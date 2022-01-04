The Massively Stupid Idea Of Weekly Testing Of The Unvaxxed — Coronadoom Update CXIII

Well, what more can we say that we haven’t, and dozens of times? Although there is, here and there, some hope the panic is waning, female Safety Firsters, effeminates and soy-jacks still desire the panic to continue. As do any whose jobs can be done (a loose word) by Zoom. Who wants to start commuting back to an office now, after they’ve seen the Paradise of the Couch?

Imagine having to drag your keister in front of a group of bored proto-adults, whose masks might even slip, frightening you almost beyond your ability to function, and to lecture these kiddies on some subject you no longer love, just so the kiddies can get a “degree”. Isn’t it better to forbid the students to gather so you can sit at home and punch a few buttons instead?

Much easier than putting your mind to work at questioning the official narrative.

I focus on brain sink institutions because I have received reports from several sources saying the very few remaining employees of universities are required to test for coronadoom weekly.

This is what our most intelligent people have derived as a solution? Truly, we live in a time of Great Stupidity.

“You don’t understand, Briggs. If people are vaccinated, they need to be tested for their safety and ours.”

So you vax stops working when an unvaxxed persons draws nigh?

“Of course not. But if the unvaxxed person is infected, he, she or xir might pass on his infection.”

Pass to you, and then you vax fails? It fails because you were infected from an unvaxxed person?

“Well, not exactly.”

But your vax does fine, works as advertised, if you are infected from another saintly vaxxed person?

“Well, not exactly.”

Never mind. I won’t convince you to think sensibly about this. Let me ask again about continuously weekly testing for the unvaxxed. Suppose an unvaxxed person tests positive. What then?

“Aha! Well, we advise them to isolate. And also to go to the doctor.”

All right. The doctor will, as in most cases, most likely send them home to sweat it out, but whatever. The real question is this: Will you require the unvaxxed but infected and recovered person to continue testing?

“Well, the regulations are that the unvaxxed have to undergo weekly testing.”

You take refuge in the bureaucracy? You must realize the rule is not just stupid, but insane?

“The unvaxxed person might become infected again.”

And the vaxxed person, as we have seen everywhere, especially recently, might become infected at first. And even again. Yes?

“The Ominous Omicron, as you call it, is truly frightening.”

The point is this: the idiotic, empty-of-science weekly testing is only there to coerce the unvaxxed into taking their medicine. Because they are bad people. Not because it affects you in any way, except that it is brings a curse on your tribe when it contains bad people. Right?

“I have a PhD.”

VEX HARM

Hey, gang, it’s looking like it’s time for yet another conspiracy theory to get its wings.

The Australian government OFFICIALLY acknowledges the reality of severe adverse effects in dozens of thousands (under reported anyway) of people and now will offer FINANCIAL COMPENSATION. It only just begun. Not safe, not effective, never was. Double, triple conned. https://t.co/6CCUo5bs5m pic.twitter.com/qi74aIiKdv — Erwan Le Corre (@ErwanLeCorre) January 2, 2022

If only these poor folks could have been warned in advance. Alas, who could have guessed there might be side effects to such a harsh mandatory hurry-up-and-take-it-now-without-thinking-you-bad-person drug?

Here’s something Americans might not know. Some non-American tyrants who mandate taking the regime-approved medicine allow evidence of prior infection and recovery in lieu of the mandated medicine.

I haven’t heard this in many American cases: I recall one lawsuit by a professor, of all things. But we Americans are always an all-or-nothing culture.

Incidentally, since many who are vexxed are also recovered, and recovered status is not often recorded, it’s hard to tell exactly what’s going on with the vex. But never mind. Evidence is not welcome in this debate.

Read the comments on this … I don’t think he expected his tweet to reveal this amount of health problems ? https://t.co/y8hGcTuu4E — Rare ??? (@theysayitsrare) January 2, 2022

Do read the comments to the OBE.

OUR NEW RELIGION

What did I just watch pic.twitter.com/IIiiaGQwSI — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) January 3, 2022

Mass formation psychosis. pic.twitter.com/zZldLLsRwC — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 3, 2022

This story should be in The Onion. This woman, triple vaxxed, wears masks and shields, tests obsessively. Tested positive while mid-air (she’s hoarding tests) and locks herself in an airplane bathroom for hours fearing she’s killing everyone and herself. https://t.co/AeaaUEO9nq — Kim Iversen (@KimIversenShow) December 31, 2021

I tested positive for COVID on Sunday. As an ultra-cautious, triple vaccinated, always-masker I was shocked and very afraid. To my surprise, I also felt ashamed. And embarrassed. How could *I* have let this happen? How could *I* have put my family at risk? cont'd… — Dr. Hailey Banack (@haileybanack) December 28, 2021

Safety First! magical voodoo hersteria.

CULT OF THE MASK

I wish I could say this is parody but…. pic.twitter.com/fZvdee5opf — Nearing One © (@nearing_1) January 3, 2022

NUMBERS

Bad news for the Zoom class. The bug is not cooperating, to any great extent, with their desires the panic continue.

Here’s causes of death. Recall the drop off at the end is due to late reporting. But also recall the doom deaths are reported in a double-quick hurry. This makes cancer and heart disease look better (if I can use such a word) compared to the doom.

As we have predicted since last summer, this winter’s deaths are indeed inching up. But not by that much. It’s a blip and not a rise. This could be due, in part, to the Ominous Omicron. Many infections, many fewer deaths.

Anyway, cancer and heart disease are still killing many more. Can we panic about this? Just for a change.

I’ve received many reports that some insurance company found a lot of deaths in the middle aged. The reports were of relative changes, which is always a red flag. Let’s look at the actual numbers.

These are weekly deaths from all causes; drop offs at ends are late reports, which takes a good 8 weeks to get most counts in.

The big vax hersteria started in the summer, when people were either fired or told they would be fired if they didn’t take a government-dictated medicine. Because if they were fired they couldn’t catch the disease any more.

Right?

Jobs cause coronadoom?

Anyway, the oldest are still dying the mostest. The second picture shows a most suspicious bump in 45-54 year olds. Coronadoom? Well, the alpha, the most dangerous variant, wasn’t killing them. Nor was the delta. But there sure where a ton of vaccinations at this age, and younger, starting in the fall.

Same kind of thing for the 35-44 and 25-34 year olds. Smaller fall bumps.

Then we have this headline: Fentanyl overdoses become No. 1 cause of death among US adults, ages 18-45: ‘A national emergency’. “More adults between 18 and 45 died of fentanyl overdoses in 2020 than COVID-19, motor vehicle accidents, cancer and suicide”.

Ah.

We see in the last picture there is no special bump for the youngest. But the vax rates in the youngest are lowest, and the big push for kids is happening now.

Here are the attributed doom deaths by age (same caveats, with the addition that we have to trust the government to attribute correctly):

Could be a vax effect for the oldest, who are no longer dying at the highest numbers of the doom—they say. But it could also be that the oldest have largely been killed off in great numbers, and only the strongest survive. These are absolute numbers, not rates.

Even if all the improvement is to the vax, it is still the case the oldest—shock!—are dying at higher numbers than the young. And that the bug is killing as many as before.

Here’s another shot of the total attributed doom deaths:

There’s that blip. Just doesn’t seem to be taking off. You can track it day by day, same story.

Lastly, yes, as we reported a few weeks back, flu has returned. Not in a big way. But it’s hear, baby, and ready to kill (drop off at end also late reporting).

Funny, ain’t it, the flu comes back just the doom seems to be petering out.

Keep panicking. It proves you are a good person.

