VAERS Shows J&J Vaxed Dying Much Earlier; Pfizer Likely Causing More Life Threatening Injuries In Young

The results are below. At top, I answer the silliest objections.

OBJECTIONS

“Briggs, you can’t use VAERS for diagnosing Covid vax injury.”

That so?

“It is so. VAERS is entirely voluntarily; therefore, since people don’t have to input vax injuries you can’t trust the vax injuries people input.”

So the people who voluntarily input vax injuries into VAERS are lying?

“No, they’re not lying, probably. But you can’t trust them because the government doesn’t mandate vax injury reporting.”

But it’s the government itself that created and maintains VAERS. Are you saying the government is complicit in spreading misinformation?

“You’re not following me. I’m saying that VAERS is biased because it’s voluntary.”

It is? In what direction?

“Obviously toward making the covid vax look worse.”

Doctors who use VAERS want to make the covid vax look worse?

“Look. It’s simple. You can’t trust VAERS.”

Maybe you’re right. How about we check how similar injury reports are with covid and with other vaccines? If reporting frequencies, and the like, are different for covid, then we might have an indication bias exists. Sound good?

“It won’t matter. We already know that covid vaccines are safe and effective.”

How do we know?

“The government told us.”

So we don’t need to check to see if the government, which loves us and only wishes what is best for us, might have made a mistake?

“No. The government employs Experts who do checks for us. We don’t have to worry.”

Well, you’re probably right. But I’m going to look anyway, for fun.

“I urge you to stop. You could cause vaccine hesitancy by disagreeing with government.”

I willing to risk it. Here goes.

RESULTS

I downloaded, for 2021 only (so far), the VAERS database. The covid vax didn’t really get going until 2021. Now it could be that because of the panic, now late in its second year, more docs entered suspicious outcomes into VAERS. Which would mean they were more familiar with using it, and so might have been more likely to enter injuries from other vaxes. Anyway, we want to compare data that is similar as possible, so, at first, we’ll look at 2021 only.

VAERS tracks 67—count ’em—sixty-seven different vaccines. Here’s a table, for all ages, for data through 28 November 2021, of all entries; i.e. injuries of all types.

Covid outstrips them all, by an order of magnitude. It is entirely plausible that many of the reports would not have been made had it not been for the panic, given that most vax injuries are minor. On the other hand, it is also plausible that there are so many more because the mandated mRNA gene therapy medicines stink. This snapshot alone gives no indication one way or the other.

The age distribution of who gets vaccines isn’t the same for covid and other vaxes. Kids get MMR and whatnot, adults don’t; adults get covid, and kids only just started to. So let’s start only with those over 18—still realizing the age distribution is not the same.

Here is the frequency of the number of days after vaccination until death, for those who died, for both covid (black) and all other vaccines (yellow). I use death because, as should be obvious, even to bureaucrats, there is no more important adverse event.

I left the scale at the day level for best resolution. There are a number of reports that list the day of death before the day of vaccination. These are obvious errors. To keep track, I coded all these as -30 days (negative 30; the range was close around that date). You can see the frequencies of this coding error was the same for covid and all other vaxes.

There were also a certain proportion of deaths coming after one year (365 days). I coded all these as 365. There were a higher frequency of these for non-covid vaccines.

These are suspicious because it’s hard—yet far from impossible—to think of medical reasons for vaccines causing deaths a year after the shots. Recall, though, that it’s doesn’t have to be direct causes, such as a vax causing a clot to the thrown and the heart to crap out. It could be the vax weakens systems, and these injuries lead to eventual death.

Anyway, if VAERS does have biases in over-ascribing deaths after one year, this bias is greater for non-covid vaxes.

The yellow lines are otherwise similar, but choppier. The extra variability is likely caused by the much small sample size. Most injuries are reported in the days immediately after vaccination, with a constant trickle after that, and a newer peak around six months. The yellow line at 6 months appears to be one of those reporting biases. “When was he vaxed?” “Six months ago.”

So far, any biases are on the side of non-covid vaxes. If we add in under 18 or look at them alone, nothing much changes.

Here are the frequencies of age at death after vaccination, for all ages.

Except for the expected spike at the youngest ages associated with childhood vaccinations, not much is different.

If there is a bias to associate deaths incorrectly with vaccination, then that same bias is there in the same proportion for non-covid vaccines. Or there is no bias for either.

Now let’s look at age of death by covid vax manufacturer. We can’t know which vaccine is worse in an overall sense unless we knew the number of shots given.

It’s clear that people getting J&J are dying earlier. A lot earlier.

Is this because sicker people are seeking out J&J more? Or are the younger preferentially being given J&J&? Or is it that the J&J vax stinks? My bet is the last.

Here, as before, are the days after vax until death (the frequency) by covid vax manufacturer.

If J&J are dying youngest, Moderna are dying fastest, followed closely by J&J. Though J&J isn’t that different from Pfizer.

All reports are that Pfizer leads the shot race (most jabs). Here are the total events, reported by numbers of deaths, and the rate of deaths to events—all are about the same:

TYPE EVENTS DEATHS RATE J&J 59678 776 0.013 Moderna 315256 4018 0.013 Pfizer 303170 4504 0.015

That’s conditional on any event being report, and does not indicate overall quality since we don’t know numbers of shots/bodies.

Lastly, let’s look at the age frequencies for life threatening illness (a specific VAERS field).

The numbers aren’t showing for the ages, but Pfizer is showing higher frequencies of life threatening illness for those under 17.

This could be because Moderna and J&J aren’t being given, at all, to the young. Or it could be the Pfizer vax is harming the young.

Who anyway don’t need to be vaccinated, because (as I’ve said a hundred times) they have 10 times the risk of dying in a car crash, but nobody is saying don’t let kids ride in cars.

Next will be to look into the text fields and other information, and compare 2021 with earlier years.

