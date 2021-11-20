Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Open Discussion

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/0nbDIASBwM — crypto lefty? (@leftyinvests) November 19, 2021

This is a hastily compiled post, woefully deficient in coverage. However, on the idea that people might like to discuss it, we go with what we can.

Of all the hot takes, this is the hottest.

It should trouble us all that extremists – from white supremacists to anti-government, from QAnon to the Proud Boys – are celebrating the verdict. ADL is monitoring and will share more details from our Center on Extremism soon. https://t.co/LEmCgWkVGX — ADL (@ADL) November 19, 2021

The ADL subtweeting the NAACP openly welcoming violence because blacks commit too much crime and therefore draw too much police attention, and the ADL saying only extremists celebrate this, is hilarious.

Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021

Bill de Blasio is for state’s rights.

The South shall rise again!

The media is actively trying to lynch an innocent man and incite riots pic.twitter.com/oDEt8MAftp — Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 19, 2021

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. My full statement: https://t.co/mx51kR6ZUh — President Biden (@POTUS) November 19, 2021

I can just picture Biden leading a mob to lynch Rittenhouse. But dropping his torch and accidentally setting fire to one of his aides.

The left doesn’t care about Kyle They’re really angry about how happy you,me, all our frens are today. They hate the memes, the humor, the joy we’ve had during the trial They didn’t just want to send him to jail, they wanted to break our spirits It’s your duty to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/bkmRjTywEv — Dago Supremacy ? (@dagosupremacy) November 19, 2021

Why celebrate? Well, this, for one.

Reminder that a Virginia police officer was fired for donating to the legal defense of an innocent man. https://t.co/iDTHyKflHz — Martyr Made (@martyrmade) November 19, 2021

Any evil ruler yet say they will bring civil right’s charges against Rittenhouse, the classic regime ploy to avoid double jeopardy?

As soon as I wrote that sentence, I say this:

.@TerryMoran: "Kyle Rittenhouse…will not face criminal sanction for what he did that night—but he could be sued civilly." "That will be a different standard. It might be harder for him to raise the self-defense issue." https://t.co/osaysWVXtG pic.twitter.com/ASVEKQy7n1 — ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021

What’s your take?

