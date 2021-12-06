Is The Coronadoom Narrative Crumbling?

Pfizer CMO: Other vaccines have caused death not Pfizers pic.twitter.com/sHcvopbwxt — Deleuze (@Kukicat7) December 4, 2021

“Nyah, nyah, nyah,” he added.

It always starts with one.

This is the entirety of the post today, friends. My computer has gone to join the Great Bit in the sky, and I am doing this post on—may the Lord help and bless us all—a cellphone.

Given my thumb is the size of the screen, typing is a penance.

If I do not have a replacement soon, I shall have to grow smaller thumbs. We shall persevere.

Once my computer is restored I believe I shall introduce moderation to all posts. The endless pointless arguments in the comments have become useless and are a distraction.

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



