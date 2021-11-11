Yellen, Bankers Yellin’ ‘Bout $150 TRILLION To “Fix” Global Warming

After our government let us down with 9/11, some Congresscreature’s lobbyist had the bright idea that became the Patriot Act. Named, as all things must be these days, for the opposite of its true intent.

We all know about the creation of the TSA, and the enhanced security theater and ritual humiliations we are now forced to undergo to travel. But maybe you forgot the Act’s main effect.

I lived in Manhattan for many years, before 9/11 and long after. I also frequented a small town in another state in summer, the home of a small ferry you’ve never heard of. This ferry would never, not ever, attract the attention of global terrorists. It wouldn’t even swim into the mind of a local domestic lunatic blitzing out of a blind pig at four in the morning with a grudge against the world.

Manhattan’s Queensboro bridge and that ferry shared one thing in common because of the Patriot Act. Both had utterly useless cheesy expensive fences built around them. For, they said, safety against terrorism.

On the bridge, a short chain link fence now runs along the north pedestrian side which even a drunk one-armed blind cheerleader could climb. The one around the ferry is even more useless, the gate necessarily having to remain open at most times.

Both objects are what nobody wanted, nobody needed, and will do nothing in even the smallest degree to stop terrorism or protect anybody from anything.

So why are they there? For friends of the lobbyists who wrote the Act to receive legal payouts.

The Patriot Act was a formal mechanism to legally take money from the government, and you, and distribute to the connected. Perhaps, for the sake of appearances, a paltry amount was spent on actual security, but it is difficult to find examples. Most of the money was blown on things like those preposterously expensive x-ray machines we have to pose in, the funds going to an ex-government official who helped create the Patriot Act.

Well, corruption in government is timeless, and it would be naive of us to suppose it can be eliminated. There is always a background level of graft which, because of its ubiquity, we can anticipate and work around. Because it is so normal, minor forms of stealing don’t do great harm.

It is only at a society’s fall that the theft becomes debilitating.

Huge enormous stupendous cash grabs are now common. We saw it in the so-called Infrastructure Bill (to which propagandists always affix “bipartisan”). And now we’ll see it in global cooling a.k.a. global warming a.k.a. climate change.

Janet Yellen, who has made a career of printing money, said the best way to “solve” global cooling (etc.) is to spend $100 TRILLION to $150 TRILLION. With a T.

She said, echoing many ill informed midwits who have found themselves in charge, that the world needs to eliminate “carbon-intensive economies”.

Carbon intensive.

Well, lots of luck removing carbon from the economy. Why don’t we start by sequestering yours, Yellen?

Anyway, she said “addressing climate change is the greatest economic opportunity of our time.”

Suppose you made $20 hour and worked a standard number of hours a year. It would take 2.5 BILLION years to make $100 TRILLION. Or it would take 2.5 BILLION people working one solid year. Or 3.75 BILLION people working one solid year to make $150 TRILLION.

There are 7.75 billion people in the world. The World Bank says about two thirds of these are working age, 15-64. That’s 5.1 billion.

In other words, three out of every four people would have to work one solid year to pay for Yellen’s redistribution scheme. And that’s before considering the world average wage is only about $9.

That means we need closer to 8.3 BILLION people slaving away for an entire year to make Yellen’s figure. Out of about 5 billion.

Gist is this: everybody that can work needs to work for about two years to pay to “solve” global warming.

We already know where the money will go. We have already seen that wind and solar power are fake and gay. In order to provide for the equivalent amount of energy we get from fossil fuels and nuclear, every square inch of the surface area of Texas, California, Oregon and your choice of some other small state would have to be festooned with windmills. And something about the same is true for solar.

Banks are behind Yellen’s grab. The WSJ reports “The global finance industry, its regulators and investors pledge trillions in funding to reduce carbon emissions”.

How will they spend these trillions? In the same way the Patriot Act made us safer from terrorism by spending millions on fences that keep nothing out.

This is the biggest income redistribution scheme ever proposed. They will take from the poor and give to the rich. They will convince the poor it is necessary because the temperature might soar a tenth of a degree in the next century. (It doesn’t sound frightening until they say it.)

They will say only they can save their world, arguing that the more they spend on themselves, the cooler we will all be.

You will own nothing and be happy.

