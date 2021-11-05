Government Dictates Forced Vaccination — Or Endless Testing And Masks

Dictators dictate. That’s what they do. A dictator that did not dictate, did not make his word law, is no kind of dictator at all. Why, a dictator that did not force his captive subjects to follow his will is no better than a politician.

Luckily, the people telling Biden what to say are genuine dictators. We therefore must give them the respect to which they are due.

Our hidden dictators have dictated that employers with 100 or more employees must force their employees to be vaccinated.

Or to fire those employees.

Or, if not fired, to require them to wear a mask in perpetuity. And to be tested weekly—in perpetuity. There has been no good evidence, ever, that masks work. Ever.

And what happens, you stupid stupid midwit soy-infused botch-of-Nature self-satisfied Experts, when the test comes back positive?

No. I’m asking you, you damnable Experts, what happens with a positive test?

What?

What?

Answer the damned question, you lower than lower alimentary canal projections!

Answer comes there none.

They have no answer. This is pure punishment, pure torture for the sake of torture.

Oh, our delightful government doesn’t torture it’s own citizens, only filthy foreigners? That’s what you think? Think again. They locked the January 6 protesters in dungeons and inflict torture on them so bad even lefty judges take pity on the prisoners.

But you don’t have to worry about this, citizen. You weren’t there. You aren’t a political prisoner.

Yet.

Just keep refusing the vaccine and see what happens.

This is a dictate. The word of these occult Biden puppet master is now law. You must obey. You cannot disobey. You must comply. You have no choice. There is no appeal. Experts have spoken.

Unless, that is, you are one of the lucky few who work for companies with 99 or fewer employers. Doctors, Experts and scientists have discovered, using their secret means, that those employees are safe from the coronadoom.

Whereas once the company reaches 100, well, the employees are doomed unless vaccinated.

Congress, say muh Constitution, writes laws. Presidents do not. Yet this one does. This President has dictated a law. An incredibly stupid law that will do nothing to solve the problem the government created. I have been telling you we are in an expertocracy, that they old ways are dead, and this is proof of it.

Will you sit and wait for Amy Coney Barrett to save you? She is already now, I predict, writing why she cannot do anything, trying to craft her phrases just so for some new book deal which she patiently awaits. Neil Gorsuch is your hope? The man who was convinced that sex meant “sexual orientation”?

There is no one coming to save you. The rule of law is dead, applied only to you when it has been deemed you have disobeyed. Our rulers do not subject themselves to their own dictates.

You do know, do you not, that Conresscreatures do not have to vaccinate? They exempted themselves. They exempt others, too. If they are powerful or rich enough.

Maybe you are one of the hersterical who insist your vaccine’s powers cease in the presence of an unvaccinated. Or maybe you are a scientist who believes the benefits of this vaccine outweigh its manifest harms. So it’s not that big a deal if people are made to take a medicine the government mandates.

Do you really think it will stop with this medicine? Do you really think it will stop with medicine and not move into more and more areas? Are you telling us that once a dictator feels his power he will not be further corrupted by it?

Then say so. Put your name on this prognostication. Go ahead in the comments below. Give your name and your assurance only good will come from this. We’ll check back with you later and see if you get to tell us you told us so, or whether we get to tell you.

This is the great, great war of our time.

Our government first created the disease and then mandated its “cure.”

This is pure, pure evil. Resist it.

Oh one last word.

JUST IN – OSHA will consider expanding the vaccine mandate to smaller businesses with fewer than 100 employees during a 30-day comment period, according to the U.S. Labor Department. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 4, 2021

You have nowhere to hide. Nowhere to go. Experts are coming for you.

Update

JUST IN – Pfizer's new experimental Covid pill "Paxlovid" cuts hospitalizations and deaths by 89%, the company says. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 5, 2021

Okay, dictate lovers.

Why shouldn’t the government dictate that you should take this pill?

After all, 89% is better improvement than the vaccine.

Doesn’t government have the power to dictate you must take this or not work?

Main picture credit.

