Michael Anton On Identifying Our Cultural Disease’s Symptoms & An Attempt At A Diagnosis

The obvious first stage in disease identification is noticing symptoms and their extent. This, for the United States, Michael Anton does with acumen and aplomb, in his New Criterion essay “Unprecedented“. If you are time limited, read his essay and skip this post.
The second stage is diagnosis, the formal step of fitting the symptoms to a known malady—or in naming a new one, as yet unknown, if the symptoms don’t fit. This is tricky because many different maladies share symptoms. What changes are the intensity and timing of the symptoms, and the history of the entity under examination, and so forth.
With the malady identified, rightly or wrongly, the next step is prognosis, either in the face of a treatment or treatments, or in considering the disease’s natural progression.
Anton (and none of us) hasn’t quite made the diagnosis, making intelligent prognosis near impossible. The diagnosis is difficult, and as yet incomplete because, as Anton demonstrates through multiple indisputable examples, our symptoms are unprecedented. Not just as a group, but many historically have never been seen singly.
Not only that, but it’s not clear he has nailed every symptom. Anton at least misses the geographic extent of the disease. It is not everywhere, but it is global. It is perhaps worst here, though.
Here are some of the symptoms as Anton sees:
A ruling class that rejects as hateful assimilation of newcomers. Open borders with rulers complicit in replacing the native population, while simultaneously denying and boasting of the complicity. Open hatred of whites, especially from theory-addled credentialed whites, and their continual scapegoating of whites. (You will never find a more perfect example of blind self hatred than this.) Pandering to non-whites, especially to blacks, as official policy.
On the last two, this:
The matter becomes even more complicated when one reflects that this is mostly an intra-white civil war. One group of whites pronounces the entire white race evil, seeks policies to hurt it, but somehow exempts itself. So far, these upper-caste whites have found ways to protect their own privilege but haven’t developed consistent rhetoric to defend that privilege. They appear to believe that no matter how much anti-white poison they vomit or how many destructive policies they enact, none will ever blow back on them. In particular, they seem to believe that the “allies” in whom they stir up anti-white hatred will never turn and bite them; at least, they appear not to have seriously considered the possibility. This situation, too, is unprecedented.
More symptoms:
We are in an “a kind of hybrid corporate-administrative oligarchy” (which I call an expertocracy). “Our ruling class is rich and rapacious—rich because rapacious, and eager to be richer still by taking what little you have left.” All in authority, from the lowest adjunct professor to Senators, tout and cheer the oligarchy.
People believe themselves gods, and can change sex on a whim. Marriage is also a whim. Whims are magic. “The regime promotes every imaginable historic form of degeneracy—and then invents new ones undreamt of by Caligula, the Borgias, or Catherine the Great.” This degeneracy is forced on the populace: they are coerced into saying what’s good is bad, and what’s bad is good.
We have a Cult of Ugliness. “[N]ot just the buildings, but the art, the literature, the music, almost everything.” This, as Anton hesitates to say, but I am happy to shout, “extends to people.” The fat and hideous are called healthy and beautiful—and you must agree.
The purpose of education is to lie, to indoctrinate, to spread hate. The promotion of ability is called racist, sexist, and so on.
Crime is increasing, partly because of racial pandering, but also because our ruling class enjoys it, thinking it somehow punishes their enemies (us). Again, they believe they will escape the bloodlust they have unleashed, which is an astounding thought.
The serial humiliations inflicted on our people by its ruling class—not all of which, to say the least, generate profits—appear to be another element of contemporary life without historical precedent.
Our old culture is with glee and demonic ferocity being removed, and replaced by….what, exactly?
The only prognostication Anton allows himself is this:
If our ruling class has a plan, it would seem to be to destroy the society and institutions from which they, at present, are the largest—one is tempted to say only—beneficiaries. Do they think they can benefit more from the wreckage? Or are they driven by hatreds that blind them to self-interest? Perhaps they’re simply insane?
Now what Anton did not emphasize, but surely knows, is that these symptoms are found throughout the West, in varying degree. Pandering to blacks is epidemic also in the UK, but of a different flavor, and is not much present in, say, Spain. “Hate” is condemned in the States, but it is illegal in France.
The welcoming of “refugees” and “migrants” is found everywhere in the West, with the ruling class slandering any who object as “racist”. Whites are the only people denied a native land—rather, they are denied claiming one.
This isn’t just the West. There are the beginnings of this in, of all places, Japan, though only at whisper levels so far.
Degeneracy has spread, or perhaps better said, allowed to grow in the Far East. Taiwan, for instance, allows gmarriage. Many young Korean men wear more lipstick than Brooklyn hookers. Ugliness and its celebration are nearly everywhere.
And on and on.
The one symptom Anton did not speak is godlessness. The Cult of Man is the sole form of worship for most. I don’t mean atheism, which is always minor in influence. The Cult of Man insists both that life has no meaning, and also, quite inconsistently, that man’s will alone provides all meaning. Only a god can create something from nothing; only a god can create a gender with his word alone.
Globalization of science, and therefore of “higher” education, married to the Theory of Equality (the first sin), is another symptom. The Cult of Science is, in most respects, the same as the Cult of Man. In this Cult, all life is still meaningless, and the meaning (inconsistently) is provided by equations.
Yet because science is, or was, explanative of Reality, and therefore generally useful, it came to be taught everywhere. Along with science came the scientism baggage, and the encouragement of the Cult of Man.
Globalization, spread through technology and education, created our expertocracy. The Cult of Man encouraged the oligarchs, who justify their greed through (what we can call) the gold rule: do what thou wilt.
One thing is clear. The ruling class is already being effected by the system they created and used, they thought, only to punish and control its enemies. The oligarchs have indeed grown rich, and, it seems, they think they can hide from all the degeneracy they support. Perhaps—who knows?—they’ll survive by buying remote islands and importing expensive minions.
The decadence is rotting the foundations of science and globalization, which maintains the expertocracy. Even progressives scientists now see this. But perhaps this rot will not be fast enough before rulers develop tools powerful enough to enslave great numbers.
Here we are honing in on a diagnosis. Our on-going series of political failures shows clearly that all crises are spiritual. Perhaps our disease, then, the best summary of all symptoms, is the lack of a formal, elite-led coherent formal religion. As Christianity, among elites, faded, it was replaced by nothing—nothing in particular.
The nihilism at the top does trickle down, in the same way as formal religion does, but it is entirely negative. A positive religion would point to something and say “This is good: find and emulate it”. This can be Family, Beauty, the Mind of God. Our religion is solely anti; it only sees enemies, and declares nothing Good. It is hateful, and so we all hate.
Assuming our diagnosis is correct, we can venture a prognosis. First, no cure is coming, short of Divine Intervention. We are left with guessing the nature progression of the disease.
I am not sanguine.
“Say, Lot, why the sad face? Cheer up. It can’t be that bad.”
Yes, the Great Chastisement may soon be upon us.
“Akita, Japan (20th Century) “In order that the world might know His anger, the Heavenly Father is preparing to inflict a great chastisement on all mankind. … the Father will inflict a terrible punishment on all humanity. It will be a punishment greater than the deluge, such as one never seen before. Fire will fall from the shy and will wipe out a great part of humanity, the good as well as the bad, sparing neither priests nor faithful. The survivors will find themselves so desolate that they will envy the dead. The only arms which will remain for you will be the Rosary and the Sign left by My Son. Each day recite the prayers of the Rosary. With the Rosary, pray for the Pope, the bishops and priests.
“The work of the devil will infiltrate even into the Church in such a way that one will see cardinals opposing cardinals, bishops against bishops. The priests who venerate me will be scorned and opposed by their confreres … churches and altars sacked; the Church will be full of those who accept compromises and the demon will press many priests and consecrated souls to leave the service of the Lord.
“The demons will be especially implacable against souls consecrated to God. The thought of the loss of so many souls is the cause of my sadness. …”
As so often, Kipling got there early: https://www.poetryloverspage.com/poets/kipling/city_of_brass.html
The tares they had laughingly sown were ripe to the reaping.
The trust they had leagued to disown was removed from their keeping.
The eaters of other men’s bread, the exempted from hardship,
The excusers of impotence fled, abdicating their wardship,
For the hate they had taught through the State brought the State no defender,
And it passed from the roll of the Nations in headlong surrender!
“one must not make martyrs….”
O’Brien to Winston Smith, 1984
After Christ was crucified, Satan attacks the church for hundreds of years seeking to destroy it and created martyrs and it was on the blood of Martyrs that the church flourished so today the goal is to dry up the church. Don’t create martyrs.
The goal is to demoralize white people who are the inheritors of Christendom. Every white person that claims they are inherently evil and responsible for the evil in the past is renouncing God, the goodness of God and charity towards his neighbor. This is a assault on Christiandom as subterfuge. Claiming your inherent guilt as a white person is the same as sacrificing to idols. But it is hidden by Satan under the cover of the his demonic system of racial justice. Don’t be fooled
O’Brien goes on to say to Winston Smith
“Posterity will never hear of you. You will be lifted clean out from the stream of history. We shall turn you into gas and pour you into the stratosphere. Nothing will remain of you: not a name in a register, not a memory in a living brain. You will be annihilated in the past as well as in the future. You will never have existed.”
But God will hear. That’s who we turn to for salvation and our hope. Never say you’re evil and thereby renounce God’s goodness.
I saw a premonition of “Fat, Ugly, Belle” a couple of years ago. I attended a prestigious regional theater’s production of “Guys and Dolls”- the music and dancing was uniformly excellent, BUT, one of the Hot Box girls was grossly fat, Big Julie was played by a woman, and Nathan Detroit was black.
Color-blind casting can be ok in the “ magical world that is the theater today” to quote Edmund Blackadder’s foil Mrs. Miggins, as there’s an otherworldly quality in the theater that does not exist on film, a much more realistic medium. However, in Guys and Dolls, black Nathan Detroit requires a change in, at the very least, setting, otherwise the romance between Adelaide and Nathan becomes impossible.
I’d also observe that color-blind casting is anything but: I don’t for a second believe this theater held auditions and the black guy (or the fat dancer, or the tranny) was the best for that role, and so was cast; rather it was a deliberate decision by the creative team. Further, I think they do it to stick it to the equivalents of the “bus and tunnel” people who pay the freight.
The purpose of the Satanic elite is destruction. There is great worldly power in destruction. It is easier to destroy than to build. Easier to sin than practice virtue, easier to lie, to make ugliness, and hatred, to steal and despoil, to rampage and wreck everything and then rule over the ruins. Total Worldly Power achieved by unleashing the Destructive Principle. Satanic, of course, this absolute inversion of Godly Order. And the elites’ Worldly Power is itself an illusion, themselves being the most abject slaves of Satan.
Not much a man can do, but reject the destructive principle, reject Satan and all his works, embrace Christ and live the Christian life, in humility and good cheer. Create beauty, speak the truth, and do the best one can. Be an island of sanity in a sea of sewage. Link up with like-minded souls and support one another in building sane communities. Participate as little as possible in their Beast System. Reject the Beast’s fear and despair, those illusions they spread to demoralize men. All this nonsense is illusion. The real deal is the living heart of Christ, and we can live there, as He urged us to do, and reject the folly of the world and the lies of ridiculous wicked men.
That’s not to say there won’t be some pain and suffering along the way. But there must be a good purpose in that since He told us to pick up our crosses and follow Him. So pick it up and let’s go guys, there’s work to be done, and that’s good work to do. The sky is still blue overhead, the lovely sun rises, the birds sing sweetly, and the Good Lord provides. Have at it. [Sings a sea chanty work song…]
I dare say that the fire may either be the Sun burning all the electronics, or the effects of the poison being injected. But the only thing I see and am sure of, is that payback is coming, and of our own doing. Another hypothesis is war, as it is being sown between some West and Russia and/or China, the latter about Formosa/Taiwan. Rotting under the Sun is perhaps the worst – no remission, like Marlowe’s Faust. Good, isn’t it?
I sent that article to my normie brother and his response was we need more immigration to replace those bad white people that hate us so we can preserve the culture. Wow!
You know how I can tell that most churches in my inner suburb are degenerate and preaching false doctrine?
None of them have a Nativity, Christmas lights, or tree on public display.
The godlessness in Anton’s article which you mention renders it effectively worthless – because godlessness is the ultimate cause of all the symptoms of corruption he describes, and that they are not even regarded as symptoms of corruption but as virtues.
This ever increasing inversion of values in what is unprecedented; and it stems directly from godlessness. While civilizational godlessness persists then nothing positive can even be conceptualized – let alone accomplished; because our civilization (especially those with power, wealth, status or influence) regard the positive as negative, and vice versa.
Also, I am absolutely fed-up of articles drawing parallels between the West now, and the ‘Fall of Rome’. But what fell in the 400s AD was only the Western part of the Roman Empire.
This was indeed a major event in world history, but Rome had not been the capital of the Empire for more than a century when it fell; and the Roman Empire (and civilization) continued – in various sizes and forms – for another 1000 years (up to the fall of Constantinople in 1453)!
Such facts make a difference when discussion civilizational changes.
I dunno about a diagnosis, but I’m 100% clear on the cure; Giant Asteroid.
So I read Anton .. barf. Well written, but half “see how smart I am” and half “it’s all so sad, I’m hopeless, and it’s all someone else’s fault.”
Want to understand what’s going on? read my telearb.net stuff.
Want to help get a short term fix in place? read the least responded-to article ever: “how to save the republic” on teaparty911.com ( https://www.teaparty911.com/save-the-republic/ )
Want to feel a bit of longer term hope?
Think about this: the socialist delusion in all its forms and consequences including wokeism etc results from the failure of a cult’s prophecies and continues because those prophecies are taught as truths in colleges and universities. As those institutions fall to a combination of home schooling and zoom-style self-education the cult’s ability to recruit new members will decline. Give it 20 years by forcing honest elections in the U.S. now and the decline in membership will be irreversible.
Pretty good summary…Is the West Starting to Adopt China’s Orwellian Social Credit System and Internet Firewall?
https://www.theepochtimes.com/part-2-robert-destro-is-the-west-starting-to-adopt-chinas-orwellian-social-credit-system-and-internet-firewall_4152232.html?utm_source=newsnoe&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=breakin
During the deadliest plandemic ever the employee health office at our 1200 person plant is shut down for renovations.
Clown World!
I cannot understand how citizens tolerate the “elite” who are doing this to them?
The moment multiculturalism was imposed by above, those imposing it should of been ostracized and ignored.
But like in the scamdemic the dutiful sheeple follow these traitors as if gods, and the more the traitors are treated like gods then they act like gods.
A feedback loop that will only end in collapse.
