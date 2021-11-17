Why Everything You Believe Is Wrong w/ Dr. WM Briggs — Podcast

I was on Pat Flynn’s podcast last week, during which he kindly interviewed me on the book that is shocking the nation, Everything You Believe Is Wrong (paperback, kindle).

Once it is released 1 December, it will be available everywhere.

From Pat’s description:

Matt Briggs, statistician to the stars, returns to the podcast to discuss his upcoming book Everything You Believe Is Wrong (pre-order now!). “Here,” as Matt explains, “is a small sample of things that majority of educated believe are false, but which are instead true: Science cannot answer every question put to it; It is not always right to correct a wrong; There is no wisdom in crowds; A consensus among elite academics does not prove the belief of the elite academics is true; That you are offended is irrelevant to whether a proposition is true or false; Defining yourself as your sexual desire is nonsensical; Voting does not make the majority position right and the minority position wrong; Voting is a leading cause of discord; Democracy is rarely to be desired; You cannot choose to believe you do not have free will; God exists.”

I forgot to tell Pat I no longer live on an island in the Atlantic ocean.

