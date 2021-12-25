Dearest readers,

It is has been a remarkable year, my dear crew, but, God willing, next year will be less noteworthy. Either way, I am glad you are all here to listen to my daily ravings. I suffer from a well known affliction of not being able to keep my mouth shut, and you, dear readers, are kindness itself to indulge me.

This obscure outpost on the far side of the interwebs would be nothing without you. So I am most glad you are here. That you are proves that we are not alone, a tremendous gift we give to one another.

Next week comes our annual predictions, so start thinking futuristically now.

A most joyous and merry Christmas, and God bless you all.

WMB

