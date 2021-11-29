SUV Christmas Parade Massacre A Rare Propaganda Failure

Here is a helpful infographic from one of our leading propagandist outfits backed by an influential oligarch.

The Christmas Parade Massacre had to written of. There was no getting around it. The absence of a story in a major source of what some call “news” would have been noted. It would have been wondered at. But coming, as this story does, right after the Rittenhouse acquittal, propagandists had to be careful.

They had to say what happened without saying, or even hinting at, why it happened.

Step one was to issue a headline: “Here’s what we know so far on the sequence of events that led to the Waukesha tragedy caused by an SUV.”

Then came the map of the slaughter, shown above.

This propaganda has the best advantage propaganda can ever have: It is true. There isn’t an incorrect word in the headline, map, or story itself, which even has a list of the murdered, their ages, and some tear-jerking details.

CNN, not in the same class or skill level as the WP, went a bit too far and whitened the skin of the driver in pictures. This was instinctual on their part. Had to be. They couldn’t have thought it through. Because if you did think it through, you’d realize their message is this: beware of vengeful light-skinned blacks. The deeper implication is, given a major purpose of propaganda is to deflect from the truth, that the darker the skin the more dangerous.

Surely they couldn’t have meant either of those. Not purposely. Still, that’s what sloppy work can do to you.

The WP also tried to distract from the truth. Two truths. One was the race and motivation of the mass murderer, and the other was their own role in creating the madness in him. These are both so obvious I need say nothing more about them.

In earlier days the WP might have got away with it. Their mistake was to say anything at all about the SUV. They could have ran the headline “Five dead in accident” and left it at that. Their regular audience of midwits would have felt the sad thought they were meant to feel, and moved on to the story of white supremacists being responsible for the recent increase in the new omicron form of racism, or whatever.

It is true an SUV was what squashed the people under its wheels. But they had used the “SUV did it” trick one too many times, blaming inanimate objects for horrors done by people they didn’t want blamed.

Because of the internet, even normies quickly learned that SUVs must be driven, and if they are driven, they are driven by someone. And if someone drives one, there had to be a reason the driver plowed into a group of people, didn’t slow down, even sped up, and kept going.

The “SUV did it” propaganda wasn’t nearly strong enough to stop this chain of reasoning. It would possibly have worked in the old, pre-internet days. As it is now, they weren’t fast enough. By the time the WP had their “Blame the SUV” headline, autists had already discovered all about the driver. As one quick headline had it: “Convicted Pedophile, Repeat Felon and Self-Described Black Terrorist Who Preached Violence Against White People”.

That was only one of many. Twitter and all the rest had the story fast, long before propagandists could get to work. And the news—real news—spread. Even to people who are normally shielded from these things. It’s true that normies, the woke, progressives, and leftists of every stripe didn’t repeat or report this news—they do know their duty—but they all saw it.

And once they saw it, they weren’t quite immune—immune is maybe not the word—they were at least vaccinated against the propaganda. Leftists did retweet and repost the propaganda, as they knew they had to, but we could all see their hearts weren’t in it. We knew this because none of them said anything about the massacre. They just wanted it to go away as quickly as possible.

Which it has, more or less. How many propaganda sites had news on the story over the weekend?

We have a slight victory for Reality in this event. Yet we can do better. Not for the first time I abjure you: do not use the enemy’s language as your own.

So do not say media, say propagandists; do not say news, say propaganda; do not say journalist or reporter, say propagandist or regime spokesman.

If we all did this, it would not stop the propaganda, but it would slow it, and it would cause them to adjust. It would blunt the force of most efforts to sway us into the reactions they want.

Tease them without mercy. It is the one thing they hate above all, being laughed out. Being yelled and screamed at they adore. But they cannot abide ridicule.

