We are in a crisis. This crisis is itself comprised of many small crises. Safety First tyranny, whites discovering they are responsible for all evil, Santa kissing daddy, pretending two men can marry, being forced to say some men are women, the ravages of Equality, scientism as official policy, Experts run amok, oligarchs squeezing us to the cheers from their paid propagandists and (worse) many of their victims, worship of machines, worship of self, non-worship of God.

On and on it goes.

It is a little appreciated fact that all crises are spiritual. This follows directly from the truth that life has meaning. The argument that life has no meaning is a fallacy, which is easy to see because any attempted counter-argument is self-defeating. There is no point arguing about anything—ever—if life has no meaning.

Since all crises are spiritual, and because most do not recognize this, it follows that a correction is needed.

Enter EVERYTHING YOU BELIEVE IS WRONG! The book which, should the New York Times review it, would cause a cry so shill Satan himself would pray for deafness.

It will be released upon the earth on 1 December, where it will be available everywhere. Until then, it can be pre-ordered at Amazon (paper, kindle; it seems to be at all country-Amazons, too), Barnes & Noble (paper and nook), Alibris (currently only scam sellers), Super Book Deals (best price so far), ABE Books (at a slight premium).

I will soon post excerpts and other material that may cause the ladies, and many of you men, too, to swoon. So get ready for it.

I have calculated that if I could sell 526,316 copies, I would become a pre-tax millionaire (I get $1.90 per copy regardless how much anybody pays). Make this happen.

Bleak Friday Deal

If you buy one book, you are automatically eligible to buy a second at no extra charge beyond the cover price!

How can I offer this mighty deal, you ask?

Simple, friends. I am all heart.

Plus, since you’ll want to give one copy to a loved woke one, and all of you will want one copy for yourself, you’ll need two. Unless you have more than one loved woke one, then you will need more. Rest assured, the Bleak Friday Deal applies to however many copies you buy.

Bonus to the bonus! This deal goes right on through to Cyber Monday — and beyond! I’m not cheap.

Signed copies are a near impossibility, unless you can track me down to my secret northern snow palace. Even if you do, my hands would likely be too cold to grip a pen.

So I’m thinking of the possibility of bookplates. Since I’m going to sell such a large number of copies, I might outsource signing to India. Stay tuned for details.

Happy Advent.

