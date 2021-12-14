Keep Trying The Vax Strategy Until Dissenters Tire Of Showing It Isn’t Working

This is Update CX.

Thank god this was only a conspiracy! pic.twitter.com/7kh9gGX7i8 — RAW EGG NATIONALIST (@Babygravy9) December 13, 2021

Conspiracy theorists: 27, Woke: 0.

VAX SIDE EFFECTS

I’ve been asked by a reader to give a simpler summary than the simple (but still complex) summary of Eugyppius’s explanation of original antigenic sin. Here’s his summary.

Shortest possible summary: the vax is allowing variants to spread, and harming immune systems.

Longer summary (but please read the original): when infected by the coronadoom, people who were previously infected with certain other coroanviruses did not clear the doom as well as those people who were not infected at all (with the doom or other coronaviruses). Therefore it’s best to let kids get the disease, like we all will.

Here’s Eugyppius’s own second attempt (slightly edited, with permission, from an email):

Your immune system can direct faster (pre-learned) antibody attack against a new virus infection. Or, it can direct a slower (learning) response against it. If the virus is familiar in any way, your immune system strongly prefers the learned attack, because the advantages of being fast outweigh the advantages of always having a perfectly targeted attack. Your memory B-cells send antibodies against the virus. The B-cells stick to the virus proteins and interfere with their functions. A heavy response from your memory B-cells makes it harder for your naive B-cells (the ones that learn how to produce new antibodies against novel viruses) to learn anything new about the invader. There is an array of regulatory mechanisms at work here, and we don’t understand all of them, but at the very least, the new virions are now covered in these memory B-cells, and this fact alone makes it harder for the naive B-cells to imprint on the new threat. They can’t get a good read on it, because of all the countermeasures. Now, just because the antibodies stick to the virus, doesn’t mean they’re neutralising it. If they’re not well targeted, the virions may still retain a lot of their ability to invade cells and replicate. Original Antigenic Sin, or immune imprinting, happens with natural infections, not just vaccines. The concept was invented in the context of studying influenza antibodies, as it was noticed that everyone has antibodies, typically to the flu strains current when they were children, and not to the most recent influenza varieties. It is presumed that this is why flu vaccines don’t work very well: Your immune system has already imprinted on the strains responsible for your first infection. The learned response is favoured over updated responses. This makes you liable to reinfection in the future, sure, but you still have substantial protection against severe symptoms. What is more, younger kids pick up targeted precise immunity to these new flu strains (better than your off-target immunity), and their immunity slows these strains down and helps protect you too (just as your immunity will protect them, when the old strains you had as a kid come back). So the system works well enough. The problem is when a totally new virus, like SARS-2, enters the field. It is just similar enough to common human coronaviruses (a third or more of the viruses that cause the common cold) to elicit a learned antibody response in many adults. This interferes with your immune system’s ability to imprint on SARS-2 and send effective antibodies against it. It looks like this is one of the reasons adults have more serious symptoms. Their immune systems are trained on common harmless human-infecting betacoronaviruses, they send antibodies against these common coronaviruses against SARS-2, and they don’t work nearly as well as targeted antibodies would. If we just left everyone alone, this problem would be rectified in coming generations. Kids with highly adaptive immune systems would get infected with SARS-2, have mild symptoms, and many of their immune systems would imprint on this virus as it does on the other betacoronaviruses that infect us. Of course SARS-2 would mutate in the future and their natural immunity would go a little off-target. They might get reinfected with mild symptoms, as you get the common cold now and again. Give them spike-only vaccines, though, and it looks like their immune system is indefinitely (permanently?) focused on the spike protein alone, rather than the whole virus. The vaccinated don’t seem to be able to generate antibodies against other virus proteins as easily, because the learned response (antibodies against spike) is preferred over learning to produce antibodies against other parts of the virus. And the spike is changing; in fact, it is the least stable protein in the whole virus right now. Again, learned response to the old spike will be preferred over a more optimal response to the changing spike. Double or triple vaccinating kids is training their immune systems to react to this one unstable protein. As that protein continues to evolve, their imprinted immune probably won’t go just a little bit off target. They may lose sight of the target more or less entirely, prioritising increasingly useless antibody responses against a part of the virus that is invulnerable to this attack.

Solution: knock it off with vax requirements. Only allow the most vulnerable, say those over 65 and those with severe comoborbidities, to take it. Certainly do not mandate it; certainly do not give it to kids. Certainly don’t take a vax if you’ve had the doom and recovered, which, the odds are, is most of you at this point.

Yet our effeminate and matriarchal rulers cannot bear the thought of letting the virus taking its own course and not doing something. Incidentally, there is a whole chapter on the Do Something Fallacy in Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

All this is the conclusion even before considering two key things: (1) natural acquired immunity, and (2) vaccine side effects.

Here’s a nice thread in which an epidemiologist admits the Noble (blatant obvious preposterous) Lie of superior vax immunity:

This study is important For unscientific reasons we in scientific/academic community downplayed impact of Covid infections in effort to get more ppl vax’d We publicly project that infections don’t offer much immunity -stating only Vax does -> but this goes against evolution 1/ https://t.co/80H446Tnk5 — Michael Mina (@michaelmina_lab) December 12, 2021

At the bottom of that thread is a doc giving a picture of reinfection (i.e. positive test) rates in those with acquired immunity, those with vax limited immunity, and those with “hybrid”, i.e. both recovered and the vaxxed. The picture at least shows acquired immunity is better than the vax alone—as any sane person would have said before the Noble Lie took hold. Yet it also appears to show that hybrid immunity is best of all.

The graph does this by cheating, by playing with labels. Here I fix the labels, and draw the only comparisons possible, using masterful Gimp editing.

Conclusion: Experts cannot help themselves, even when they know better.

Now for side effects. We start with a report from a close contact of mine, which I have anonymized:

Z (son of X and Y) had first pifzer vex tue or Wednesday. Friday he had chest pains and they are persisting…he’s at hospital now… He is 6…Irregular heartbeat still but under control what ever that means…He was in pain and throwing up for 24 hrs apparently. He’s still in hospital..but will be released today. He’s on some meds to keep his heart rate down. He was throwing up because his heart was stopping. He has an ambulance rush him to hospital. Three nights…. Will pizer pay the hospital bill??

No, they won’t. But never let it be said the CEO and Chairman of Pfizer doesn’t have a sense of humor. Remember this? Here he is on April Fools day:

The data also showed the vaccine was 100% effective against severe #COVID19 as defined by @CDCgov and 95.3% effective against severe COVID-19 as defined by @US_FDA. Very reassuring news. (2/4) — Albert Bourla (@AlbertBourla) April 1, 2021

100%! What a riot!

NHK (a leading propaganda source): “Health ministry warns of vaccine’s side effects“.

Japan’s health ministry has listed inflammation of the heart muscle and of the outer lining of the heart in younger males as possible serious side effects of the Moderna and Pfizer COVID vaccines. It says that as of November 14, out of every one million males who had the Moderna vaccine, such side effects were reported in 81.79 males aged 10 to 19 and 48.76 males in their 20s. The figures were 15.66 and 13.32 respectively for those who had the Pfizer vaccine.

Double the risk for younger. The absolute risk stated here is not large, but it is about the same or even higher than the chance of death from coronadoom.

Experts can read these numbers as well as you or I, dear reader. So why do they stick with their failed “solutions”?

Maureen Mullarkey reminds us there is nothing new under the sun. Only now it leads to this:

Germany is the seedbed of Karl Schwab’s megalomania and the aligned ambitions of globalist elites. They view nonconformity to vaccination diktats as insubordination, a threat to the utopian bottom line. Resistance to the reigning narrative is denounced as irrational. In the mind of our betters, it suggests mental illness, and poses a danger to the common good. Science denial is an error that has no rights.

Now look at this:

Today we launch a new series of reports on the global anti-lockdown movement, beginning with this paper examining how COVID restrictions have brought together a broad church of activists in a conspiracy-extremist movement we call a 'hybrid threat'. https://t.co/6IZRTAht35 — Institute for Strategic Dialogue (@ISDglobal) December 8, 2021

The “anti-lockdown movement” (lockdowns having proved a dismal, painful failure) is a security threat. Lysenko, it is to be recalled, also used the State’s security apparatus to have dissenting scientists arrested, even killed.

This phenomenon, as I’ve explained before, is what happens in an expertocracy. Here we have security Experts, wholly ignorant in medicine, taking the word of other Experts, who are in error. The security Experts work make the medical Experts seem right because of Expert agreement. The system feeds on itself to grow. (Another terrific example is global warming.)

Need another example? How about the Alan Turning Institute: “Infodemics and crisis response: Tackling threats to informed decision-making for timely crisis response“. In which they blame the obvious failures of medical Experts on people who pass “fake news” (and, of course, on “racism”). And what is “fake news”? Information that disagrees with medical Experts.

How do the information Experts know medical Experts are right? Because they are regime-sponsored Experts! No other proof is required nor desired.

Other Experts agree:

DO YOU, SEE IT, YET pic.twitter.com/2yUlKAGLJs — Nicolas Tétérél ?/21 ? (@NTeterel) December 12, 2021

PLEA FOR HELP

Anon asks us all this:

My daughter [in the service] was denied a religious exemption. It was expected since the chaplain (a prot, not a priest) claimed she was inconsistent since she’s taken ibuprofen and Tums. He used an article from that ass Fr. Matthew Schneider. She started working on an appeal before the actual denial since the writing was on the wall. Paul Casey M.D. (also a Catholic theologian) helped her with it so far. He even wrote an article about her at Catholic Family News to address the difference between testing on after the fact and using for development regarding aborted fetus cells. She received a formal denial but it sidesteps the conscience issues and speaks to the vax as necessary for readiness. Her appeal will contain the religious/conscience rebuts along with Casey’s article and the military’s archbishop’s note on an exemption for conscience but now it looks like she also needs to fight his claims on the vax, deaths & sickness to young people and airmen in particular, vax adverse reaction to young healthy people. Any help is appreciated.

As if eating chalk (Tums is equivalent).

Young people aren’t dying from the doom, and don’t need to be vaxxed. We see the side effects above.

Here’s an age plot of weekly all cause deaths: 25-34 years olds aren’t dying in large numbers, but may be suffering from the vax.

If anybody else has advice for Anon, please let us know below.

EXPERT SIDE EFFECTS

WATCH: German police start measuring distances between people with folding rulers in public. pic.twitter.com/fnRq2Od3zF — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) December 12, 2021

This has to be, in a lifetime of searching, the most idiotic thing I have ever seen, or ever will see. This indicates a level of almost perfect insanity, the natural result of an expertocracy unanchored from Reality.

Shall we call these “health sticks”?

Experts are mathematically innumerate. This is proved easily by noticing that wherever the policeman stands he will be closer to another person than the length of the stick.

Then we recall math is racist.

THE NUMBERS

Before we get to our numbers, have a look at Bruce Charlton’s: The birdemic of 2020 had Zero detectable effect on the number of people who died in the world. In contrast, we do see a lot of extra deaths in the USA, than we might otherwise have expected. But that brings up the notion of cause, which we see next.

Been a while since we looked at this one, but here’s the weekly deaths for various causes.

The spike in many deaths in April 2020 was caused by panic; specifically, by bad doctors. The same doctors who we are asked to trust, even unto today. My favorite is septicemia, likely from cramming tubes down so many peoples’ throats, in the big Ventilator Panic.

Alzheimers spiked at the same time: more panic. Then it went up again last winter, as usual, and then it went somewhat low. For the very good, and almost certainly true, reason that many old people were killed off by the Great Gain-of-Lethality experiment.

Which has to be declared a success.

Congratulations, scientists!

You can see flu and pneumonia and chronic lower respiratory diseases, and other diseases of the respiratory system, all sank to ahistorical plateaus. It’s likely the deaths now “lacking” for these maladies are all now coronadoom deaths. This is so because cancer and heart diseases, after accounting for the early caused deaths in the old from 2020 are back to their regular levels, more or less. Same with nephritis and diabetes.

But the doom itself, in spite of the increased propaganda, isn’t going up at a terribly fast rate. If you stare hard you can see the kink at the end, which is the start of the usual winter season.

The increase is there, though. And will be present through New Years, maybe mid January. As usual. And as I have been saying for the last several months.

Deaths will then decrease, again as usual. What will be unusual is our rulers and Experts taking credit for it.

