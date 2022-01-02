Register Your Predictions for 2022!

My Dear Friends, and, yes, Enemies, Happy New Year.
As has been our tradition these many years, it’s time to register our predictions for the coming year. We look at how well we did last year tomorrow. As usual, we fared badly.
Rules:
- Number your predictions, using numbers, like this.
- Limit your predictions to 5, a number less than 6 or more.
- No sports.
- Be specific and provide a way to verify your projections.
- Attach a probability word if you are less than certain.
- Verified predictions of our coming Doom will receive very little weight unless they are quite specific.
My guesses:
1. It is tempting beyond my level of endurance to predict this year, by summer, the coronadoom panic ends. This would be nearly entirely wishcasting, however, since every time some ruler begins his (never her) move toward sanity, the shrieking harpies and soy-boys start screaming “What about the children!”
The Ominous Omicron and testing mania have revivified the panic—but only to a certain extent. Eventually, war wariness must set in. Health Police will admit, if only to themselves and silently, that stopping all death is not possible.
Coronadoom “solutions” will be with us forever, though, applied to flu and even colds. New York is applying them to “racism” (non-anti-white behavior), and others will apply them to “global warming.”
All we can expect, then, is a gradual waning of the harsher aspects of tyranny, with some fixtures being permanent, such as requiring foreigners take their medicine before being allowed in country.
2. SCOTUS sits in a week’s time to decide whether the government can force citizens to take a government-mandated medicine else be forbidden to buy or sell; i.e. the OSHA dictate. Given John Roberts’s instinct to cuck first, ask questions later, I am worried. But miracles do happen and occasionally, just occasionally, he remembers he is a man. I am 50-50.
If this level of toxic femininity is allowed to stand, we are well and truly doomed. Not to a bloody, sudden, or even glorious death. But to a stultifying gray miserable soul-destroying inexorable restrictive increasing entropy. A true triumph of the matriarchy.
3. Obviously, Biden’s meds were better than many of us guessed last year. It appears they’ll be able to wheel him out from time to time and let him read from hidden teleoprompters for at least another six to twelve months. Maybe more.
Even lefties, even the woke, even I, want this to be. No living soul, except for genuine lunatics, rabid feminists and criminal comedians, want The Cackler to be our national figurehead. She is even dumber than a womens studies professor, but has just enough self esteem to go off message unpredictably.
My prediction, like all predictions, but here the conditions are more visible, is contingent: if Joe becomes a drooling mess or dies, The Cackler will not be allowed to rise, or not for long, and she will be ushered off stage. Somehow. They may ax her even if Joe trundles on. Coronadoom, maybe? It’s already acceptable to say the “doubly jabbed and boosted” are likely to get the bug.
4. The crowd-corrected, typo-free, expanded second edition of Everything You Believe Is Wrong will move from selling copies, to selling tens, even multiple tens of copies, as the woke realizes this is the Most Dangerous Book on 2022.
5. It is difficult to predict anything than a continued lurching slide into the longhouse, with the occasional small victory to give the wrong kind of hope. I am certain there will be events, but I don’t know what they will be nor their scale.
This brings up a funny thing about predictions: they’re only really interesting if few or nobody else thinks of them. Then we recall predictions are nothing but inferences from lists of assumed premises. The inferences themselves are merely manual labor, if you like, so it’s really those premises that are of interest. That’s why insider predictions are so accurate and, to some, surprising.
I haven’t any insider information, and can’t conjure any, not at this time, so I haven’t any interesting predictions to make.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
1) In fear of losing ground to the crypto world, the Fed finds discipline evidenced by gold closing the year at $1655
2) Alex Berenson wins the first round of his lawsuit against Twitter about free speech
3) Twitter re-instates Robert Malone MD without apology or remorse
4) Republicans bungle the 2022 midterm elections by avoiding a platform dedicated to economic growth and stable money, narrowly winning the House, but leaving the Senate in Democrat hands
5) Progressives succeed in pushing Stephen Breyer into retirement. He is replaced by a female, black, gay and progressive state Supreme Court judge.
Here for the Calvin & Hobbes cartoon. Nice bait and switch.
1) Republican landslide at the US Mid-term elections
2) Inflation (according to whatever the officially accepted measures) to run at above 4% for each month of the year in all of the US, UK and EU.
3) Boris Johnson is no longer UK prime minister by the end of 2022
4) Joe Biden just about survives another year.
5) Over 2000 Sub-saharan Christians killed in persecutions in 2022. Not one of these reported in the BBC or New York Times (Source: https://www.thereligionofpeace.com/attacks/attacks.aspx?Yr=2022 ; search of BBC or Times websites)
1. Though prices will continue to climb, reported inflation numbers will fall slightly, perhaps to 6%, which will be heralded as a victory by the press. After the elections we will find out they again changed the inflation calculation to favor Democrats.
2. Republicans will win back the House and the Senate, thus saving the Biden presidency from even further infamy.
3. Reporting around Coronadoom will shift to show Uncle Joe “did” save us all with the help of Democrat governor’s. Actual Coronadoom data will show we have an endemic seasonal bug when the press quits reporting every positive test as a case, except in Florida and Texas.
4. Roe v. Wade will be overturned, providing Democrats with their only campaign issue to run on. It will not help them, since they were going to win those voters anyway.
1) Tucker Carlson leaves Fox (the circumstances will not be clear, so this will include both by his decision and being fired/pushed out)
2) The next stage of normalizing pedophilia commences. “Minors attracted persons” becomes mainstream, just like the trans insanity.
3) Average gas price in the US exceeds $5/gallon
4) “Pope” Francis meets his eternal reward
1) Bitcoin passes $100k early in the year and then crashes 20%, then passes $150k before year end and again crashes 20%, as is the nature of the beast. (See #4 below) The Brandon Regime will talk about banning Bitcoin and will eventually succeed in cutting some miners off from their electricity sources with assistance from blue state governments.
2) Biden’s covid vexxine mandate will be struck down 5-4 by SCOTUS, thus giving the Brandon Regime the opportunity to save face and cover to start quietly start walking back other restrictions, like letting the airplane mask mandate expire before September 1, well before the midterms. The Brandon Regime will then use Omoronicon as an excuse to say that Covid is finally over. Many businesses and other private entities will also quietly drop their vexxine requirements after the SCOTUS decision.
3) Purple state governors will also start walking back any remaining restrictions (like Polis did), but deep blue state governments – CA, NY, IL, maybe OR, and blue cities will continue to dig in on vexxine passports and masks through the end of the year.
4) The Fed will make very hawkish statements during Q1 but not actually do anything painful that might affect the ability of Brandon to borrow and spend imaginary money. Annualized inflation will pass 10% during the first half of the year and 15% before year end. Bond vigilantes will eventually cause real interest rates to skyrocket to double digits by the end of the year and cripple federal fiscal policy, thus making the Fed’s dilemma even more challenging. I have some thoughts about what happens in 2023 in this regard, but you are asking about 2022.
5) Discussions of red/blue state peaceful secession will continue to become more frequent and more mainstream during 2022, but nothing will actually happen in that regard until the monetary SHTF in 2023. Who actually leaves whom depends on the “results” of the “election” scheduled to take place in November.
From a non hysterical feminine viewpoint:
1.God continues to work in mysterious ways to reveal truth.
2.Distrust in corporate/medical/press tyranny continues as people of good conscience rise up.
3. Biden, amazingly, stumbles on while the unsellable Harris is sidelined.
4. Ghislaine Maxwell is murdered and the contents of her black book are published posthumously.
5. Mortality continues to rise (above the 20% predicted by Pfizer 6 mo results) due to our insane response to the Doom and skyrocketing cancer rates from T cell suppression.
6. The Supreme Court reaffirms our constitutional liberties, avoiding civil war in which Texas and Florida lead a nonviolent secession.
7. Republicans (sans Trump) lead the way out capitalizing on shift in public opinion largely due to Joe Rogan (see #1 again)!
1. The right will start to wake up from their gaslighting enough to begin to question why they accept being referred to as “red”, when red has long been (and internationally still is) the symbolic color of the left; especially the extreme left. Meanwhile, the next phase of gaslighting, the repetitive use of the phrase “our democracy”, will continue to effectively erode public awareness that the U.S. is a Republic. (Long term strategy in using the phrase is to condition people to more readily question the need for the Electoral College, the Senate, etc., in favor of mob rule, er, democracy.)
2. The Republicans will take both the Senate and the House, but accomplish nothing legislatively and will point to the creation of multiple ultimately fruitless investigations in order to convince their constituents that they were productive.
3. Donald Trump will confirm his unwillingness to run for the presidency again. Why would anyone want to vote in an essentially lame duck president?
4. cnn will abandon its hard leftist evening programming altogether with a reset ostensibly focused on objective news reporting.
1) Marine le Pen will win the French presidential elections and become the next French president
2) the Corona Booster campaign in Europe will result in so many vaccinated people becoming infected that as a result the mandatory vaccination plans will be abandoned.
3) the James Webb telescope will discover this year that the earliest galaxies were formed 50 million years earlier than currently thought.
4) no war this year between NATO and Russia, or between the US and allies and China.
1. mRNA inoculants for many human ailments become the new cocaine, to the highest bidder of course
2. Ring of Fire developments both in Canada and in the South China sea
3. A modern Silk Road expansion both economic and military – wise from the East
4. Bering Strait and Arctic disputes from Russia with North Americans
5. Continued manufactured inflation for select 1st world countries
1. In March to May, another First Nations “crisis” happens in Canada, in British Columbia. Ottawa will make all kinds of fake gestures for “reconciliation”.
2. The next variant, OMEGA proves mRNA vaccines don’t work. New mandatory inactivated virus vaccines are introduced: “The first three/four shots were a good start, but…” The FAUXVID crisis wanes afterwards.
3. Fauci gets metoo’d. He then ends up in jail with no bail. A few months later, he unfortunately hangs himself while the guards are ‘fixing’ the security cameras. (With the dirt he must have it’s a matter of time.) “Fauci did not…oh who cares” is meme of the year.
4. Australia (and in future years, New Zealand) starts suspending elections, reason: FAUXVID. “To save democracy, we have to pause it.” Real reason: their leaders know they are finished, so scramble to buy themselves time.
5. The US will get into a hot war in late summer. Nothing big, think invasion of Grenada level stuff. Something TPTB hope can be over in a month to boost the Dems before Midterms.
1. Flying cars.
2. Flying cars crashing.
3. Colonies on Mars.
4. Mars attacks!
5. Vaccine cures stupid.
6. Stupid vaccine holocaust.
1. Biden dies and Democrats will rediscover Hillary
2. Public discussion about merging with Mainland China will start surfacing in Taiwan and getting serious consideration
3. Another part of Ukraine will formally join Russia and the US will be unable to do anything about it.
4. Covid passes will become permanent in some EU countries (Germany for ex.). At best they will be temporarily deactivated, but people will be advised to hold on to them until the next wave or crisis.
5. French election will be a big disappointment to nationalists everywhere as both Le Pen and Zemmour fail to win.
1. Purge of military and police accelerate
2. Surveillance data weaponized, move to AI
3. War on terror domesticated ie.1/6
4. 4th and 5th amendments continue to erode
5. Digital passports promoted
6. Digital state controlled currency promoted
7. Cost of private transportation increasingly unaffordable
8. More small business destruction, home foreclosures, & bankruptcies
9. Money printing, inflation, and debasement of the currency continue
10.Airline travel diminishes becoming unaffordable
11.Universal basic income, congressional feudal committees formed
12.Climate alarm and costly mitigation remain the central theme
13.Public shaming and censorship normalized
14.CRT-globo-homo indoctrination hits a few bumps but continues unabated
15.Operationalized medical tyranny/depopulation continues
16.Supply-chain disruptions, empty shelves, and que’s for necessities
17.Vegan tyranny all out war on meat launched
Basically all you’ve got to do is take a look at the CCP empire if you want to see what’s coming.
They’re all in balls to the wall with Mao’s learned helplessness model. It will eventually
fail here but it may take a lot of us with it.
5 completely uninteresting predictions this year. This is a number less than six or more.
1. Briggs’ content improves! He gives up on the old and tired Tuesday Coronadoom posts, but restarts Ask a Scientific Ethicist and This Week In Doom. This is totally a wishcast.
2. SpaceX Starship orbit-reentry test is delayed past 2022.
3. Elon Musk is banned from twitter. This is not related to (2).
4. Trump’s “Truth Social” launches, but shutters by the end of 2022. This is probably also a wish cast.
5. Pope Francis’ health declines and he likely either ‘retires’ or passes away.
1. Vexine deaths will increase significantly and eventually be blamed on a “new variant” of C19 and of course the unvexxed.
2. Biden will survive the year as president (the D’s don’t want Kamala and won’t be able to figure out how to easily get rid of her so they’ll stick with Biden even though he will continue to be an entertaining gaff machine).
3. Russia will invade Ukraine and/or China will take Taiwan and the US will sit on its hands.
4. Someone in Australia will snap and they’ll have a mass casualty incident.
5. One of the top 5 major events of the year will be something nobody here predicts (some sort of weird, black swan type event that nobody could have seen coming).
Dear Doctor,
Your predictions are nebbish and obtuse. Mine are not because I bite bullets.
1. Joe Geriatric will NOT last 12 months. He’s going to pop a brain vessel and stroke out, and then be wheeled off on a gurney.
2. But before that happens Kommie HoHo will resign, be impeached, or otherwise incapacitated (assassinated?) by the Central Committee.
3. Then in accordance with the 25th Amendment, Joe Aneurysm will appoint a VP replacement: Hillary Epstein Clinton. HEC will then become Pres when Joe taps out. Yes. Mark my words. Before Dec 31, but likely after the Nov elections.
4. The Ruskies will take over Ukraine with a minimum of bloodshed. Germany will help them do it. China will eat Taiwan like a hors d’oeuvres.
5. On a positive note, despite runaway inflation the US economy will boom as the unwavering greed of the average American will defy the mandate-spewing fake-gay Marxicrats.
Sorry Briggs I may have misread your instructions all I saw was 6 or more.
Lancet letter questions narrative about efficacy of COVID-19 injections
https://www.naturalhealth365.com/lancet-letter-questions-covid-jab-efficacy-3497.html
COVID-19 vaccine efficacy and effectiveness—the elephant (not) in the room
https://www.thelancet.com/journals/lanmic/article/PIIS2666-5247(21)00069-0/fulltext
1. Officially US federal coronadoom policy ends! Red states go free, but coronadoom continues at the state level in blue states with either reduced lax enforcement that’s just enough to feel woke, or increased more brutal regiment to go broke. Lefties who who can, flee. Lefty leaders of tyrannical locked down blue states continue to vacation maskless in Florida while destroying their states remotely over Zoom Calls. Twitter rushes to their protection by censoring this exposure as online abuse and bullying.
2. A similar pattern is repeated around the world. Level-headed or recovered-from-insanity or desperate-to-avoid-lynching leaders set their citizens free, but some reluctantly try to hold out as long as possible, like Canada and the UK, until they finally relent by the summer, and some descend into more tyranny and violent unrest like Australia, Austria, Germany, and Italy which might last the year. Anti-vaxxers declared terrorists for putting up physical resistance by not simply lying down and being beaten by masked police like they are supposed to. Russia, too, continues to pretend coronadoom is a threat, and the Russian people by and large continue to knife and beat up the local commisars, making at-home enforcement a farce. China stays commie and does what commies do. International travel is still in flux and unpredictable.
3. NATO talks with Russia see Armageddon delayed as more talks are scheduled for the summer. The U.S. buys time until it can pull off a false flag chemical weapon attack in the Ukraine and blame it on Russia without looking so obvious. The ideal timeframe for them would be prior to the midterms so that the media can scream TERRORISM! WAR! RUSSIAN EVIL! And Brandon can look like the saviour we need! So please forget about everything else and vote for Democrat protection! But this doesn’t work! The Republicans sweep! Then the Republicans proceed to do absolutely nothing so that they can focus on screaming TERRORISM! WAR! RUSSIAN EVIL!
4. Mainstream lefty media outlets continue to flounder. Lose viewers. Stock value nosedives. Buy-ups and consolidation happen. Massive lay-offs happen. Twitter whining happens. Federal Government bailouts happen. Money is printed. Youtube shuts down more legitimate competition. Alternative video platforms see record growth. Globalists run more exercises concerning “potential” hacking and crashing the global monetary and credit card system.
5. Vexxed deaths skyrocket, but are blamed on something else. Government blames the unvexxed without clarifying why. Still-born child deaths skyrocket in the vexxed, but are blamed on something else. Government recommends more booster shots as a solution. Sterilization and barren wombs skyrocket amongst the vexxed. Government declares this a positive development for the sake if the Earth. More Deaths! So many more deaths and cancers and heart problems and influenza and covid variant cases amongst the vexxed, but are blamed on something else. Government blames the unvexxed without clarifying why. Understaffing and lack of labour increases exponentially! Government declares victory for creating more jobs in the market! Demands more immigrants and granting illegals citizenship to fill the labour needs. Laid-off white lefty media persons who are still alive shocked that they are being discriminated against out of preference for diversity hiring. Laid-off POC lefty media persons shocked that employers would prefer illegal POC hires who can’t even speak English over them and their preferred pronouns.
BONUS: Francis I, still stubbornly hangs in there, just like Brandon! Tries to implement more innovative fuzzy-wuzxy together-ness initiatives such as concelebration with non-Catholics, Schismatics, and even non-Christians. Pushes for new forms of inter-communion for non-believers. Raises to the Cardinalate more effiminate men we cannot stand. Conservatives continue to insist he is the pope for some reason. Benedict XVI also still around, co-authoring more books that passively-aggressively counter Francis. Vatican PR continue to spin Benedict as supportive of Francis’ new endevours with carefully edited portions of controlled interviews with him and a poor photoshop or two. Latin Masses manage to survive as high ranking bishops who would have suppressed it drop dead from vexxine complications, but are blamed on something else. Vatican blames the unvexxed parishioners without clarifying why.