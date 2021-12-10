Anon Wants To Give Up On RCIA: Too Many Women, Ignorant Priests, Seeks Advice

A plea from Anon:
The wife and I starting going through (in-person) RCIA classes at a local Roman Catholic parish when they started in the fall.
I’m struggling with some of the attitudes of the Church as relates to Covid. They aren’t requiring masks in church or the class right now, but the bishop makes the priests wear them for the Eucharist. I also have some more general “issues”. One of the concerns I have is that the team that leads the classes is run by two women (there are some well-read men also teaching, whom I’ve been able to connect with). The priests seem to know less about Church doctrine in some cases then the laity. Is this common? Also, it’s completely unclear to me where some teachings are Dogma but some are Tradition. They talked about the differences but it seems even many Catholics vehemently disagree (e.g. “transubstantiation”).
I know you are super busy, but if you or maybe one of your catholic readers or friends could help encourage me. I’m at a point where I am not sure if I want to continue.
The biggest thing, though, is there’s a major focus on “getting to heaven”. I struggle with this a lot because this seems like a very protestant mindset—do the rituals, say the prayers, then get to heaven. Isn’t there more to it than just “this is a bump on the road to heaven”? God’s Creation is good by his own word. Isn’t there value in the here and now more than just “getting to heaven”?
I invite all readers to offer their best advice to dear Anon.
Here’s mine.
Stick with it. After all, given the Church was started on the command of our Lord, we don’t have much choice. We cannot abandon friends in the time of distress.
Now is a not a good time to be alive. Our rulers and elites are immoral, greedy, concupiscent, haughty, short-sighted, lovers of self, really quite stupid or in thrall to insane ideologies, and, worst of all for the great majority of bishops, complicit with the enemy or cowardly.
You’ve heard the CS Lewis’s line about men without chests. We’re living through an entire era of soy-shrunken chests, the inevitable consequences before our eyes daily.
It is only going to grow worse. We know this for all the reasons we’ve discussed over the years. There’s no point repeating them here.
Anyway, you have to gut it through. We all do.
Oh, there are many practical things to try. Avoid all silliness. Seek out an FSSP or SSPX parish, if you can. Which most of us cannot (there are none anywhere near where I live either). Try to find a mass without guitars, hand holding during Our Father, or enthusiastic women.
You can, and must, seek out other men. I recall (I’ve told this story before) I once went to a “men’s conference” in New York. Meant to be for men. As in “men’s conference.”
Women were everywhere. Not just in making sandwiches, which is right and proper, but lecturing us from the dais, giving us our minute-by-minute schedules, hanging around in all portions of the day’s activities, guiding us everywhere.
Well, not unlike your RCIA, really. The solution is obvious.
If we are going to take over, or stand any chance at all, we have to build. And to build you must have a foundation. There is no better foundation that knowing why you are here, what life is about, and what you should be doing.
Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
Personally I STRONGLY recommend that you enter the Church at a TRADITIONAL parish.
It will make a HUGE difference not only in the training you receive but also in the SACRAMENTS.
You will receive OLD RITE sacraments. You will be PROPERLY Christened. And you will receive CONDITIONAL Christening even if you were a protestant.
This is HUGE especially given the point in history we are faced with. You need to be a SOLDIER for CHRIST. You need the FULL ARMOR that is your right as a Catholic. Do NOT settle for less.
This will require you NOT to lose your will and to push forward and get this done I know. It would be easier to just go along with what you’re dealing with. There is certain risk.
BUT PRAY THE ROSARY. Every day. If on sometimes you fail — do NOT fail to say THREE HAIL MARYS. Every day pray for help in conforming your will to God’s
There’s lots more to explain, but to START, go here for help:
https://www.suscipedomine.com/forum/index.php?PHPSESSID=fevkn41k2ld5rpo1op4e2bfcb2&board=18.0
Directories of Traditional Masses
http://www.ecclesiadei.org/masses.cfm
https://www.latinmassdir.org/
Watch Traditional Masses to learn about them:
https://www.latinmass.live/
I’ve resigned myself to members of the hierarchy of the institutional churches offering us laity what is in effect “Christianity: a personal view” and having to calibrate and correct this with reference to any documents that can be retrieved from the old days. My sticking point with the church is now whether to support this stuff financially, on the basis that if you want to stop people doing something, don’t pay them to do it. This being the principle on which I deal with ‘alumni appeals’ from the educational institutions I attended many years ago which are now infested with nonsense. It would be ideal to be able to support the ministry of a good priest or bishop and ensure that your donations are not siphoned off. Some people I once met set up a foundation to do this, the lawyers made sure it would be outside the control of the church.
I would echo Kathleen’s post – seek out a traditional parish. When we moved to Texas we discovered the Ordinariate of the Chair of Saint Peter, which I would greatly recommend.
https://ordinariate.net/
The liturgy is very traditional, which is what attracted me to it.
Speaking from experience, the Catholic Church is a microcosm of the rest of the world. Likewise, corruption and now WOKENESS (and worse!) exist at all levels. How true to the dogma and precepts varies from church to local church. Indeed, the Priestly Fraternity of Saint Peter (Latin: Fraternitas Sacerdotalis Sancti Petri; FSSP) consistently live up to the precepts. Another good one is The Institute of Christ the King Sovereign Priest (ICKSP). Concerning the Society of Saint Pius X (SSPX), they have an “irregular” relationship with the Vatican. A suggestion: do some research to develop your informed conclusion about SSPX.
The above churches are “traditional” and use the 1962 (or earlier) missal and rubrics. A few diocesan churches are like that, and I am fortunate to be close to one and highly active. Another choice under the Latin Rite is the Ordinate of the Chair of St. Peter, which came about under the Pontificate of Benedict XVI. That is a sub-rite (lack of better word) consisting of former high Anglican churches with a beautiful English liturgy. Its rubrics are much like the Traditional Latin Mass.
After vacuum (oops Vatican) II, the liturgy and sacraments went into a rapid-fire psychedelic transformation. Known as the Novus Ordo Missae (new order of the Mass), one can find all sorts of nonsense, such as clown masses. However, in all fairness, there are good Novus Ordo churches too (traditional vestments, the priest facing our Lord as with the congregation, no talking in the nave, distribution of the blessed sacrament on the tongue, etc.). It will take you a lot of research to find the good ones. And for balanced reporting, be careful; there have been a few instances where the evil one has stuck his hot poker into traditional churches.
Lastly, there is one overlooked beautiful alternative. The Eastern Catholic Church (in “communion” with Rome) has many Rites, such as the Byzantine Catholic Church. Magnificent liturgy, rubrics, and architecture (for the most part).
Sic transit gloria mundi (Thus passes worldly glory)
Fred