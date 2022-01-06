Happy Insurrection Day!

It will never, and I mean never, stop being funny that our elite rulers soiled their panties when seeing grandma here take a Capitol stroll, and then waved those panties in the air for twelve solid months shouting, “Look how frightened we are!” and “The stains show the love of Our Democracy!”

You’ve also seen the picture (heading today’s post on the main page) of one those rulers running around with a dry cleaning bag on his head. The look of terror in his eyes is real. It’s as if he knows he has a lot to feel guilty about, and at that moment was expecting to answer for it.

Did he really think a coup was in progress and that bio-weapons would be unleashed on Congress?

I think so.

Like this effeminate, so did other rulers, to varying degree, say to themselves They’ve finally come.

Only they didn’t. You remember the only killing on that otherwise calm day was when a regime secret policeman shot an unarmed woman. The regime can’t even give the guy an award for marksmanship for the killing, since it was, as the novels say, point blank.

Now if Trump had wanted to cross the Rubicon, he could have. He didn’t, and never wanted to.

It is clear, though, that if he had wanted to, he could have. The small mob that sauntered into the Capitol, possibly outnumbered by the media and government agents, instead of taking goofy selfies, could have been goaded to real violence (and not the pretend kind). Given what we know about the day’s events, a motivated mob might have succeeded.

They had surprise, which carries good odds. And, what they didn’t know, they would have confronted an enemy ready to surrender.

Recall the first thing our manly brave confident elites did, who were moments before going through the election fortification ceremonies, was to run and hide. When they could have gone out and scolded the crowd and demanded they behave themselves—which would of worked.

Yet did we see Mike Pence man the battlements? No, sir, we did not. James Madison, who as President rode into battle, from beyond his grave, blushes for Pence. Did Nancy Pelosi stand in the Gallery and toss her empties at the intruders? No, sir, she did not. When she could have secured a lifelong sponsorship from Stoli.

Of course, a coup is not as simple as taking over a single building. But it could have been done, and it might have succeeded. Yet unless Trump had also secured the backing of fighting elements of the military, and the support of various governors and other authorities, our imagined true, and not cartoon, insurrection would have died within hours, with much worse consequences for all.

But that it might have succeeded (to a degree) and because our rulers feel guilty, explains why they are still blubbering, shivering, posturing, threatening, and nervously speaking bold to this day. Their guilt is why they—the rulers, and not idiot propagandists who think themselves battle-scarred heroines for watching TV, or lying hersterics who still suffer “trauma”—it is why our rulers are still nervous they will lose power.

Our rulers are using the true believers and propagandists, as they always do, to stir up their followers and convince them bogeymen are everywhere.

But they know, in their brittle wee black heart of hearts, they do not represent a great number of the country. They know they do not have their best interests in mind. They know they do not even have the best interests of the rabid followers in mind. And they know many of us know these things.

So they really are frightened. Yea, even the subset of rulers who worked to rile up the crowds on the 6th. They wanted to make the crowds look bad, but now they see their scheme worked only too well.

The genuine disquiet of our rulers, and their understanding of their tenuous grasp on power, is why we are also hearing warnings from those promoted to head the military and guide it to wokeness. They are concerned there are still too many real men, fighting men, left in the ranks. These men cannot be trusted, or at least are not trusted.

These regime-backed military rulers tremble when they consider the loyalties of real men. That’s why the regime-back command urge “intensive intelligence work at all installations“—to ferret out all suspect men.

Though there’s plenty to dislike in all this, that our rulers are so so fragile and nervous should be taken as cheering news.

Anyway, I don’t know about you, but I plan to celebrate this historic day (which isn’t that historic) by joining our men in black: FBI To Host First Annual Jan 6 Reunion.

