Science Proves Unemployment Cures Covid — Coronadoom Update CXIV

We still await the blessings or curses of the so-called Supreme Court. Since we don’t know what they will do, we cannot say much about it. What I can do is bring you some amazing news! (Note the exclamation point.)

The cure for covid has been found.

Science has proved, and proved conclusively, that if you are unemployed you cannot catch or spread covid! (Second exclamation point! No, third! …)

The news was first announced by Citibank. Yes, a bank. With a female CEO.

Now I’ve said a lot of bad things about the rise of the matriarchy, but I have to admit it does some good, too. Like proving unemployment cures covid. For this female CEO is going to fire all those who do not take the government-dictated medicines. For their own good.

Well, there you are. The CEO, like all of them, speaks of employees as “family”. And that her people are her “most valuable resource.” Like your mom is your most valuable resource. Anyway, she cares, and says so. Thus, it must be that a fired person cannot catch covid. Only employed people can. If this isn’t true, then she wouldn’t be firing people.

Even if by some fell curse fired people do catch covid, they can’t spread it. Because they are not employed!

This is science, friends.

All this must be so. Because that CEO would not, in firing people, want to do them harm. She must love her employees and only want the best for them, just like our government. The only possible reason to fire people is so they can’t catch the disease, or, if they do, is so they can’t spread it.

The only possible conclusion is that it’s employment itself that facilitates the bug and its spread.

What other possible reason is there for the government to insist CEOs like this fire people who don’t want to be vaxxed? It can only be that the government, and the CEO, wants what’s best for their people. Therefore, firing must do them good.

And if it does them good, in a situation which is not obvious, given the loss of money alone, it must be that the firing somebody is even more protective than the vaccine.

Either that or…well, I hate to think it.

It’s either that or this CEO and our government hate people and want to punish them just because these people won’t obey. If this is true, and since a person’s employment status can’t possibly matter to whether or not they are infected, and the place a person stands, in his workplace or out of it, can’t matter to who this person might infect, it must be that the only purpose of these mandates it to punish. It cannot be to stop the spread of the bug.

To be cruel for the sake of cruelty. That’s the only reason. To compel people by the whip, to get them to do what they do not want to do. Not to get others safe, because that can’t be done by firing somebody.

This is probably why that French fart Macron said he wanted to “piss off” his fellow countrymen he said were no longer citizens. This may be why the flaming bundle of sticks to the north, Trudeau, said the unvaxxed are “racists”—our rulers not being able to think of any state of being worse. Even murderers are superior.

You must behave. Do what Experts say! Follow the commands of the rulers.

What is wrong with you? Did you believe you had the liberty to conduct your life without continuous guidance in every aspect by Experts? And that you were allowed to question these eminences?

Give that idea up now.

VAX HARM Here's a startling graph illustrating a point that people are beginning to talk about, but not visualizing well. And showing that concepts from 6 weeks ago aren't applying. Changes in ratio of new cases PER 100K of fully vax to unvax. pic.twitter.com/y88xVMVPp5 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) January 8, 2022

Now, if you’re like me and have kept your sense of humor, you can’t help but laugh, and laugh again, at this. The vaxxed are, as this graph suggests, suffering higher infection rates with the Ominous Omicron. Again, you must laugh.

Why, it’s as if vax critics who warned about indiscriminately vexxing those not at real risk would cause variants to rise and wreak havoc; it’s as if the critics who were shouting about original antigenic sin were right. It’s as if nobody ever listens.

Strike that. Not all oligarchs and Experts stopped up their ears. Pfizer didn’t. Headline: “Pfizer’s CEO says vaccine for omicron variant will be ready in March and manufacturing has begun”

Isn’t that fascinating?

Now to be considered “vaxxed” one will have had to have at least one of these new Pfizer fistings, on top of all the other shots.

Well, if the government can dictate you must take a medicine or you cannot work (and therefore must die), they can certainly dictate you take this, too.

If you don’t have this new shot (when it arrives) you will be considered unvaccinated. Just like the sad souls in Oregon who have received two shots but not yet three. They are officially “unvaccinated”.

This makes it much easier to claim we are in a “pandemic of the unvaccinated”, when the “unvaccinated” are vaccinated.

If you control the meaning of words, you control all.

This also seems a good place for yet another reminder of when Experts were promising a vax miracle:

The data also showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe #COVID19 as defined by @CDCgov and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by @US_FDA. Very reassuring news. (2/4) — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

THIS DIES FROM CORONADOOM AFTR 7 DAYS

Many people have asked me to look at this paper: “Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries“. Here’s a thread where I walk through it.

Many people have asked me to look at this paper: "Worldwide Bayesian Causal Impact Analysis of Vaccine Administration on Deaths and Cases Associated with COVID-19: A BigData Analysis of 145 Countries" https://t.co/CFBKN4yFFM Thread (possibly real slow) as I read through it. — William M Briggs (@FamedCelebrity) January 11, 2022

Gist: wee p-values.

NUMBERS

Yes, “cases” are shooting northwards. But we are testing now more than ever before. CDC said 2.4 million tests were performed on 4 January alone.

Yes, it is true the Ominous Omicron is sweeping the field. But those of us who have said from the beginning that the government should do nothing active, say it again. If the vax indeed caused, in part at least, the arrival of this variant, then stopping vaxxing the not-at-risk (real risk) is the only thing to do. Certainly don’t push the new Pfizer medicine.

Good news is attributed deaths are not increasing beyond the rate we predicted in the summer.

Ignore the drop off. This will still rise. The ordinary peak in respiratory deaths (and all others) is in mid January, plus or minus two weeks. We’re right about there, but the OO will push it back a week or two.

Want the real good news? Flu is back, baby!

We only have one data point in 2022, which is low because of late counts, so it won’t show until next week.

The real question is: why? Why is flu back? Are they allowing it? Has the doom receded enough that flu can breathe again?

It’s been awhile now, and the signal is real. It is good news.

Say, how’s Florida, the Land Of Death, the Desert Of Experts, doing?

Somehow—even Experts don’t know how—Florida is doing fine. Even with the raging OO.

As I said in the talk yesterday, MI no longer has the restrictions NY does—except at universities, the home of the easily terrified—but it has the same death rate as NY, which has vax passports, vax mandates (many fired already), mask mandates, etc.

Why, taking all this into account, it’s almost as if Experts are wrong.

