We’d Never Be Where We Are Except For Technology — Coronadoom Update CXII

Increased technology is responsible for the coronadoom bug, panic, and “solutions” tyranny. If our level of technology was less, there would have been no bug, there would have been no ability to panic globally, and the technocratic tyranny of lockdowns, vax passports, and vax-mark of the beasts would not have been possible.

Biochemistry and genetics research, and the hubris accompanying them, including the cockiness of believing Frankensteinian experimentation could be kept secure, accounted for the creation of the bug.

Experts used the euphemism gain-of-function, where the “function” was “to kill”, to label their investigations. Their ostensible justification was that creating bugs that could kill better, they would learn how to treat or cure the bugs they created. Did they?

The fallacy that Nature would not create the same extra-lethal bugs, so that the extra-lethal bugs did not need to be studied for how to cure them, was missed by these researchers.

They are still missing it. In spite of the widespread publicity of their hubris, their tinkering has not stopped. Nor will it.

Scientists are not required to read Frankenstein, and only a scarce few recall the subtitle of that book, The Modern Prometheus, and fewer still yet recall its meaning. The only ethics taught or required of scientists is Do what thou wilt shall be the whole of the law.

There could have been no lockdowns without the internet. Zoom and the like allowed the ruling class to sit comfortably at home and do what was required of them to collect their paychecks. There were even court trials conducted entirely by Zoom.

Those of us who had to venture out-of-doors were called “non-essential” by Experts and rulers and told our lives did not matter. The implication that only theirs did was not missed by us.

Apps were developed rapidly that allowed neighbors to rat out neighbors who went outside. Cameras allowed Health Police to identify mask-scofflaws. And then there are headlines like this (from Christmas Day, funnily enough): “Canada secretly tracked 33 million phones during COVID-19 lockdown: report“.

Computer tracking allowed constricting all travel, especially cross borders travel.

Oligarchs the world over got immensely richer because of technology—and because they supported the lockdowns that made them rich.

None of this, as was obvious to a few of us from the beginning and it glaringly plain to all of us now, did anything to stem the spread of the bug. It turns out respiratory bugs spread even though laws and rules are put in place to stop them. Amazing.

The sheer increase and facility communications using Twitter, Instagram, and so on, the world over, allowed the panic to gain momentum. Instantaneous communication allowed the spread of idiocies, lies, falsehoods, all under the guise of “the science” and “official news.” Rumors took wing. For instance, this:

Remember the photo of coffins from Bergamo, Italy, in March 2020, which terrified the world and contributed to the lockdown frenzy? It was also fake: pic.twitter.com/0tP5aQ4rQ2 — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) December 27, 2021

It was not only government and Experts who used information-sharing sites. It was us. Rulers and Experts were just better at it, but if our betters only had, say, radio, TV, and newspapers, and not the internet, they could not have spread the panic anywhere near as effective—as we did for them with the internet.

We have just as much, or more, guilt than our rulers and Experts for the panic. Why? Because by now all of us should know just what rulers and Experts are.

It is the technology behind the instantaneous communication that allows the panic, even now, to sustain itself. This was added to by the advent of cheap and plentiful testing, which ignored all test limitations (such as false positives) and which let us all focus on “cases”, a fake and gay metric, given propagandists equated “case” with “near death” instead of, as for most, “minor illness”.

The hubris of technology enters the door again with the creation of the gene therapies we now call “vaccines.” There were never any real successes with these, and no successes with a coronavirus (causer of the common cold) vaccine, but they were pushed, as we all know, with a religious fervor.

They were believed in because they were new. And new equates, in our technology saturated culture, as better. Experts loved their creation, and rulers believed Experts, and, most importantly, rulers wanted a be-all-end-all quick “solution”.

Again, it was technology that allowed the so-called vaccines to be mass produced in short order, shipped everywhere, and it was hubris and bloody-mindedness that allowed it to become mandatory. It was technology that allowed the tracking of vaccine intake.

In many countries, residents are required to pay for their own radio-computer tracking devices, that must be carried everywhere and that must be used to gain entry to businesses. Of course, many voluntarily and even joyfully carry these “cellphones” everywhere they go at all times. That, and the creation of the ubiquitous efficient cellphone network, is why Canada’s efforts (above) were so fruitful.

We know of Canada, but smart money says these same programs were used by every government. And are still being used. (Right, NSA?) And governments share. It is, again, technology that is forcing both globalization and a further separation of the ruling and underclass upon us. It is advances in medical technology that cause us to be sicker—which is to say, to notice and exaggerate our fewer remaining illnesses. And the same condition is so for other technologies.

In short, it was technology that got us here and facilitated the madness of rulers, Experts, and ourselves.

It is no rebuttal, at all, to say “some technology is good”, because that proposition implies some is not good, which is to say, that some is bad. The real conclusion is that we haven’t learned to live with the technology we have—the fault is ours, not some machine’s—and therefore we should implement any new “advances” cautiously, or not at all, or at least never immediately.

We won’t, and can’t, though. We will continue to rush headlong. We practice scidolatry, which is why so many have said during this continuing panic, “Follow the science”. None can ever remember science is silent as the tomb on what is best, what is good, and what is bad.

In any case, either we learn to live more soberly with the toys we have created, or much, much worse is to come.

Numbers

This is a slow week, so I’ll only show one number, the CDC’s weekly attributed coronadoom deaths.

There is a slight bump upwards, which (as I have been saying for two years now) we expect to peak sometime in January.

As with last week, though, the rise is less than Experts predicted. This is very good news.

However, the public still loves “cases”, a fake & gay statistic. And “cases” have jumped high.

Like I said, I think back in March 2020, imagine if we tracked the common cold and panicked over that, how silly that would be.

Alas, etc.

