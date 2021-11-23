Unvaxxed Concentration Camps & Forced Jabs For Austrians: Good Or Bad?

This is Coronavirus Update CVII. (Moving the offputting subtitle into post body henceforth.)

PRELUDE

I wonder if they have seats in the armored vehicles transporting Australians? Padded seats? Maybe only straps?

This man would piss on your fresh mass grave and laugh about it.

MAIN EVENT

We’re going to try something different this week. Before us, before all of us, is this question: Should Austria forcibly vaccinate all its citizens, or send to camps (a.k.a. jails), or worse, for those who refuse the vax?

You must answer yes or no, and then, if you like, have a go at an explanation. A “yes” or “no” must be the first word of your comment.

If you do not answer before writing anything else, I will with the same mercy the Austrian and Australian government are showing, delete your comment. (Since this is Thanksgiving week, I might not get to deleting it immediately; but I will.)

The main propaganda site in the UK issued material on Austria’s newest lockdown, which was first for the unvaxxed, then extended to all.

Austrian Chancellor Herr Alexander Schallenberg, taking a break from tweeting about (wait for it…wait for it) “antisemitism“, said “there would be a legal requirement to get vaccinated from 1 February 2022.”

For a long time, there had been a consensus over avoiding mandatory vaccinations, the chancellor said. However, too many people had been incited not to get the jab, because of “too many political forces, flimsy vaccination opponents and fake news”, he added. The measures are yet to be finalised.

There you have it. A “legal requirement to get vaccinated”. Which, of course, means it will be illegal not to be vaxxed. That which is illegal, and under a regime’s eye, must be punished.

How?

At the start, a hefty fine and jail. Austria, presumably, will forcibly arrest citizens and pin them down, under the point of a gun, and inject them.

Those with compromised immune systems? The Hell with them. If they die from the forced vax? Tough. It’s for the good of society. Vax them. Those who have natural acquired immunity? Screw those bastards. Jab them. What about Science? Here’s your Science, baby. Bend over.

Shoot those who attempt to flee? Vax-tipped bullets would be appropriate.

Those who won’t accept their first booster? A beating? Those who refuse their second booster? Perhaps a gold star on their clothes? Those who—well, you get the idea.

The inexorable Woke Slippery Slope now in force. If Herr Schallenberg gets away with this, he will become tumescent over imagining future possibilities of controlling his subjects. Imagine his propaganda conferences.

It is not only Austria who are determined to reenact history and inter citizens in camps to concentrate on their Health Sins. Germany wants in on it, too.

According to a German propaganda source, “In view of Germany’s dramatic Covid situation, the debate about a general vaccination obligation is gaining momentum, with a growing number of political leaders saying they would not rule it out.”

Yes: “Holding a press conference about the availability of mRNA vaccines on Monday morning, Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) repeatedly refused to rule out the possibility of introducing mandatory vaccination in Germany in the future.”

Mandatory.

As in mandatory.

Get vaxxed or die. You notice they don’t articulate that threat, but it must necessarily be there. That is what mandatory vaccination means. And not for the “privilege” of working, or driving, but for living. For being allowed to breathe.

It has to be death. It cannot be merely a fine. For you can pay the fine and still remain unvaxxed. Which violates mandatory.

It cannot be a limited sentence to a camp in which to concentrate. For to camp is to remain unvaxxed. Which also violates mandatory.

So it must be death, or perhaps exile. Or, if they are feeling generous and a little squeamish, permanent camps.

It may be the case, if you are feeling warm and fuzzy inside, that Herr Schallenberg and other would-be tyrants, haven’t thought through what mandatory means. And it is true there is much ignorance in the world.

Yet they will be forced to think of it, and soon, if they implement this policy.

German Health Minister Jens Spahn thought about it. He said, “By the end of winter, pretty much everyone in Germany will be cured, vaccinated or dead.”

In a sense, we have to admire the sheer balls of these German-speaking nations, and whatever language they speak in Australia, to go this route. They toss people into dungeons there, even now, to serve long, hard sentences, for “Holocaust denial”. Yet mandatory forced medicating their populace is what they propose. Bad ass.

This proves the cliche, that the only thing people learn from history is that nobody learns anything from history.

This well spoken fellow agrees.

I could not maintain his demeanor. I am the type to fly into wild rage, like an ape, and destroy things. Well, as they say, it takes all types. Perhaps his calm delivery and my raging prose will, with your voice joined in, discourage our rulers.

But don’t let’s count on it.

A reminder. If you want your comment to survive, it must begin with a Yes or No to answer the question, Should Austria forcibly vaccinate its citizens?

No numbers this week. We did them yesterday, and, anyway, Reality has never been persusive to our enemies.

