, in the District Court at Fatima, in 1917.’

So here I sit. My objections are valid, but over-ruled. But why? Well, after mulling this over, for nearly a month, I can only assume that I, myself, as a member of the Righteous party to this suit, must see myself as self-righteous. And now we are back to what I wrote at the beginnings of this piece. About the sequence of our pleas. Timing is everything.

If we want to press the issue of exactness on others, get ready for the same treatment. If we are determined to get exactly what the advertisement promised, then we are idiots. Why? Because we’re all part of the product-fulfillment center. We all work, in some capacity or other, in the Amazon fulfillment center in the Vatican. And we have all fallen short. Just as Bezos has. Top to bottom, the whole thing is inhabited by Losers. And Users. Don’t look at HR. Not just yet. Look first in the mirror.

Do you really want exactitude? The more I think, I think I don’t. Ever seen that bumper sticker that says ‘If you want Peace, Work for Justice!’? Well, I made my own years ago, that said ‘If you want Justice, go to Hell’. I couldn’t give them away.

Here’s where I have landed, right where I began many years ago, trying to sell my bumper sticker (and book). I sure as Hell don’t want Justice. I want Mercy! I’m betting a few Popes and Bishops want the same. No, not all of them. But I’m not ready to point the particular finger at the moment of anyone’s particular demise. I’m thinking (and hoping) that a lot of arrivals upstairs came from the Repair Department halfway down. Those repaired at their own request (repentance). Ask St. Dismas. Last second changes still count. One second left, you’re down by six. Time for a Hail Mary!

Where does this leave us, here on the Circumferential Surface? A surface shrouded with the Purple Haze of war? Simple. We have, by this merciful Heavenly ‘acceptance’, avoided the full magnitude of the threatened chastisement, due to the pleadings on our behalf by The Beautiful Lady. But we have also been denied the full blessings of a rightly done (in all meanings of the word) Consecration. And given the past history of Man, and all our sordid failings at each step of our way around the circumference of our earthly lives, this ain’t such a bad outcome.

So I have petitioned the True Supreme Court, asking to withdraw my name as one joined to The Righteous party in this suit against The Popes and Bishops. And to petition The Court for their (and my) mercy.

Yes, we will all have to continue to suffer. But not to the utmost. And yes, also, that there will be more time to repent, not only for ourselves, but for others. That’s what this extra time is all about. For those here now, and for those yet to come (who will also have to suffer). But hey, who ever said this was going to be a pain-free existence here on earth? In fact, I believe He said just the opposite.

If you meet anyone who says otherwise, remember this—it’s likely a sting operation, run by the FBI, under the direction of the DOJ, and its true director, El Diablo, Esq. You’ve now been warned.

Let’s get back to my real problem, which is this: what am I supposed to do with my prayers? My prayers for the Consecration of Russia. If I accept that it has been done, however badly, yet Heaven has ‘accepted it’, what does that mean for us? And again, what to do with those prayers I offer daily?

First of all, let’s figure out where we are. I think we are still on the battlefield, of course. And that the smoke is still thick, although patches of light appear here and there. And some scenes look better, while some still look grim, as there is still an ongoing struggle occurring. What does this mean?

I think it means that we are undergoing some chastisement, while also receiving some blessings. If the Abbot is right (and I think he must be), then we dodged the big bullet when the main Soviet naval arsenal at Severomorsk exploded, wiping out much of Severomorsk and nearly a thousand missiles and torpedoes. According to some sources, these arms were to have been used in a planned Soviet invasion of Europe in late 1984.

These plans had come to a head with the need to re-staff the leadership of the Soviet Pacific Fleet caused by a single air crash that killed all 16 Admirals and Generals in February of 1981 . The new blood in the Soviet High Command was known as the Young Turks, who, never having served in WWII, did not fear war. And they were furiously preparing for it when the fire that triggered this disaster at Severomorsk began on May 13th of 1984. The Feast Day of Fatima. Of course.

Yes, just a few months after Pope JPII had made his follow-on Consecration of Russia (which linked itself to the consecrations done by Pope Pius XII in 1942 and 1952). Yes, the same three ‘consecrations’ I (and so many others) have questioned as being ‘incorrectly done’.

Were we doubters wrong all along? And has the leadership of the Church been right all along? Let me answer that succinctly. No and no. And if it means that we are still stuck here on the battlefield, surrounded by the smoke and fog of continued strife, but that we have dodged the fatal bullet, then I’ll take it!

But again, what do I do with my prayers? Well, I have a thought. If the previous three (or more?) consecrations were all less than optimally done (but of some good effect), then perhaps I’ll continue to pray for another Consecration. After all, we may get some added benefit, and accelerate the promised blessings. Practice makes perfect!

What’s the bottom line? Simple, my brother. We’re all complicit in this mess. All of us. Let’s quit asking for Justice. For others, that is. Let’s start begging for Mercy. For those we have doubted. And then, we can ask it for ourselves.

Remember, timing is everything.

Belated Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Komrades! God bless all of us, each and every one.

