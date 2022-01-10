The Most Infamous Coronavirus Model — The Dangerous Video YouTube Censors Don’t Want You To See!

As we await the Supreme Court announcement on whether we are now slaves in the hands of Experts, or only will be at some future date, a small (large) talk.

This is a version of a talk I gave at a conference recently.

In early 2020, Neil Ferguson’s group at the Imperial College of London issued a model which terrified the world. More than two million dead in the USA! Half a million dead in the UK! But we could be saved if only we locked down, closed schools, and social distanced.

How did that model do? If you are short of time and can’t watch the video, here’s the gist: it stank. It should never have been believed. It was outrageous, asinine, and went directly against guidance issued by the WHO only months before. Too, Ferguson had a long track record of trying the panic the world.

There was no reason whatsoever to believe the model. But it was believed. Willingly, eagerly, and immediately.

Why? Well, watch and discover.

My point in the video is that an expertocracy exists and controls information. Especially by ignorant agents who uphold “the” “Consensus.”

Just hilarious. I wanted to prove the Expertocracy existed in this video. And they did it for me.

