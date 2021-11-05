Government Dictates Forced Vaccination — Or Endless Testing And Masks

Dictators dictate. That’s what they do. A dictator that did not dictate, did not make his word law, is no kind of dictator at all. Why, a dictator that did not force his captive subjects to follow his will is no better than a politician.
Luckily, the people telling Biden what to say are genuine dictators. We therefore must give them the respect to which they are due.
Our hidden dictators have dictated that employers with 100 or more employees must force their employees to be vaccinated.
Or to fire those employees.
Or, if not fired, to require them to wear a mask in perpetuity. And to be tested weekly—in perpetuity. There has been no good evidence, ever, that masks work. Ever.
And what happens, you stupid stupid midwit soy-infused botch-of-Nature self-satisfied Experts, when the test comes back positive?
No. I’m asking you, you damnable Experts, what happens with a positive test?
What?
What?
Answer the damned question, you lower than lower alimentary canal projections!
Answer comes there none.
They have no answer. This is pure punishment, pure torture for the sake of torture.
Oh, our delightful government doesn’t torture it’s own citizens, only filthy foreigners? That’s what you think? Think again. They locked the January 6 protesters in dungeons and inflict torture on them so bad even lefty judges take pity on the prisoners.
But you don’t have to worry about this, citizen. You weren’t there. You aren’t a political prisoner.
Yet.
Just keep refusing the vaccine and see what happens.
This is a dictate. The word of these occult Biden puppet master is now law. You must obey. You cannot disobey. You must comply. You have no choice. There is no appeal. Experts have spoken.
Unless, that is, you are one of the lucky few who work for companies with 99 or fewer employers. Doctors, Experts and scientists have discovered, using their secret means, that those employees are safe from the coronadoom.
Whereas once the company reaches 100, well, the employees are doomed unless vaccinated.
Congress, say muh Constitution, writes laws. Presidents do not. Yet this one does. This President has dictated a law. An incredibly stupid law that will do nothing to solve the problem the government created. I have been telling you we are in an expertocracy, that they old ways are dead, and this is proof of it.
Will you sit and wait for Amy Coney Barrett to save you? She is already now, I predict, writing why she cannot do anything, trying to craft her phrases just so for some new book deal which she patiently awaits. Neil Gorsuch is your hope? The man who was convinced that sex meant “sexual orientation”?
There is no one coming to save you. The rule of law is dead, applied only to you when it has been deemed you have disobeyed. Our rulers do not subject themselves to their own dictates.
You do know, do you not, that Conresscreatures do not have to vaccinate? They exempted themselves. They exempt others, too. If they are powerful or rich enough.
Maybe you are one of the hersterical who insist your vaccine’s powers cease in the presence of an unvaccinated. Or maybe you are a scientist who believes the benefits of this vaccine outweigh its manifest harms. So it’s not that big a deal if people are made to take a medicine the government mandates.
Do you really think it will stop with this medicine? Do you really think it will stop with medicine and not move into more and more areas? Are you telling us that once a dictator feels his power he will not be further corrupted by it?
Then say so. Put your name on this prognostication. Go ahead in the comments below. Give your name and your assurance only good will come from this. We’ll check back with you later and see if you get to tell us you told us so, or whether we get to tell you.
This is the great, great war of our time.
Our government first created the disease and then mandated its “cure.”
This is pure, pure evil. Resist it.
Oh one last word.
JUST IN – OSHA will consider expanding the vaccine mandate to smaller businesses with fewer than 100 employees during a 30-day comment period, according to the U.S. Labor Department.
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 4, 2021
You have nowhere to hide. Nowhere to go. Experts are coming for you.
Update
JUST IN – Pfizer's new experimental Covid pill "Paxlovid" cuts hospitalizations and deaths by 89%, the company says.
— Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) November 5, 2021
Okay, dictate lovers.
Why shouldn’t the government dictate that you should take this pill?
After all, 89% is better improvement than the vaccine.
Doesn’t government have the power to dictate you must take this or not work?
Main picture credit.
There is a solution, but honestly Briggs, no one gives a damn. It takes work to object and Americans are lazy, stupid people. You need to give in to that reality and you’ll be happier. Now, go dig a dugout in a creek bank, stock up and hide. It’s the only hope for those who cannot and will not do what truly needs done.
Obama started writing laws and stupid people sat on their backsides doing nothing. THEY WANT THIS.
You have power. You’re too damn lazy to use it. So, anything that happens, you deserve. Lazy people are always slaves and they want it that way. Admit it. Americans are lazy ass morons who don’t care. You’ll feel better.
This is THE hill. I’ve been telling my family and friends this for over a year.
Vicious Vexxine Verified! https://frederickrsmith.substack.com/p/vicious-vexxine-verified
Let go Brandon!!
This is the continuation and the expansion of the expertocracy. They are already in your home dictating what kind of light bulbs you can use and how many gallons per minute your shower head can use.
@Jay – You, me and WMBriggs may realize that this *is* the hill to die on; but Dr Ed Feser, rightly-renowned Roman Catholic philosopher – explicitly says No this is Not the hill; and proves it with words:
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-19-vaccination-is-not-hill-to-die.html
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-19-vaccines-and-jeffrey-dahmers.html
https://edwardfeser.blogspot.com/2021/10/covid-19-vaccination-should-not-be.html
bruce,
Seems Ed in his first and last post says it shouldn’t be mandatory. Which this dictate effectively makes it.
While the primary purpose of perpetual testing is punishment, a handy side benefit for the experts is that it will artificially pump the “cases” in the unvexxed population. Data from the UK and elsewhere shows that after a few months the vexxines have negative effectiveness in terms of preventing “cases.” Currently in the UK the case rate for COVID-19 is higher in the “fully vaccinated” groups than the alternatives, except in the very youngest age brackets (who only recently received the jab.) In some age brackets the rate is over twice as high in the vexxed than in the unvexxed. (These are rates per 100,000 people, so the high proportion of jabbed in the population doesn’t play into it.) Very embarrassing data; but if the unvexxed are tested 52 times a year while the vexxed are tested only a couple of times, it should be possible to reverse things.
Agreed Briggs…. the corrupt Biden administration is out of hand and is tyrannical. Totally UNCONSTITUTIONAL for the executive branch to be making laws as a kind of super-legislature; mandating vexxines that are not safe and, as far as I’m concerned, should have been taken off the market along time ago period.
Tired of hearing about vexxines.
We must fight mandatory testing as vehemently as fighting vaccine mandates!
These Covid-19 tests are NOT FDA-approved.
They are being used under Emergency Use Authorization. These EUAs were quickly issued nearly two years ago. Not only has the FDA already recalled and issued warnings about the inaccuracy of these tests, but they are well known in the medical literature for being inaccurate and mostly giving false positives.
There is no medical, scientific of public health need to test people, especially those who aren’t ill.
The sole purpose of testing is tyranny and control: to track, trace, quarantine and control people’s movement, work and lives – and coerce people to take the “vaccine.”
These invasive experimental tests are also not without risks of harm.
Forcing people to undergo worthless, misused, unapproved, and dangerous invasive experimental tests against their free will and consent is WRONG. It is the very essence of violations of the Hippocratic Oath and Nuremberg Trials.
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices
https://www.fda.gov/medical-devices/coronavirus-disease-2019-covid-19-emergency-use-authorizations-medical-devices/in-vitro-diagnostics-euas
https://principia-scientific.com/why-you-should-refuse-your-employers-regular-pcr-nasal-swabs/
https://www.academie-medecine.fr/les-prelevements-nasopharynges-ne-sont-pas-sans-risque/
https://principia-scientific.com/nasal-covid-swabs-with-nanoparticles-cause-brain-damage/
This is the hill to die on.
Frankly this is the hill to kill on.
At some point, they will make the unvexxed live in colonies outside of towns and cities, and cry “Unclean! Unclean!” whenever someone passes by.
At that point, I would head for the hills, except these days they have drones for that.
Well, if there’s a positive test, the CDC guideline is to isolate for 10 days after which another test might clear you.
But nothing is said about whether your employer may take action against you for not being on site.
Yawrate,
Yes, but then what after clearing? They’re not counting acquired immunity because Science™. Testing must continue.
Covid Karen creates a scene over unvaccinated passenger, and flight crew handles it with aplomb:
https://www.brighteon.com/d96950ad-b173-436d-be4e-bccd518be2e0
I’m amazed at how Sherri’s comments are almost always the first to appear, considering that she probably receives the day’s blog post at about 5:00 AM. Why not sleep in once in a while?
“The rule of law is dead.”
Has been for some time (and it’s not clear to me how this differs form what Biden announced with his executive order a couple months ago, except bringing OSHA regs on board to give a patina of legitimacy). Absolutely nothing legal or Constitutional about these mandates, either coerced vax or endless mandatory testing (to say nothing of their scientific and medical uselessness). Federal judiciary won’t save us from the criminal oligarchs and Deep State subverting the law and Constitution. There is no hope but the utter destruction of the evil and criminal Regime under which we live. National divorce now! Companies everywhere (especially if they try to push this insanity on small businesses as well), and state governments especially, and must push hard against this federal government tyranny with any means necessary, and to the point of secession if need be.
Ann: Incredible video…and just sad (I weep for the future of humanity that people like this exist). I would not have had the patience of the flight attendant, that’s for sure! Imagine being so brainwashed by Covid madness that you thinking sitting next to someone displaying no symptoms of illness is “putting my life in danger” (and the had the effrontery to demand he show her his “vaccine card” (Papieren bitte! But now not just Police State officials, now, but apparently any Karen on the street thinks she can just demand proof of vax from anyone at any time!).
I honestly can’t believe people like that woman in the video exist. Just unbelievable – and not muzzled herself, because of an alleged “condition.” And she must not think her vax works very well, anyway, if its efficacy is dependent on whether someone next to her also has the vax! – clearly she’s not paying attention to the ever increasing evidence of waning vax efficacy and rising “case” rates among the jabbed.
Dennis–People like the Karen exist because they’re panic-ridden and fearful due to all the gaslighting propaganda pushed by govt and media. Those cowered by fear are easier to control because they’re susceptible to emotion and peer-pressure–they’re the first ones to join the mob.
You can’t reason someone out of a position (opinion) they didn’t reason their way into. So long as their emotions are on low boil (their nerves are raw, their heartstrings are pulled taut…), their steam is ready to explode.
Evidence? They don’t need no stinkin’ evidence–they know how they feel! That’s all they need to know.
I had a conversation with a relative at the start of the talk of vaccine mandates. She is pretty smart and willing to go through evidence. Whenever I brought up a factual argument she agreed with it. For example, she agreed that it would have been impossible for the vaccines to eliminate COVID, even if they worked as claimed. Similarly she agreed that the change of relative risk for someone in my position from taking a vaccine would be practically nil.
But after every agreement she would either say “but I’m just frustrated that people are too selfish to try to get rid of COVID” or “but we just need to get some sense of security again.” She said these things even immediately after agreeing that the vaccines could not stop COVID and could not significantly improve health options. It reminded me of those studies on people who had their left and right brains separated due to mental issues; the logical arguments ran completely independently of the emotional ones, and the emotional ones were ultimately what convinced her.
Yes Forbes. It’s still just amazes me when I see videos like this, because I’ve not encountered anything close to such a reaction from anyone around me anywhere since Covid started, even in places that still have a perfunctory “mask required if unvaccinated” sign up, or even around people I know are vaccinated but have no problem being around me. Most people don’t seem to care one way or another if not forced – if you want to vax, fine; if you want to mask, fine; if not…meh, whatever. Never had anyone even ask if I’m vaccinated upon entering any place without a muzzle despite a sign.
That level of unhinged, irrational fear and paranoia from the video lady…just amazing to see in action! LOL.
And also about that video…I used to think Australians were a pretty cool, laid-back, no nonsense people with a low tolerance for BS…sad to see what’s become of the Land Down Under. Perhaps the worst Covid tyranny on earth so far.
Then again, most of my knowledge of Australia comes from Crocodile Dundee films and Men at Work MTV videos as a kid, Nick Cave (GOAT lyricist) and the Bad Seeds, years of watching the Australian Open on TV every January, and hanging out with drunk expat Aussies backpacking across Europe in the ’90s. Maybe not a representative sample! 🙂
There’s a gas station I go to from time to time that has a prominent sign on the door that says “Masks required for entry. All customers and employees, vaccinated or unvaccinated, must wear masks at all times while inside.”
I have never seen a single person in the gas station wear a mask. Not even employees. There’s actually LESS compliance than most places, where usually 10% or so of the customers and most of the employees are wearing masks.
Rudolph: That’s hilarious. Maybe they’re just testing to see if anybody actually pays attention, and are having a laugh at it being ignored by everyone (including themselves).
I imagine years from now, like in old ghost towns with forlorn and dilapidated signs meaning nothing anymore, we’ll still see decaying face muzzle and “distancing” signs (like the footprint thingies by cash register checkout lanes) long after anyone pays attention or remembers why they were put there in the first place.
Except that an Australian Premier has let the cat out of the bag:
https://alexberenson.substack.com/p/the-hospitals-in-australia-are-being/comments
This is not covid infections, it’s the body attacking itself due to protein spike production.