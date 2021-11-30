Introducing The Covid Panic & Worry Indexes: Plus What All Cause Deaths Reveal About The Vax

This is coronavirus update CVIII. Are we sickened unto death of these yet? This is a long update. Be sure to see the New & Improved! in Numbers, where I introduce the Panic & Worry Indexes. You must also look at the all cause death analysis, which gives evidence of vax harm.

XI IT?

Friday, the propaganda outlets were ablaze with terror stories. Beware the Ominous Omicron, The African Avenger! Omicron being the variant du jour. What is hilarious about this is that our fearless rulers skipped over the letter Xi, which isn’t even pronounced Winnie the Pooh. You have to laugh.

Headlines rang This could be worse than the Dreaded Delta! This might kill more than the Alpha Alpha! “We haven’t seen it but it might be here!” (Radio quote.) This might could possibly it’s a chance who knows maybe variant Variant VARIANT.

Then, late in the day Friday, some numbers came out.

Eighty seven people were identified as having the new variant across all Africa. Not quite 90. Almost 100. The rulers here reacted instantly, calling for a travel ban (see below)—but they decided to delay it a few days because…well…because our rulers are idiots playing a part. Badly.

Are you sufficiently frightened yet?

Even though there were only a scarce handful of people with the OO, in Africa and around the world, they said, take a look at what Experts have already discovered about our newest violent variant.

Statisticians usually require enormous sample sizes to discern these kinds of the things, and distinguish them from other vax symptoms—excuse me! From other coronadoom variant symptoms. Yet Experts had all this information ready to go.

Experts are amazing.

Where did the Ominous Omicron come from? Maybe the vax itself.

Wait, don’t get mad. This is NPR’s idea. That’s right, the bastion of woke-lite old people is saying indiscriminate vaxxing causes mutations, as has happened before with other bugs, and is happening now with this one. They say.

Here’s their headline: Vaccines Could Drive The Evolution Of More COVID-19 Mutants. The link leads to an audio interview, also transcribed at the site.

RICHARD HARRIS, BYLINE: You may have heard that bacteria can develop resistance to antibiotics and, in a worst-case scenario, render the drugs useless. Something similar can also happen with vaccines, though, with less serious consequences. This worry has arisen mostly in the debate over whether to delay a second vaccine shot so more people can get the first shot quickly. Paul Bieniasz, a Howard Hughes investigator at the Rockefeller University, says that gap would leave people with only partial immunity for longer than necessary. PAUL BIENIASZ: They might serve as sort of a breeding ground for the virus to acquire new mutations. HARRIS: That’s because the virus is always mutating. And if one happens to produce a mutation that makes it less vulnerable to the vaccine, that virus could simply multiply in a vaccinated individual. But even if that happens, that’s only one step in the process.

It goes on like that at length. In brief, instead of focused protection of the truly vulnerable (old and sick), mass vaccination (including those who were previously infected) will likely cause the spread of variants and, in spots, cause the pandemic to worsen.

Isn’t that what we have seen? SAGE in the UK saw it coming, too.

Now I tell you the secret. That headline came from back in early February, when people were still happy about the vax, when there was great glee at their introduction on the right (the left was still against the Trump vax), before it became a mania to mandate them, before it was realized by Experts and the masses how poor they would be in practice.

Not us, dear readers, for we predicted what we have seen, conditional on the universal experience with vaccines for respiratory diseases, like flu (and, really, medicines of all kinds). Can you recall how many times we reminded ourselves we had flu vaccines for decades, all failing to eradicate that disease? Me neither. But it was many.

The one thing about Experts that is as true as the sun is hot is that they never admit to error. The people in that NPR story were not Experts. An Expert is a credentialed, even educated, person whose views align with those of the rulers and who is put in a position of power.

Experts and rulers together connived that all must have the vax, a strategy which Experts promised would be our salvation. When that proved false, instead of saying Oopsies and moving on, the failure of the vaccines was blamed on those who did not take them.

It’s not that we don’t expect Experts to be as dumb as that. It’s that many believed the Experts. Even after their long, long, most exceptionally long series of blunders, errors, and continuing mistakes.

Their strategy to blame their abysmal failures on others works. Rulers and Experts, together with propagandists, have succeeded far better than we would have liked. They have created for us an enemy, not their own erring selves, but you, dear reader.

We now have open calls for “eliminating” the unvaxxed. True, most of these calls are from people not in power. But those in power are saying damn similar things. We saw already last week Austria and Germany have threatened concentration camps (no, really). Here is a small sampling of new threats.

The Prime Minister of Italy says those who do not get vaccinated are not part of “our society”.pic.twitter.com/xOeREbAGhO — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) November 26, 2021

The Prime Minister of Italy says those who do not get vaccinated are not part of “our society”. What are they part of, then? Shall these evil people be purged? Killed?

AUSTRIA- Under lockdown citizens aren’t even allowed a glass of wine at the Christmas markets. But the government, Health Minister & Federal President have a party without masks or social distancing. It’s all theatre. They are lying to you.#NoMore pic.twitter.com/QHyDWTo0US — Bernie's Tweets (@BernieSpofforth) November 26, 2021

It wasn’t a party. It was a meeting to decide the best method of forcibly interning the unvaxxed.

The sign reads “Unvaccinated Unwanted.” You have to admit Germans have a helluva sense of humor about this.

The WHO says “says it’s time for countries to have ‘healthy debate’ about mandatory vaccination”.

Mandatory, dear reader, has a definite meaning. Else words have no meaning at all.

What will be the end of this, then? Blood? Blood to assuage the fear of the hersterics panicked by propagandists? To salve the egos of failed Experts? You tell me.

PAST BLASTS

Let’s keep going with a review of past pandemic low lights.

Video montage of Democrat politicians expressing vaccine hesitancy for partisan reasons last year. Today, many Democrat politicians accuse vaccine skeptics or critics as people who want to kill others. pic.twitter.com/GgVmU4YfRL — Andy Ngô ???? (@MrAndyNgo) November 28, 2021

Listen to those guys. They know what’s best! Right?

We're eight months into this pandemic, and Donald Trump still doesn't have a plan to get this virus under control. I do. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 16, 2020

C’mon, man. Look. Here’s the thing. Where’s my soup? Where’s Kamala? Oh, here she comes.

Trump’s extended un-American travel ban undermines our nation’s core values. It is clearly driven by hate, not security. https://t.co/x0fHFKRHWo — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) February 1, 2020

A small reminder (most of you don’t need it) that our figurehead rulers do nothing but lie to you. Nothing but. Yet think how many still trust them. Just you think on that.

All three vaccines are 100 per cent effective against death and hospitalisation, Fauci says https://t.co/9DVUex7m1T — The Independent (@Independent) February 28, 2021

Let’s write that one (from March) out: “All three vaccines are 100 per cent effective against death and hospitalisation, Fauci says”.

Was he right?

Was he even in the ballpark?

Was he even on the same planet?

Have your answers? Okay, now answer this one: why has this man not been tarred, feathered, and launched into low-earth orbit?

Wait! Don’t answer yet. Here’s the hubris-filled megalomaniac midget camera whore saying “I represent Science.”

Now answer the questions.

YOU CAN’T DIE IN HERE!

DAV found this for us: “Assisted death only for vaccinated, euthanasia association says“.

Anyone wishing to be euthanized now has to first present proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid, as per the new guidelines issued by Germany’s euthanasia association. Germans will be ‘vaccinated, cured or dead’ by winter’s end — ministerREAD MORE: Germans will be ‘vaccinated, cured or dead’ by winter’s end – minister A statement put out by the Hamburg-based group on Friday reads “assisted suicide and the preliminary examination of a patient’s ability to make decisions freely implies physical closeness between people. However, that is precisely the precondition for the spread of Covid.”

They won’t kill you unless you’re vaxxed or recovered. Recovered.

Recovered.

Experts are the dumbest smart people who have ever lived.

And as long as you’re in the mood to laugh, this (second tweet in thread leads to the archived post):

After releasing this article today, Forbes scrubbed it and changed the headline. pic.twitter.com/SWn4T0ac1l — Echo Chamber (@echo_chamberz) November 30, 2021

NUMBERS

NEW PLOTS!

I call the first one the Panic Index (all data from CDC).

This is the number of daily tests divided by the number of daily “cases”. “Tests” is, more or less, unambiguous. “Cases” is not. A “case” is a positive test. It may or may not be a real infection, or a symptomatic infection, and very likely is not a serious infection, and some infections may have been missed. Uncertainty exists.

Ideally—note that word—all who felt sick from the doom would get a test, and that test would come back positive. The Panic Index would then be 1, indicating no panic, or Sanity State 1.

There would be some hovering around that number because of test imperfections and so forth, but anything close to 1 indicates a healthy mental state of the populace.

Anything lingering above it indicates something has gone wrong. I say lingering because it’s possible to imagine sane states where groups in the population undergo screening tests. These would be of short duration, and localized, and would bump up the 1 into the low digits temporarily.

Numbers north of 10, indicating panic, are to be avoided.

How are we doing? Better than the Blind Summer Of Panic over the Dreaded Delta. It’s better now, but still like at the beginning, two years ago. And all this is before the new propaganda blitz over the Ominous Omicron.

You will note the Panic Index does not track deaths at all, which look like this:

“Cases” are indeed up in the once United States. Alas, deaths are not cooperating. Still, propaganda has risen to fresh heights. It will take one to two weeks to see the full effect of their efforts to induce yet another frenzy.

I call this next one the Worry Index. This is the daily attributed doom deaths by daily “cases”.

Obviously, the deadlier the bug, the higher this ratio would be, and the greater the worry. The ideal number here is 0—which doesn’t even exist for the common cold (also caused by, inter alia, coronaviruses).

Incidentally, the little dots at the beginning are for rates off the scales, before the panic began, and in which only the truly sick were noticed.

Teasing out cause is difficult here, because “cases” don’t mean cases, and depend themselves on testing. A surge in useless panic testing can send the Worry Index lower, even though the true worry hasn’t changed. Also, yes, deaths lag diagnoses most of the time, so the timing of this index is imperfect.

All that said, it has some uses in gauging seriousness. There is reason to worry less now, as you can see. But worry levels were the same last summer before the hesteria over the vaccines began.

What you might not have noticed, since I don’t have a quantification for it, is that propaganda picked up at each lull in the Worry Index. Look again and search your memory. We just entered a new lull, and what happened with propaganda? Judge for yourself.

We’re running long, but it’s been a while since we did all cause deaths; i.e. deaths from every cause, and not just the doom. These are important.

Last year is in read, this year in green. Note carefully the dotted lines are all cause deaths minus Covid deaths. The thin lines are previous years, where you can plainly see the increase in weekly deaths year by year caused by population increase. Absent Covid, we should have seen the red line just above all the thin ones, and the green line just above the red, plus or minus.

But then came TWO THINGS: Covid and the vaccines.

Look to the beginning the year: the dotted green. See how it is way below the thin lines, when we’d expect it to be above all the thin lines, if there was no Covid. There were almost no vaccines at this time.

Yet deaths from all causes were much lower, subtracting Covid. This suggests either Covid killed all the easiest to kill the year before, which doesn’t seem to be likely given it’s still the old dying at the highest rates by far this year, or Covid deaths were over attributed. By about 10,000 per week at first.

A diminishing over-attribution seems to hold until about Week 20. It was then the big, and as above, initially happy push for the vax began.

Keep the predilection for over-attributing Covid deaths in mind. Then look to weeks 30-40 or so. Anything past that is subject to late counting (takes about 8 weeks to get bulk of data in; last three weeks have black dots). Both the red and green dotted lines are higher than we’d expect absent Covid. What is causing these extra (beyond what we’d expect) deaths? It almost certainly isn’t Covid, given undercounts are not at all likely. Has to be something else, then.

Last year were the punitive lockdowns and general panic, like keeping people out of hospitals.

This year the vax moral panic.

My guess is it’s other than panic deaths. And that because of April-May 2020, where the red dots, absent Covid and no vax, were also way too high, and these were cause by the initial iatrogenic deaths, and because there really aren’t lockdowns around anywhere in significant force or number.

Those 2020 lockdowns were also ending by last summer’s end, and the red dots were then just about where we’d expect them, absent Covid. Until the propaganda push beginning last January, when Covid deaths were almost certainly over-attributed.

That leaves…?

This isn’t proof, but it’s in line with everything we know, including the reports of side effects.

Next week we’ll update deaths by age (all cause and Covid), but nothing seems to have changed there. However, we’re way too long to do it this week, too.

Buy my new book and own your enemies: Everything You Believe Is Wrong.

Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

More

Tumblr

LinkedIn



WhatsApp

Print



