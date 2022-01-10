The Most Infamous Coronavirus Model — The Dangerous Video YouTube Censors Don’t Want You To See!

As we await the Supreme Court announcement on whether we are now slaves in the hands of Experts, or only will be at some future date, a small (large) talk.
Original Forbidden Video!
This is a version of a talk I gave at a conference recently.
In early 2020, Neil Ferguson’s group at the Imperial College of London issued a model which terrified the world. More than two million dead in the USA! Half a million dead in the UK! But we could be saved if only we locked down, closed schools, and social distanced.
How did that model do? If you are short of time and can’t watch the video, here’s the gist: it stank. It should never have been believed. It was outrageous, asinine, and went directly against guidance issued by the WHO only months before. Too, Ferguson had a long track record of trying the panic the world.
There was no reason whatsoever to believe the model. But it was believed. Willingly, eagerly, and immediately.
Why? Well, watch and discover.
Update
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
My point in the video is that an expertocracy exists and controls information. Especially by ignorant agents who uphold “the” “Consensus.”
Just hilarious. I wanted to prove the Expertocracy existed in this video. And they did it for me.
Update
Trying to upload to Bitchute, but I’m 5% over file size. So I’m trying to shrink it a bit by choosing a lower quality. Might take a good hour to do this.
This video is unavailable, it says…
That did not take long.
So where are Catholics on the end-times?
Do you guys pray for Jesus’s swift return or are you like the amillennial sorts who believe he already came back in secret?
Because it seems like there’s little chance we’re going to get out of this without some kind of divine intervention. And I’d just as soon have it all said and done.
The purges of unapproved voices and opinions become more Soviet every day.
Have you tried Odysee? It seems much better than Bitchute, and seems pretty solid in its anti-censorship stance.
Peter
If Jesus came back everyone would know it, except perhaps experts.
Have you tried uploading to Rumble?
All,
Haven’t tried any other service. Rumble is already censoring, I heard. Don’t know Odysee.
I could always host it here, too. But wanted it to have a bigger audience.
Bitchute has been “processing” it for last 20 minutes.
Peter,
Catholics take a position of appropriate ignorance. All we know is that Christ has definitely not returned. Other than that, it’s all on the table. We traditionalist, i.e., pre-Vatican II actual Catholic types, however, are pretty convinced that we’ve either good and thoroughly kicked off the foretold Great Apostacy with said Council of Doom.