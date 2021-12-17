Yet Another Coronadoom Podcast

Late last week I did the Conservative Casual Friday–Never-Ending COVID-19 Mania podcast with Andrew Harrod.

Here’s his description:

“Statistician to the Stars” William M. Briggs, a former professor at Cornell Medical School and prolific author, rejoins show host Andrew E. Harrod to discuss the seemingly never-ending crisis responses worldwide to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Social distancing, mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccines and booster shots, vaccination passports, and even internment camps have made their appearance around the globe, and yet no end to this pandemic crisis has appeared. Briggs, a coauthor of The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, will discuss what effect, if any, these various measures have had in protecting public health.

I’m sick of talking about this, you’re sick of hearing about it. But our rulers and Experts have not fatigued. They will not, either, until we can convince a sufficient percent of normies to give on their panic and fear porn.

I have again talked to very well educated persons — “fully” vexxed and boosted! — who are scared witless about the Ominous Omicron — because they have been told they must be. The Expert class is nothing if not obedient.

All other diseases are as nothing to the awesome power of the coronadoom, the destroyer of worlds.

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



