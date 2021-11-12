Anti-White Caucasian Replacement Theory (CRT) Is The Law

Headline “Bosses at one of the world’s biggest investment firms State Street will need to get special permission to hire white men as part of new diversity drive”.

State Street aims to triple number of black, Asian and other minority senior staff

Failure to meet target by 2023 will result in executives’ bonuses being lowered

The investment firm has 30 offices worldwide and employs 39,400 people

Recruiters must show that candidates have been interviewed by a diverse panel

“Diverse”, as we all know, means non-white. For example, a panel with no whites would be counted as “fully” diverse.

Before we get to the meat, if you have any money with State Street, get it out now while you can. Because quota hiring always, absolutely always, leads to a decrease in standards. This cannot be stopped. If that firm is going to put its quota hires in any position that has to do with making clients money, clients will soon begin to make less of it, or even lose it.

State Street will naturally see this happening, but will be anxious to deny it. So watch for them to change whatever metrics they release to the public, new measures that will prove they are doing better than ever before. Even as you go broke.

Anybody care to bet against me on this?

Now we can go through example after example of this kind of thing, or even instances of much worse, as with this headline “MSNBC host and panel go off on ‘white men whining and complaining about wokeness’: ‘Shut the F up'”.

Or we could look at this grossly obese college professor who says white people need to be “taken out”. She is at Rutgers, a direct result of quota hiring, in the quota-created “Department of Women’s, Gender, and Sexuality Studies”.

All “Studies” and the like programs were created specifically to house quota hires. Just like with State Street, the hope is these people will do little harm.

It is any case clear that anti-white animus is now de facto law. Indeed, it is not only de facto law, it is de jure, and has been since the Civil Wrongs Act. It’s just that few admitted it to themselves.

This has been so ever since Hire Non-White Men became official law, in programs known as Affirmative Action and the like. These programs made it legal to not hire, and to fire, and to not promote or to penalize whites over non-whites.

This was done, as many programs are, with the best of intentions, coupled with a blindness, common in Experts, to never acknowledge failures.

From the beginning it was predicted that promoting those beyond their competence would cause them to suffer decreasing self respect, which in turn would cause them to lash out in bitterness due to the condescension they faced. It would cause a cascade of lowered standards as quotas increased. And it would cause resentment in the able who were passed over, a resentment naturally directed towards the class of people unfairly promoted.

That the system would create a negative feedback and cause an increasing politics on race, sex, and, eventually, sexual perversions, to the detriment of all else.

Well, it all happened. Just as predicted.

Since we have had half a century of this, it has become quite natural to blame any remaining “disparity” on racism, sexism, so-called homophobia, and so on. This must be so since Equality is true and unquestionable. Since equity, or equality in fact, can never be reached, but is our culture’s over-arching goal, the intensity of hatred toward what are seen as its last barriers—white normal men—must necessarily increase without end.

And it is, by the Act, legal to “discriminate” against this class. Which if it were legal to “discriminate” at one’s will against anybody, as is sensible and was true in the old capitalist system, then it wouldn’t matter.

But we are no longer under that system, but in an emerging oligarch driven expertocracy. Capital is no longer our goal; theory is. The theory behind all these purge-white laws is, again, Equality.

Even the white normal men dispossessed by the law requiring their diminishment believe in Equality, at least implicitly. When they decry their fate they speak of reverse “discrimination”, or they say it is anti-white racism. They demand to be treated equally. These complaints are not in the least relevant, because the law not only acknowledges “discrimination”, but requires it.

No one at this late date can know how much good it will do, but giving up on Equality and admitting differences restores some measure of Reality.

