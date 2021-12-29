The Great Typo Hunt: My Enemies Insert Errors Into Everything You Believe Is Wrong

From Anon:
I’m trying to read your book, “Everything You Believe is Wrong”, but it’s tough going. You need an editor! Case in point, in the section “Democracy is Discord” the first sentence in the second paragraph reads, “Consider that is was once much more likely for people within States to have a shared cultures than with the country as a whole, if only because States are comprised of smaller groups.”
Of course the third word should be “it”, and “a shared cultures” should be “a shared culture.”
Your work is too important to not have a good editor.
I’d like to volunteer. I suspect you have many readers who would also volunteer. You could easily recruit ten from your daily readers. Just ask. Give each volunteer 10% of the text, either as plain text .txt, or as .doc, and let the good grammar roll.
Anon is one of several who wrote to say that they found the typos my enemies placed in Everything You Believe is Wrong.
This has to be my enemies. For I went over the chapters in this book many, many (many), times, and over a period of years. I rewrote each Chapter a dozen times. I ruthlessly cut the weak parts: I showed no pity. I ispell-ed it I don’t know how many times. I read it aloud.
I sweat, I bled, I toiled. I labored. Until I was sick of the sight of the thing.
Yet, even I saw, right after publication, right there on the first damned page, the word sf appearing where so should be.
Now I ask you. How else is this possible unless my enemies, the vile creatures that they are, snuck in behind my back and played these dastardly tricks on me?
Well, exactly.
However, I have a plan to exact revenge. Part of the thanks go to Anon above. Part goes to others who have communicated secretly with me, hoping to bypass the vigilance of my enemies.
These folks are sending me, quietly, errors that they discover. But if I could beg the rest of you, as Anon above, to print them below in the comments, we would all benefit. For not everybody can catch each typo. As I always say, my enemies are many, and we are few.
This post will now appear permanently linked on the Books page, so conveniently found on the Menu bar above.
Once I have amassed all typos, I’ll fix the text and ensure future copies are error free, guaranteed.1
Typos, however, are only a small thing next to the arguments themselves.
BONUS Argument Answered
I am grateful for the help in uncovering typos, but even happier to answer rebuttals to the arguments in the book. That is, after all, the purpose of the book.
So far, I only had this exchange with a man on Twitter. Recalling all my tweets die (tragically) of coronadoom after one week, you won’t find this after next Wednesday, so I repeat the exchange here.
Man: “@FamedCelebrity reading your book. On page 76 you state ‘thus when the government says “You must claim these two men are married”, you must not agree.’ Is this based on the assumption two men married is immoral? I see no argument offered for the definition of morality applied.”
Me: “Excellent question. Two men cannot be married because of the natural law definition of marriage. The government coercing you into saying what is false, and you know to be false, is immoral.”
Lady (who interjected): “That’s it. Marriage has had a definition since language began. The nature of same sex relationships–notwithstanding the similarities–is different from that definition. Compassion over truth leads to intellectual dishonesty.”
Man: “I agree with the last part. But I don’t see how it follows that because marriage had an original definition, that definition is truth for all time. Many words have required refinement over the millennia. Also if you have evidence marriage was among the first words, please share.”
Me: “First glib response is ‘Ask your parents’. Short answer is: biology. The remaining arguments are too long for Twitter. Here is one (of many) using the word ‘gmarriage’, for ‘government-defined marriage.'” I provided a link to “The Gmarriage Dialogue“.
Man: “Interesting read, thank you for sharing. Enjoying the book. Refreshing to encounter a text that explicitly sets rules of engagement, saves a lot of headaches around what’s worth and not worth pursuing mentally.”
This, of course, is what I had hoped to accomplish.
1Guarantee not guaranteed.
Regarding the above argument: The word “woman” derives from “wifman”, the wife of a man. In early English, as in the other Germanic languages, there were girls, wives, and widows.
and you misused the word “comprised,” which your self-appointed editor missed.
On reading Briggs first book, Breaking the Law of Averages
I did so on a CCTV during my lunch breaks. typos used to be easy to spot because one has to look at each and every letter in order to read a text visually.
So thinking I was being helpful, I used to write to BRiggs with my latest list of typos, paragraph and line. In the end, the last list was abandoned and stopped reading at chapter five as I don’t have an “R”, and you need an R , apparently.
So I feel anon’s pain.
Then there’s the one who said something about compassion above truth.
That is a straw man, since they are not in conflict and thinking so is false. (since we’re on fallacies.)
Jesus did not at any stage make compassionate decisions that meant the truth did not stand.
More like state the argument another way…
It’s not either or, again, it’s both
Think about the woman caught in adultery. Think about the criminal who was crucified with Jesus. Think about his remarks in Matthew about visiting people in prison.
Justin Welby had interesting things to say about this topic, maybe for another day.
Back to the typos.
Remove all spell checking as you do the first draft. Only once you’ve manually checked, run the spellchecker. OTHERWISE it does what it does to me here all the time, as I can’t control the computer properly…it changes words for preferences which change meaning in a sometimes funny sometimes most embarrassing way. Neonates, to nazis was the cutest.
Confusion:
Due to the fact that Briggs has persisted with the joke about his enemies, which IS funny, and because I’m so gullible. I really did start to believe and even still slightly do, that there’s someone messing about with the comments. Who could that be? Other stranger things happened and that didn’t help.
Briggs is forgiven for what he didn’t do. He’ll be thrilled
”Man: “I agree with the last part. But I don’t see how it follows that because marriage had an original definition, that definition is truth for all time. Many words have required refinement over the millennia. Also if you have evidence marriage was among the first words, please share.”
Those aren’t typos, Briggs — you’re simply refining words.
Just an off-topic comment, here. I was finding that my grammar and composition in my emails and documents were not very good. I was re-reading and re-writing to make my thoughts as clear as possible. That was getting time-consuming, so I installed a software product called Grammarly. Alas, it was not much better, as I was spending even more time deciphering Grammarly’s various warnings and suggestions.
I think a live proofreader is still the best option, but I doubt a live individual is interested in my email and other ramblings. 😉 A book, on the other hand…
‘wifman’ does not mean ‘wife of a man’ but simply a female. The prefix ‘wif-‘ did become wife. The corresponding term for a male was ‘wereman,’ cognate with the Latin ‘vir.’ The prefix was lost over time, save in terms like ‘werewolf.’ The root ‘-man’ or ‘-mann’ meant ‘a rational being,’ cf. mental. When Beowulf tells us that everyone worked together to rebuild Heorot, males and females, the expression used was wera ond wifa.