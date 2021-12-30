It is good to take pride in your work. It is good, too, to show enthusiasm. And when a job has been completed in an exemplary fashion, it is sometimes well to boast of it.

This applies to all professions, propagandists included.

Hence the boastful BBC headline “Climate change: Small army of volunteers keeping deniers off Wikipedia“. In other words, a group of no-nothing zealots hyper-edit Wikipedia to ensure nothing of which they do not approve can be seen.

They are bragging openly about their ability to turn Wikipeda into, and maintain its status, as a propaganda site.

What’s amusing is that the author of the piece, one Marco Silva, bills himself as a “Climate change disinformation specialist”. Without knowing anything else about Silva, I am willing to bet good money he has an almost perfect ignorance of the physics of fluid flow on a rotating sphere.

He will excel, however, and as goes without saying, at repeating the talking points of global warming Experts.

This post is not about Silva, per se, but about the Silvaettes, the volunteer army of propagandists who edit Wikipedia so its information aligns with what the volunteers think are the views of Experts. They are not Experts themselves, so have to infer.

Silva takes pains to tell us of the emotional state of one of these volunteers, who, it turns out, was sitting around one day having feelz about the climate. This feeling person told Silva “Many conversations seemed to evolve into people expressing their feelings of angst and fear about the environment.”

After all, the average global temperature might, perhaps, maybe, one day in the future possibly rise a fraction of a degree or so, and how does that make you feel? Full of fear and angst, right?

This focus on feelings identifies the first key aspect of the volunteers: effeminacy. To have fear and angst over remote possibilities, and even impossibilities, or to see climate demons in everyday occurrences like wild fires, is to be effeminate.

I needn’t convince you, I think, that effeminacy has grown to sickening levels, given what happened during the coronadoom panic. Consider there was no boasting of fear and angst during the Asian and Hong Kong flus in the mid-Twentieth Centuries which killed proportionally more people than the coronadoom.

Back to our effeminate named David, who also has no training or special knowledge in fluid physics. He admits his soy-fueled marathon Wiki editing sessions, and chuckles as recalls threatening legal action against those who change his edits.

David is one of many. Another is pictured in the banner image of today’s post, Femke Nijsse. She at least gives the appearance of training. Silva says Nijsse is the sleepless “user who’s contributed the most to” the article on global warming (a.k.a. climate change a.k.a. global cooling).

This is key: “Femke is a postdoctoral research fellow at the University of Exeter, studying the transition to green energy”.

This is like getting a “degree” in education or college administration or climate change disinformation. It is the sort of “degree” that is empty of all useful content. It’s only purpose, like all these “degrees”, is to support the expertocracy, to add legitimacy to the regime, to make it appear more is going on in a field than in reality.

The self-answering question most of us ask is, “How can global warming be silly if all these intelligent people believe?” We forget history is an endless series of asinine and bloody ideas the most intelligent believed.

The army of zealot editors are all like Nijsse in the same way: none of have any fundamental idea what they are talking about. They only know that Experts have spoken, and they, being acolytes of our new priesthood, believe the Experts should be publicly supported. Questions should not be allowed. Uncertainty is forbidden. They believe even more than Experts believe.

One of the zealots is named Alex Stinson “from the Wikimedia Foundation”, who laments “There are over 6,300,000 articles on English Wikipedia. Not all of those are under the same kind of universal scrutiny of the [zealot] community.”

It is here that our idea for fun comes in. Paging fraternities and gameboys looking for pranks.

We need to fill Wikipedia with true hate facts, true uncertainties, and other regime-disapproved truths.

There is no point in inserting these truths into pages the zealots control. But it would be fun to place truths into pages they don’t frequent.

For instance, add that there are only two genders to the page on the binomial distribution. Or add that diversity is our weakness to the page on spectral analysis.

Or that global warming is not of any concern to some random article (they have a function to do this).

Do not be silent about this. Say that you have done it. As they do, boast of it. Just don’t tell them where the edits are. Let them use time and resources to hunt for the truths and edit them back out.

Even if you don’t put any edits in, say that you did.

Sure, at the top they can see changes in some programmatic way, but they can’t police them all. And they can’t find what isn’t there, but what you say is.

The best part of this scheme is that it would fill zealots with angst and fear that somebody in the world might see an unapproved truth.

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



