Court Bashes Vax-Or-Starve Dictate; UK Vax Terrible Efficacy Revealed; More — Coronavirus Update CVI

AUSTRIANS CONCENTRATING ON COVID
DAYS OF YORE
That which has been is what will be, That which is done is what will be done, And there is nothing new under the sun.
BRRRRRRRR
Now what could be the cause, dear Experts? It can’t be cold air by itself. It has to be something else.
All you lockdown fans, please answer first.
HERE COME DA JUDGE
Much good news in Fifth Circuit’s reaffirming the stay of Biden’s dictate, which happened late last Friday. The Court order can be found here.
First, and obvious, the stay remains in place until a full review. If Biden again dictates “Ignore the Court”, we have a real cold civil war upon us. By “Biden” I of course mean those telling him what to say.
Second, Court said “We first consider whether the petitioners’ challenges to the Mandate are likely to succeed on the merits. For a multitude of reasons, they are.”
This is cheering. Then this juicy bit, to which we can all say Amen (I don’t attempt to reproduce all the italics and special marks):
We begin by stating the obvious. The Occupational Safety and Health Act, which created OSHA, was enacted by Congress to assure Americans “safe and healthful working conditions and to preserve our human resources.” See 29 U.S.C. § 651 (statement of findings and declaration of purpose and policy). It was not—and likely could not be, under the Commerce Clause and nondelegation doctrine—intended to authorize a workplace safety administration in the deep recesses of the federal bureaucracy to make sweeping pronouncements on matters of public health affecting every member of society in the profoundest of ways. Cf. Ala. Ass’n of Realtors v. HHS, 141 S. Ct. 2485, 2488–90 (2021) (per curiam).
Next: “On the dubious assumption that the Mandate DOES pass constitutional muster—which we need not decide today—it is nonetheless fatally flawed on its own terms.” These reasons are given.
This is just plain hilarious.
The Mandate’s stated impetus—a purported “emergency” that the entire globe has now endured for nearly two years,10 and which OSHA itself spent nearly two months responding to11—is unavailing as well. And its promulgation grossly exceeds OSHA’s statutory authority.
Judges are now better scientists than our best Experts:
But the Mandate at issue here is anything but a “delicate[] exercise[]” of this “extraordinary power.” Cf. Pub. Citizen, 702 F.2d at 1155. Quite the opposite, rather than a delicately handled scalpel, the Mandate is a one-sizefits-all sledgehammer that makes hardly any attempt to account for differences in workplaces (and workers) that have more than a little bearing on workers’ varying degrees of susceptibility to the supposedly “grave danger” the Mandate purports to address.
There is a discussion of the asinine Don’t Sit Here, Sit There Fallacy our rulers love, which insists workers can only get infected at offices (only if unvaccinated) and nowhere else. This is one of the dumbest fallacies Experts concocted during the crisis they caused.
“We have to fire you because you can get infected on the job, or may infect somebody else on the job.”
But I can’t get infected elsewhere, or can’t infect anybody else elsewhere?
“Trust us. We’re Experts.”
Fact checkers agree with you. You are Experts.
Here, OSHA’s attempt to shoehorn an airborne virus that is both widely present in society (and thus not particular to any workplace) and non-life threatening to a vast majority of employees into a neighboring phrase connoting toxicity and poisonousness is yet another transparent stretch.
More exposure of the Don’t Sit Here, Sit There Fallacy:
A natural first step in enacting a lawful ETS is to show that employees covered by the ETS are in fact exposed to the dangerous substances, agents, or hazards at issue—here, COVID-19. See, e.g., Int’l Chem. Workers, 830 F.2d at 371 (noting OSHA’s stated view “that a finding of ‘grave danger’ to support an ETS be based upon exposure in actual levels found in the workplace”). As it pertains to the vast majority of private employees covered by the Mandate, however, OSHA fails to meet this threshold burden.
The Court then cogently argues that the risk, even on Biden’s terms, has not been shown to be grave, or even more than meh, given so many people already infected, vaxxed, or are young and healthy.
Next comes a stunner.
It is thus critical to note that the Mandate makes no serious attempt to explain why OSHA and the President himself were against vaccine mandates before they were for one here.
Busted.
Several prior quotes from OSHA officials saying no to mandates. Walk that back, Experts!
Two more quotes:
The Mandate is staggeringly overbroad…
OSHA itself admitted that ‘an ETS once issued could very well become ineffective or counterproductive, as it may be informed by incomplete or ultimately inaccurate information.’
Why the magic number of 99 employees?
At the same time, the Mandate is also underinclusive. The most vulnerable worker in America draws no protection from the Mandate if his company employs 99 workers or fewer. The reason why? Because, as even OSHA admits, companies of 100 or more employers will be better able to administer (and sustain) the Mandate.
Court affirms OSHA’s own actions say there is no emergency: “the Mandate flunks a cost-benefit analysis”.
The most important argument, I think, especially as we try to grasp the outlines of our expertocracy, is that OSHA delegates itself police power.
A person’s choice to remain unvaccinated and forgo regular testing is noneconomic inactivity…And to mandate that a person receive a vaccine or undergo testing falls squarely within the States’ police power.
Court points out that if this stands, the government can essentially order citizens to do anything. “Courts ‘always have rejected readings of the Commerce Clause . . . that would permit Congress to exercise a police power.'” [Ellipses original.]
Second, concerns over separation of powers principles cast doubt over the Mandate’s assertion of virtually unlimited power to control individual conduct under the guise of a workplace regulation.
Next comes the harm to businesses (which is to say people, you).
It is clear that a denial of the petitioners’ proposed stay would do them irreparable harm.
The States, too, have an interest in seeing their constitutionally reserved police power over public health policy defended from federal overreach.
States rights! Incidentally, it was hilarious to see the left invoke state rights in the Rittenhouse trial, telling us ad naseum that young Kyle “crossed state lines.” The South shall rise again!
Sweet line next:
In contrast, a stay will do OSHA no harm whatsoever.
From economic uncertainty to workplace strife, the mere = specter of the Mandate has contributed to untold economic upheaval in recent months.
Next a well deserved OHSA spanking.
But health agencies do not make housing policy, and occupational safety administrations do not make health policy. [Yet they do!]
OSHA runs afoul of the statute from which it draws its power and…violates the constitutional structure that safeguards our collective liberty.
Judge Duncan writing separately concurs and calls OSHA out for greedy sloppiness: “OHSA invokes no statute expressly authorizing the rule.”
Who knows what the simps and cucks that comprise the majority of SCOTUS will do, but this order is a double-edged serrated knife through OSHA’s heart.
It also says nothing directly about Biden’s other dictate that Fed employees and contractors will lose their jobs on December 8 (that’s the one getting my family). So that one is up in the air, too.
EXPERTOCRACY
How many times have I told you? Rulers call for a result and midwit Experts, anxious to curry favor, “discover” that result.
This just is the expertocracy. We must replace their Experts with our own.
UK POOR VAX EFFICACY
The UK puts out a weekly report on vax status, though it recently dropped reporting rates by age group because, we presume, the vax wasn’t looking too good (by “the” vax, I mean the ones authorized in the UK).
However, we can still figure them on our own, to rough approximation.
Here’s how it works for one age group. According to Table 5b in the week 45 report, 1833 vaxxed croaked within 60 days of positive coroandoom test, and 185 unvaxxed.
They don’t publish the exact number, but do have a figure (4), from which it looks like 94% or so of 70-80, and more of 80+ have had at least one shot.
One estimate of population 80+ is 3.2 million.
That makes the rate of doom “linked” deaths as 1833 / (0.94 * x) = 0.00061 for the vaxxed, and 185 / (0.06 * x) = 0.00096 for the unvaxxed, an absolute improvement of 0.00035.
Nothing to lockdown about.
But we can make it sound better by giving it in relative terms. That’s
1 – [1833/(0.94 * x)] / [185/(0.06 * x)] = 0.37.
You will have noticed 10 times as many vaxxed as unvaxxed are dying, because of low vax efficacy and large numbers of vaxxed.
That 37% relative efficacy is no great shakes, that. Certainly nothing near the 80%+ they boast of against death (in Fig. 3).
Why the difference? Age. That Fig. 3 shows all from 16 and up. Which is cheating when we know the young suffer so little.
Let’s do 0-18. Only 1 vaxxed died and 9 unvaxxed. Now only 58% of 16-18 had a shot, about 29% 12-16, and almost none 0-12. We know from lots of other evidence these must have been sick kids, and were likely older, though they don’t tell us. So we don’t know what vax rate to use; likely closer to 58% than 29%, but that’s just a guess. Call it 50%.
How many kids 0-18? One source says x = 14.3 million.
Thus 1 / (0.5 * x) = 0.00000063 for the vaxxed dead, and 0.0000056 for the unvaxxed. An absolute savings of 0.000005. Put that on a stamp and lick it.
However, since we’re feeling frisky, we can do the relative risk reduction (same way as above) which is 89%.
Alert the propaganda machine! Let them know the vax efficacy is 89%!
Makes you sick, doesn’t it.
At any rate, there is nothing in any of this data that recommends vaxxing all, let alone mandating it. Since more kids died, it makes sense (as we have always said) to vax the sick kids and hope for the best. But it makes no sense to vax all kids and hope for a 0.000005 reduction and not expect to pay any costs in vax injuries—including death. Which is just as “rare” as doom deaths for this cohort.
MORE NUMBERS
First, as predicted and as hinted at above, “cases” and attributed deaths are up in the north, down in the south. As we predicted, which I repeat.
Being right means so little in science these days that I do not celebrate my predictive success.
Here, for the young, are the all-cause deaths by age. Please pay attention.
Not much to see, yes? Yes. All is as expected. Now let’s gander at the coronadoom attributed deaths. If these were large in any age group, we’d see a bump in that group in all cause deaths, yes? We don’t, so we don’t expect doom deaths to be large. Let’s see.
What the heck is that?
No. I’m asking. What is that?
Anybody? Anybody?
Anybody?
I’ll bite: it’s a snake biting its tail
“Being right means so little in science these days that I do not celebrate my predictive success”.
If you think that’s bad, what about the fact that being wrong means so little? Yes, Dr Ferguson, I am thinking of you.
Your media HATES YOUR GUTS and if you didn’t know that, stop living under that rock. Nothing surprises me.
Except stupid people keep watching the news and reading papers.
Surgeon Generals are taken from those who flunk kindergarten. Why does anyone listen to this flaming idiot?????
We could have a hot civil war if the idiot voters ever wake up.
Passing court’s determined “constitutional muster” is not a reason for not having a hot civil war. Courts lie all the time. The Supremes are masters at it. And no, courts and voting DO NOT give us justice. God gave us justice. Everyone else is a rotten faker.
“Why the magic number of 99 employees?” Because bureaucrats live for numbers and have to have cut off points. There’s nothing rational about this—it’s probably a form of mental illness.
OSHA always had police power. MSHA has even more. Worse, they will watch a violation committed and do nothing until it’s over, waiting to see if anyone ends up dead. That’s a bigger fine. Where were you??? Under a rock? Sure, mostly they “just” fined or shut down businesses, which is what they are doing now. They are indeed a policing organization.
I hope the South rises again—or at least the Midwest—and tells Biden to go to hell and we are no longer part of the USA. (United Suckups of America)
“Being right means so little in science these days that I do not celebrate my predictive success.” Yep, being right, being smart, etc. A waste of time. Stupid is what is celebrated.
“What the heck is that?” A fantasy?????
It also says nothing directly about Biden’s other dictate that Fed employees and contractors will lose their jobs on December 8 (that’s the one getting my family). So that one is up in the air, too.
I’m good until Jan 4
About 24 million US workers have quit their jobs in the last 6 months. The last 3 months in a row have set all time records – it’s still rising.
Waiting for the CDC to declare unboosted to be unvaccinated. Can the US economy or large woke corporations function without the participation of the unvaccinated? We’re about to find out.
https://mishtalk.com/economics/a-record-number-of-people-quit-their-job-for-third-consecutive-month
They are making no holds barred war on us. Thanks for the critical info flow, Briggs.
More info:
The overlords behind this crime against humanity/bio weapon per David Martin’s investigation. It took serious effort to locate this copy, TUCK AWAY COPIES while you can:
https://philosophers-stone.info/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/image-3.png
The article:
https://philosophers-stone.info/2021/11/09/dr-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid/
The presentation (personally I have zero patience with videos and prefer text, but it does cover a lot of important ground)
https://rumble.com/vov60h-dr.-david-martin-follow-the-patents-then-you-will-understand-covid.html
No. I’m asking. What is that?
At its highest, the monthly death rate for kids is about 10% of the excess death rate and it’s a rather short term spike. 10% would show up on that plot, but not if the rest of excess deaths went down somewhat. Doesn’t have to be the full 10%.
Excellent stuff from 5th Circuit. Needs to be nationwide though, not just one circuit (hopefully this ruling will basically be adopted by other circuits). Mere district courts routinely declared their orders to be applicable nationwide under Trump when trying to thwart him. No reason this case should be any different. Need permanent injunction nationwide against any and all coercive vax mandate measures by Biden or other fed agencies (and state’s need to step up too and take action against corporations moving forward with any mandates as well – punish them severely for their unlawful actions and protect workers). And everyone should just refuse to comply in absence of specific stay.
“What the heck is that?
No. I’m asking. What is that?
Anybody? Anybody?“
I’ll take a whack. The y-axis on Doom Death is a fraction of the y-axis of All Cause Deaths. ?
I went back to PhD comics in the first time in a while, and saw that he had posted a comic on COVID. One of the things he put as hopeful was the huge explosion in the number of Coronavirus papers compared to previous years. Surely this means that so much will be learned about them that we will no longer have to worry about coronaviruses in the future!
As someone who has spent over a decade making fun of the foibles of academia, he should know (and probably does know) what it really means: COVID-19 is a hot topic, so everyone is in a rush to throw in the magic words to their research to increase the chances of their grants going through. It’s the same reason that so many of the math talks that I’ve attended in previous years included a quick “and oh by the way our research could probably be used to model climate change or something” or “this research has tremendous impact on machine learning and big data” at the end, even when absolutely nothing in the talk had mentioned those topics before that point. Gotta fit in the buzzwords.
It looks like Twitter all the way down judging by the titles and the photograph at the top.
I’m with Conrad Black with regards to Boris Johnson in general terms.
Vaccines show clear efficacy in all of the numbers available to the public.
Even Worldometer’s*] incidence graphs regarding the UK, epidemic show a clear change in pre and post vaccinated status of the population as a whole.
Claiming a false correlation at this stage of the game carries no weight with the vast majority of the British public regardless of politics. The only hot potato is what to do in a given situation regarding overarching rules.
It’s clear to me and to those with a wise head on their shoulders that no further massive intervention will be either necessary or desired by the population or by government. There are, however, a lot of hysterical commentators on new outlets and on Twitter who enjoy the circus. Whatever will they find to talk about when the media and shadow media stop trouble making?
*] Wordometer’s numbers relating to the UK mirror exactly those published by the ONS and PHE. They do not deviate in time or number as is claimed ad nauseam about the CDC. So they are reliable. As a clinician, the numbers in ITU which should follow a normal predictable pattern that relates to the other numbers, shows me that there is nothing suspicious in our numbers. All caveats are declared and all alterations are explained as and when they occur.
Death figures are always caveated and estimates from early last year always predict that the actual number may be up to 25% over the actual numbers of deaths. So again, there’s nothing to complain about if you’re from the UK except that you don’t want tone told what to do, or something similar relating to personal freedom.
Nearly two years on and some have still not accepted some basic facts and elements of this disease.
Lastly, Neil Ferguson is not the UK, so no point pretending he has ore power than he actually does unless you have a need to feel powerless.
What he actually says on record compared with what people say he says, are never the same. Nor do some either want to understand or have the capacity to understand that he is there for his modelling of R. He always makes clear that with this comes all the caveats. What never happens with media or far right wing commentary, is an admission that statistical modelling is indeed not the same as future predicting.
It’s as if only Briggs and his type want others to be allowed to say this about the state of the art.
As if someone needs to point is out to the ones charged with the role of modelling. What Briggs react to, and therefore, by knee jerk, the followers, is the media’s false attachment of certainty in the numbers.
It’s not a way to be taken seriously on statistics at a high level if you can’t even concede that opponents understand such elementary features of the art/science of applied maths.
Having heard Neil and Patrick Valance speak about modelling and prediction of. complex systems, they have never shown the kind of cavalier and ill informed or wrong headed notions which are attributed of them.
As everybody should know, claiming success or failure over action taken or even claiming the opposite can never be proven. People are either happy with the outcome or they aren’t. You can’t prove a counterfactual. You can’t do the epidemic a different way and rerun the time frame.
What you do have is a lot of different countries doing different things. Even then , you still don’t have apples compared with apples.
As I see it. the group left arguing so bitterly are the usual types who would be shouting across the ward at nurse because someone moved his slippers and ‘you’re all uslelss, get me out of here’, and so on.
That’s the arbitrary bin I prepared earlier and it’s marked
“old disagreeable”
Given the media deliberately can’t correctly report on the Rittenhouse trial, I predict that this ruling against herr Biden and the Vaxzi Party administrators will be declared… RACISS!!!!
Also anyone else noticing a trend of organizations and officials exercising powers they never had? It’s everywhere!
