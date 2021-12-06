Statistics

Is The Coronadoom Narrative Crumbling?

By on ( Leave a comment )

“Nyah, nyah, nyah,” he added.

It always starts with one.

This is the entirety of the post today, friends. My computer has gone to join the Great Bit in the sky, and I am doing this post on—may the Lord help and bless us all—a cellphone.

Given my thumb is the size of the screen, typing is a penance.

If I do not have a replacement soon, I shall have to grow smaller thumbs. We shall persevere.

Once my computer is restored I believe I shall introduce moderation to all posts. The endless pointless arguments in the comments have become useless and are a distraction.

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Categories: Statistics

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *