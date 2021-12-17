Yet Another Coronadoom Podcast

Late last week I did the Conservative Casual Friday–Never-Ending COVID-19 Mania podcast with Andrew Harrod.
Here’s his description:
“Statistician to the Stars” William M. Briggs, a former professor at Cornell Medical School and prolific author, rejoins show host Andrew E. Harrod to discuss the seemingly never-ending crisis responses worldwide to the COVID-19 coronavirus. Social distancing, mask mandates, lockdowns, vaccines and booster shots, vaccination passports, and even internment camps have made their appearance around the globe, and yet no end to this pandemic crisis has appeared. Briggs, a coauthor of The Price of Panic: How the Tyranny of Experts Turned a Pandemic into a Catastrophe, will discuss what effect, if any, these various measures have had in protecting public health.
I’m sick of talking about this, you’re sick of hearing about it. But our rulers and Experts have not fatigued. They will not, either, until we can convince a sufficient percent of normies to give on their panic and fear porn.
I have again talked to very well educated persons — “fully” vexxed and boosted! — who are scared witless about the Ominous Omicron — because they have been told they must be. The Expert class is nothing if not obedient.
All other diseases are as nothing to the awesome power of the coronadoom, the destroyer of worlds.
I read a quote somewhere which describes the situation perfectly: they can stay stupid longer than we can stay sane.
If climate doom is any yardstick we’re in for the long haul. There is some probability
this has been in the works for quite some time. The mailing of nanoparticulate
anthrax spores in 2001, (2 weeks after 911), and subsequent anthrax vaccine
and Gulf War Syndrome of 2003 may share more than a coincidental connection.
A through review of events and the bungled investigation that followed is enlightening..
Plague has been used as an instrument of terror throughout history up to and including
active measures. The unleashing of plagues is biblical.
I realize people have died from ChiVi.
I believe it was being developed as a bioweapon.
It’s pretty weak tea for a bio-weapon.
And what protection does your own population have from it?
Unless the point was to magnify (force-multiply) it’s effect with fear.
And yet, to this day, China has not had the price exacted on it for doing this to us.
With Fauci’s help.