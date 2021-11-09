How We’ll Know If The Vax Is Killing Kids — Coronavirus Update CV

DEAD BODIES
? Le vaccin Moderna désormais déconseillé pour les moins de 30 ans
La Haute Autorité de santé s’est appuyée sur le nouvel avis de l’Agence européenne des médicaments et sur le rapport d’Epi-Phare confirmant le risque de myocardite et de péricardite. ?https://t.co/sLzqYut10Q
— Le Parisien (@le_Parisien) November 8, 2021
Here is a thread of young men, mostly athletes, who have recently dropped dead from heart attacks and the like (clots, etc.).
Many such cases. Many such threads.
But how many more are to come? How will we be able to tell how much harm the vax is doing? We can look to VAERS, or Open VAERS, and that’s a help. But given the inconsistency in reporting, to include self-censorship by confident Expert doctors, we need something else.
One thing that can’t be juiced, not easily, is total all-cause deaths by age. And also the deaths by heart disease. But we have to be careful with specific causes, because if, say, the vax killed a kid with a clot, the temptation to put the death down to coronadoom and not heart disease.
Here’s what I mean, in two pictures I’ve been trying, I think without success, to explain.
That’s the all-cause death for age groups under 24. A curious dip in 15-24 in January 2020, when it should have been high from flu and other deaths—recall deaths for all groups always peaks in January in the northern hemisphere.
But largely flat lines, except maybe a slight improvement in infants.
Got it? It means for almost two years people 24 and under are dying at expected, i.e. historical rates. Nothing to see here. All is usual.
Just as expected.
Got it?
Now look at this:
This is attributed covid deaths. Suddenly, and supposedly, we see the coronadoom is killing more and more and more 15-24 year olds.
If that is so—accept it—then why aren’t these counts showing in the all-cause deaths?
If that is so—accept it—it means these young ‘uns must be dying much less of other things so that the missing dead bodies due to other causes are made up for in coroandoom deaths.
What is happening?
All right, now look at the all causes by cause in time:
We see the five attribution peaks of covid in puke green (one very small in spring 2021). But in light green and teal we see heart disease and cancer. The drop off at the end of late counts. This is a big problem. It means we’ll have to wait about two months to get solid information. Likely more, since the vax rollout for the young is only now gearing up to panic levels.
Now official attributed covid deaths are declining:
All right, so how can we use all this to tell how many the vax is killing?
We can’t, directly, because nobody is interested in publishing deaths with vax status (golly). But we can look for increases in all cause deaths in the young, increases in heart disease in the presence of decreasing covid deaths. All those would require explanations of why it wasn’t the vax.
The vax (some of them, I mean) is killing people, though exact numbers are hard to come by.
Moin Mr Briggs. I'm currently reading EU motion B9?0475/2021
It states (paraph):
"around 5000 people have died in the EU as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccines:
4198 due to Pfizer
1053 due to AstraZeneca
392 due to Moderna
138 due to Janssen"https://t.co/0cbRwzRq3h
— Monade (RC) (@monaderc) November 4, 2021
WSJ headline: Covid-19 Vaccines and Myocarditis Link Probed by Researchers: “One new theory under examination: improper injections of the vaccine directly into a vein, which sends the vaccine to heart muscle.” “…most commonly in men under 30 years and adolescent males.”
Yet there may be similarities between the spike protein and proteins found in the heart muscle, prompting the body’s immune defenses to mobilize against the heart, according to Biykem Bozkurt, a professor of medicine specializing in cardiology at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston.
Golly. Now where have we heard this before. Meanwhile the government’s evil mandate that you must be vaxxed or be fired and starve to death continues.
This is the official European Parliament site, in which they say:
whereas the EMA states that around 5 000 people have died in the EU as a result of taking the COVID-19 vaccines:
- 4 198 due to the Pfizer vaccine[2],
- 1 053 due to the AstraZeneca vaccine,
- 392 due to the Moderna vaccine,
- 138 due to the Janssen vaccine;
This isn’t normalized by number of jabs, and there is no age breakdown. And it was the end of September.
Anyway, these numbers are more than large enough to be concerned.
ONS OOPSIE
See attached the letter I have sent to @UKStatsAuth & the National Statistician outlining the Code of Practice for Statistics breach by @ONS
I am genuinely disappointed, let us hope that the remedy restores my faith in @ONS https://t.co/gGZHSm79Dj pic.twitter.com/HfFbgVMd7M
— James (@JamesfWells) November 7, 2021
Wells is, I believe, the former head of some similar UK group.
Gist is ONS concluded unvaxxed much more likely to die than vaxxed by using a biased sample, choosing data from beginning of pandemic for unvaxxed and summer (always low deaths) for vaxxed.
That kind of time series trick, incidentally, is used all the time in global warming. In the old days you and I dissected many examples.
We saw that the USA’s CDC did something similar last week, concluding vax immunity better than acquired, using hospitalizations, forgetting the acquired group wouldn’t be in hospital. Sloppy or cheating?
TRUST THEM BECAUSE THEY LIED
Your rulers lied to you. Openly, brazenly, and repeatedly.
SUPERCUT!
“Vaccines shouldn’t be mandatory” pic.twitter.com/7dVZ8iiK7V
— Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) November 5, 2021
But the lies are in a direction you like. So you excuse them. You trust them because they lied.
You are a fool.
TRUST US WE’RE…DOCTORS?
Did you know after receiving a Tdap vaccine during pregnancy, your body creates protective antibodies and passes some of them to your baby before birth? Learn more: https://t.co/Y5Wud5apTu. pic.twitter.com/Un0IwFHQtU
— CDC (@CDCgov) October 18, 2021
Why would you trust these people, who are willing to lie about biology?
EXPERT END GAME
Here’s the headline, “Plans to reimpose quarantine and testing for those who have refused third vaccine are currently being drawn up by Ministers to protect UK against spread of new coronavirus variants”.
That the persons previously known as Fully Vaxxed, now Unvaxxed, are responsible for spreading those variants is not mentioned.
Vaxxed people spread the bug more easily because they don’t know they are infected as early as those unvaxxed. This allows mutations to develop more easily.
I haven’t counted, but since this is update 100-something, we must have said at least half as many times that vaccines did not cure flu, a disease that transmits itself in a similar way to coronadoom, and thus there was never any reason to suppose that vaxxines would not eliminate coronadoom.
Yet here we are. People already being fired for not taking a medicine governments dictate. Not just here in the United Soviet of America, but in many places.
They say you have the freedom not to take the dictated medicine, but you must suffer the consequences of not being allowed to go out or to work, thus no money, and thus no food or shelter.
So the Expert plan is to starve people into submission. Not so much into taking the dictated medicine, but in acknowledging the genius of Expert solutions.
Which, as all evidence, before and still, shows is no solution at all.
Experts, however, are unable to admit error. By this mark ye shall know them.
Be careful about who is an Expert! It is not just a person with credentials and training. It is that plus an allegiance to rulers. People like Neil Ferguson who, as far as we can tell, has never been right about anything, is an Expert. As I always say, you cannot be fired for being wrong in the right direction. People like Robert Malone, co-inventor of the mRNA gene therapy medicines governments are dictating, is not an Expert. Malone is always on the edge of being canceled.
Many, and as far as we can tell, even the majority of knowledgeable trained in the relevant fields (medicine, etc.), are not Experts.
So, since the vax isn’t going to work, and will cause great harm, and Experts will never admit this, what will happen?
CUCKADOODLE DO?
Many lawsuits are in progress (example) against the government dictate of forced medication. All expect this will end with a SCOTUS ruling.
It’s amusing in discussions of this how this will play out revolve only around Roberts, Barrett, and Kavanaugh, and in some cases Gorsuch. Which of these will cuck? Which simp? Which will screw us?
It’s amusing because of the names absent from this list. Two we already know will stand strong, and three we already know will agree with whatever the oligarchs demand.
You have to laugh.
DICTATORS DICTATE
Biden White House tells businesses to proceed with vaccine mandate despite court-ordered pause. – CNBC
— Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) November 8, 2021
Dictators behind Biden dictate you must take this state-sponsored drug. Or die of starvation.
Dictator > Courts (1)
Equation (1) is one of the simplest true math equations in politics.
No one is coming to save you.
CULT OF THE MASK
I posted about Singapore yesterday, but it bears repeating that they reported the equivalent of 230,000 cases in the US the other day despite being 18.5 months into a mask mandate & with 85% of their population vaccinated
Very confusing how little attention this is getting pic.twitter.com/QqF0ijp2Sw
— IM (@ianmSC) October 27, 2021
Cult of the vax, too.
Listen to WHO and eschew useless masks:
If you do not have any respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, or runny nose, you do not need to wear a medical mask. When used alone, masks can give you a false feeling of protection and can even be a source of infection when not used correctly. ??https://t.co/0nyHux1SgN pic.twitter.com/JDQhnowx3p
— World Health Organization (WHO) Western Pacific (@WHOWPRO) March 26, 2020
If you’re a lefty, you’ll enjoy these comments from a lefty politician on the usefulness of masks.
Rep. @RashidaTlaib admitted during an event that she only wears a mask for cameras.
"I'm just wearing it because I've got a Republican tracker here," she told an attendee.https://t.co/AXLSdZjx16
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 18, 2021
NEW PILLS
We’re hearing much about new pills from Merck and Pfizer with efficacies against death and serious illness in the high 90s.
Just like I openly predicted when the Pfizer vax stats were first released in December 2020, these numbers will certainly shrink once the pills get out into the wild and the pharmaceuticals no longer control the data.
Look for real-life numbers to fall quickly to 50%, then 40%, then lower.
Anybody want to bet against me?
DEATH COMETH
As predicted, deaths creep back up in the north as people go back inside, and decrease in the south for vice versa. Get ready for this.
It’s going to be rough for the people who though it was two jabs and done. Especially for those that had a bad reaction to the vexxine. (I’ve heard from many people who were put out of commission for a week after the jab and were told that this was a “minor, expected reaction that shows it’s working.”) They had thought that they did their sacrifice, and now they are safe (both in terms of the disease and in terms of keeping their jobs.) It’s going to be a big shock for them to learn that they are never getting out, no matter how many times they get jabbed.
However, that doesn’t mean that they’ll change their minds on the vexxine and on mandates. Sure, they’ll ask for a medical exemption first and will be shocked when all their friends turn on them in the same way that they themselves attacked the “unvaccinated.” But their self image is too wrapped up in not being a “filthy antivaxxer” for them to flat out resist the mandates. Many of them would literally rather a repeat of severe reactions, possibly even leading to death, rather than be called unvaccinated. And once you’ve convinced yourself that it’s a good idea to take one booster, it’s a really, really hard thing to do to convince yourself that the second or third or fourth might be a step too far.
People getting flu shots were told the shots wouldn’t cover all the variants, but would lessen the effects of some. Correct? When others died from the various flu strains during the twelve months before the next shots were developed, these same people were not told to mask up and get booster shots every few months. But, then again, flu shots aren’t free or paid for by taxpayers, or free from liabilities, or ….
RT: I think that last line explains it all.
*******
Sort of on topic of “all deaths”:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/11/hard-watch-hospital-ers-across-nation-completely-overwhelmed-non-covid-patients-sicker-ever-seen-nurses-forced-give-treatments-hallways-no/
I don’t know how accurate this is, since the same was said about Covid and turned out to be all lies.
Okay, back to the “how many young men drop dead from heart attacks and clots before the vaccine”? I personally knew of one and my circle of acquaintances and friends would barely fill a thimble. It’s either a really huge coincidence, or it’s pretty common. Science says the latter. The Science probably agrees. However, pretending this does not exist when discussing vaccines is scientifically dishonest.
“Just as expected.” based on models, trend-lines and predictions. I’m checking with my psychic, just in case. Cover all bases.
My pharmacist tried the “trust me and your doctor” line yesterday. He just dropped to my dimwit status. Maybe because I’ve read drug company guidelines and the doctor ignores them. Or maybe because I’ve been around too many doctors and pharmacists. Just honestly say “Do this as a CYA for me and I admit it has no validity” and I’ll go along. Yes, one doctor actually did that and I did my A1c as asked FOR HIM, not for science or myself. Honesty–try it sometime.
There are many jobs for the unvaccinated. Just not ones they want.
SCOTUS will screw us over. If anyone ever says vote Republican due to supreme court vacancy fillings, that damn Trump had three and we are totally screwed by all three.
Again, why are we looking for the origin of the virus and not of the ones that created the stupidity and ignorance and laziness that this turn into dictatorships? That is the important part. Why is no one even slightly interested?
A friend’s husband has cardiovascular disease “yet to be determined what” and experiences intermittent headaches and memory loss since first vaccinated with Pfizer. It was attributed to aging-in-place and not the proximity to the dates of the two injections. He was considered “fully vaccinated” and is currently encouraged to take boosters. He is not permitted to handle finances or drive. His wife is now his caregiver who constantly monitors his actions or inactions while also caring for her elderly mother. He was previously a diabetic controlled by diet. Now who knows?
With the flu, they were playing the pick 3 variants from many many and make a vaccine. With this bastard they seem to be play the “we have a protein that seems to mimick a protein created by the virus, let keep jabbing it over and over again”.
Maybe the pieces of virus in those flu variants are just proteins in a different form.
I have to return to my local mortuary. The deaths they are processing are double normal. The COVID deaths are clearly stamped COVID. They are not the majority of the increase. I must be counted as among the lazy. I have not called all of the mortuaries in my state to ask about business.
@Sheri, “pretending that this does not exist when discussing vaccines is scientifically dishonest”.
I don’t think that’s what he’s saying. The point is that while such things exist (perhaps more common that we thought), now they seem to be everywhere. It’s like adverse reactions to vexxines, any of them. I know they exist, but now you can’t walk around without hearing about it. Personally, I don’t know anyone who ever got adverse reactions from vaccines before this whole fiasco. Yet pretty much anyone I know who got this “vaccine” has some sort of adverse reaction. Allegations like ‘vexxines caused autism’ were just straight up insane to me pre-c0v1d. But now I can see the logic behind the accusations regardless of the truths of them.
Whattayaguys worried about???
Heart attacks in children are TOTALLY normal!
You just think it’s up because nutty anti-vexxers are making you pay attention!
Well that’s nothing a marketing campaign can’t solve!
Children’s heart attacks – a part of life!
https://nonvenipacem.com/2021/11/08/i-dont-want-parents-to-be-surprised-when-reports-do-come-out-of-myocarditis-they-are-expected/
CDC Director Refuses To Tell Senators How Many CDC Employees Are Fully-Vaxx’d
https://www.zerohedge.com/covid-19/cdc-director-refuses-tell-senators-how-many-cdc-employees-are-fully-vaxxd
NYC Firetruck Availability Down To 55%, Manpower Shortages Due To Vaccine Mandate: NY Firefighters
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/nyc-firetruck-availability-down-55-percent-manpower-shortages-due-vaccine-mandate-ny
Pfizer Shares Surge After Release Of ‘Miracle’ COVID Pill That Is 89% Effective At Preventing Hospitalization
https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/pfizer-shares-surge-after-release-miracle-covid-pill-89-effective-preventing
The sad thing is you could outright say “this vaccine increases your chance of myopericarditis by about 40 fold in order to reduce your COVID risk from practically nothing to practically nothing” and most people would not see an issue in that tradeoff. That is, it’s not even that they don’t believe that there can be no side effects to the jabs. It’s that even when they do see side effects they see that as acceptable losses, as long as it might prevent one COVID case.
There is no disease but COVID and Fauci is its prophet.
How come no one is filing complaints with OSHA for the *grave danger* of being exposed to toxic levels of CO2 because of forced mask wearing…?
It should be pretty easy for some science minded attorney to prove mask wearing forces one to breath in excess CO2 & potentially toxic bacteria as well…
I believe some parents (in FL?) sent their kids masks to a lab & were horrified at what was found on them…
Another study found kids breathing in several times the allowed amount of CO2 in a short period of time…
If CO2 is toxic for the environment (according to the left) why is it not toxic for us to breathe in excessively…?
“Cult of the Mask” resurgence: After having disappeared for months, local post office had a “You must wear a mask to enter,” sign up again yesterday. On the other hand, only about 20% compliance among customers I saw. The mask really is like some new religious totem to these people. No matter the evidence, even after 21 months of lies and BS, they can’t think of any better response to a handful of “cases” than just “mask harder next time, that’ll do the trick.”
As for SCOTUS, my bet is: Roberts cucks. Gorsuch and Kavanaugh side with Alito and Thomas. Barrett – I just don’t know, which is not good. I don’t trust her so far.
Remember when we noticed there was no correleation
between covid deaths and excess deaths on a week by
week basis. By July/August 2020 the CDC STOPPED issuing the
week by week data. Since there is no correlation between deaths
and positive test resultsm there can’t be causation–their game was
over. Of course, that didn’t stop them from using combined monthy
data, etc. to keep their scam alive for the lapdog media. That fat lady
has sung. She has left the building. How do yo spell nonsense?
Here is a contractor who has to worry about OSHA and air quality in the workplace. He has to measure it for safety. He puts a mask to the the test and it fails. Think of all the children….
https://youtu.be/CEu5eAlp0zY
Athletes Around the World are Dropping Like Flies with Heart Problems:
https://rumble.com/voxcah-athletes-around-the-world-are-dropping-like-flies-with-heart-problems.html
Ann
Rats, not again. More vax madness, this time our Dear Leaders presume that everyone under age 60 is an IV drug user. Big Pharma and their stockholders must be rubbing their hands together with glee. One wonders what little nano-goodies they’ll slip into the serum this time:
“NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory committee on Wednesday recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B, because progress against the liver-damaging disease has stalled.
“The virus is spread through contact with blood or other bodily fluids and many recent cases have been linked to the opioid epidemic.
https://apnews.com/article/science-health-hepatitis-immunizations-rochelle-walensky-f4e914491cf60bbbfd9d6b0aac82d714
“NEW YORK (AP) — A government advisory committee on Wednesday recommended that all U.S. adults younger than 60 be vaccinated against hepatitis B, because progress against the liver-damaging disease has stalled.”
We’ve known all along they won’t stop at Covid if this mandate and “vax pass” insanity is allowed to stand. Covid will be just one marker on your Big Brother Health Surveillance Life Passport in order to be allowed to live, work, eat, travel, etc.
Rudolph Harrier
Appreciate your comment, including the end: “It’s that even when they do see side effects they see that as acceptable losses, as long as it might prevent one COVID case.” And a case doesn’t need to be symptomatic to count….
Sloppy or cheating?
From the people who are comfortable publishing papers that proclaim (amplified by CNN) that Covid vaccines reduce non-Covid associated deaths too. They of course had a mealy mouthed confounding factor of “health conditions” in the paper, covering all bases.
To me the choice is obvious