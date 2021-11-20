Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Open Discussion

I can’t stop watching this pic.twitter.com/0nbDIASBwM
— crypto lefty? (@leftyinvests) November 19, 2021
This is a hastily compiled post, woefully deficient in coverage. However, on the idea that people might like to discuss it, we go with what we can.
Of all the hot takes, this is the hottest.
It should trouble us all that extremists – from white supremacists to anti-government, from QAnon to the Proud Boys – are celebrating the verdict. ADL is monitoring and will share more details from our Center on Extremism soon. https://t.co/LEmCgWkVGX
— ADL (@ADL) November 19, 2021
The ADL subtweeting the NAACP openly welcoming violence because blacks commit too much crime and therefore draw too much police attention, and the ADL saying only extremists celebrate this, is hilarious.
Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today.
The only reason they’re not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people.
To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement. https://t.co/TwaI2ghgM5
— Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) November 19, 2021
Bill de Blasio is for state’s rights.
The South shall rise again!
The media is actively trying to lynch an innocent man and incite riots pic.twitter.com/oDEt8MAftp
— Auron MacIntyre (@AuronMacintyre) November 19, 2021
While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. My full statement: https://t.co/mx51kR6ZUh
— President Biden (@POTUS) November 19, 2021
I can just picture Biden leading a mob to lynch Rittenhouse. But dropping his torch and accidentally setting fire to one of his aides.
The left doesn’t care about Kyle
They’re really angry about how happy you,me, all our frens are today. They hate the memes, the humor, the joy we’ve had during the trial
They didn’t just want to send him to jail, they wanted to break our spirits
It’s your duty to celebrate! pic.twitter.com/bkmRjTywEv
— Dago Supremacy ? (@dagosupremacy) November 19, 2021
Why celebrate? Well, this, for one.
Reminder that a Virginia police officer was fired for donating to the legal defense of an innocent man. https://t.co/iDTHyKflHz
— Martyr Made (@martyrmade) November 19, 2021
Any evil ruler yet say they will bring civil right’s charges against Rittenhouse, the classic regime ploy to avoid double jeopardy?
As soon as I wrote that sentence, I say this:
.@TerryMoran: "Kyle Rittenhouse…will not face criminal sanction for what he did that night—but he could be sued civilly."
"That will be a different standard. It might be harder for him to raise the self-defense issue." https://t.co/osaysWVXtG pic.twitter.com/ASVEKQy7n1
— ABC News (@ABC) November 19, 2021
What’s your take?
Subscribe or donate to support this site and its wholly independent host using credit card or PayPal click here
Categories: Culture
*Copied from someone’s Facebook post:
(This probably is applicable to 95 percent of Biden voters; at least the ones who were alive when they voted…)
* I didn’t know that Kyle put out a dumpster fire that was being rolled down to a gas station to blow up, with people all around.
* I didn’t know that the Police were told to stand down as businesses were destroyed.
* I didn’t know that Kyles Dad, Grandma and Friends all lived in Kenosha, 20 minutes from where he resided with his Mom part time in Illinois.
* I didn’t know that Joseph Rosenbaum knocked him down twice and then attempted to kick him with lethal force to the head.
* I didn’t know that Huber had hit him in the head 2x with a skateboard.
* I didn’t know Gaige Grosskreutz, a felon in possession of firearm, aimed his gun at Kyle first, as he admitted on the stand.
* I also didn’t know that in the State of Wisconsin, it is legal for Kyle to have a gun, even at 17 (which was why the gun charge was dismissed).
* I didn’t know that Kyle did not cross state lines with a gun he wasn’t supposed to have. The rightful gun owner did, as he was legally permitted to do.
* I also didn’t realize that Rosenbaum was a 5 time convicted child rapist and that Huber was a 2 time convicted woman beater. I didn’t know that Grosskreutz was a convicted Burglar with an assault on his record also.
IF THE MANSON MEDIA DID THEIR JOB… we would ALL have known this!
Another self-defense not guilty verdict on the same day. This time a black defendant who was shooting at a SWAT team.
https://meaww.com/andrew-coffee-iv-found-not-guilty-race-legal-system-kyle-rittenhouse-verdict
Innocent man wins against the mob of Democrat lawbreakers who tried to kill him. Let us celebrate knowing this will be another excuse for the lawbreakers to project their own crimes as Conservatives motivation for defending the law.
Sometimes, occasionally, almost as if by accident, the system works in our favor. Except for the whole part about accusing an innocent young man of murder, and sending him to jail until his family could raise a $2 million bail, and the press vilifying him unfairly, and the President calling for him to be convicted, and the Prosecutors lying, withholding evidence, and violating numerous Constitutional rights of the accused, and the jury being intimidated with their names and addresses published…
Of course, our friends at the Socialist Propagandists Liars & Crooks (SPLC) had to bloviate. https://www.splcenter.org/news/2021/11/19/kyle-rittenhouse-verdict-splc-denounces-lack-justice-acquittal-armed-teenager-who-killed
But wait there is more: https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/socialist-propagandists-liars-and
This probably is applicable to 95 percent of Biden voters; at least the ones who were alive when they voted…
Agreed. All 5.7 of them.
By the way, I got my post from a great site, recently discovered, called “Politically Incorrect Daily”, except I call the “Media” the “Manson Media” because they are constantly trying to foment race wars, which is also a Communist tactic.
Here is the “Politically Incorrect” post for today, which also contains some good cartoons and Rittenhouse memes:
https://politicallyincorrecthumor.com/daily-memes/2021/11/11-20-politically-incorrect-daily-4/
Lastly, thanks to our gracious host for posting on a Saturday, this IS a special occasion. May God Bless you, Matt Briggs.
How can so many people hate this kid? Just look at him; He’s hobbit, He’s Frodo.
Just wait for old Jerry
https://www.mediaite.com/news/house-judiciary-chair-nadler-calls-for-doj-review-of-kyle-rittenhouse-case-after-heartbreaking-verdict-sets-dangerous-precedent/
As usual, progressives work to try to create the “no win” scenario for others, attempting to morph reality to suit their purposes. In Kenosha in August 2020, no-win scenario; either Kyle defends himself and kills attackers or allows himself to be killed. Yes, he “won” but this is a good lesson to all of us that the “right”to self-defense does not come cheap. Next no-win; Kyle is either found guilty in a court of law so he can be symbolically used to denigrate freedom-loving, gun-owning whites or he is found innocent so he can be symbolically used to denigrate freedom-loving, gun-owning whites. At some level, I suspect the true leaders of their nefarious movement prefer him found innocent and, thus, a more useful political tool. In either case, they will use this to attempt to further curtail our rights.
As a Canadian with no dog in this hunt, I watch the reaction to the verdict with a mix of fascination and indifference. I have a feeling that all will be forgotten by this time next year.
Defense Attorney Reveals Kyle Rittenhouse’s Next Moves, Career Goal | The Daily Wire
https://www.dailywire.com/news/defense-attorney-reveals-kyle-rittenhouses-next-move-career-goal?itm_source=parsely-api&utm_source=cnemail&utm_medium=email&utm_content=112021-news&utm_campaign=position1
“Defense attorney Mark Richards revealed Friday that his client Kyle Rittenhouse, now acquitted of all charges, will likely have to leave his hometown due to the overwhelming number of threats he’s received.
“He has to get on with his life, the best he can,” Richards told reporters outside the courthouse. “I don’t think he’ll continue to live in this area, I think it’s too dangerous. He’s had 24-hour security since this happened. We’re thankful that the judge protected his address.”
“Everybody in this case — and when I say that, I mean prosecution and defense — to me, it’s scary how many death threats we’ve gotten,” the attorney added. Richards said he had to stop answering his phone after receiving numerous death threats in a row.
“The attorney was also asked by the press if Rittenhouse has at all been deterred about wanting to become a first responder. Richards said the teenager dreams of becoming a nurse.”